A Weekend of Protest Against Trump's Immigration Ban

Shortly after President Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations, protests arose in airports across the country, where some travelers were being detained. Over the weekend, demonstrators with signs and lawyers offering legal advice jammed airports, while rallies and marches took place in city streets and squares. Gathered here, images from this weekend’s protests against the ban, from New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Washington, DC, Dallas, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, and more.

