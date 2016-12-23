Photos of the Week: 12/17–12/23

The shooting of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Christmas around the world, solstice celebrations in the UK, smoggy skies in China, robotic dinosaurs in Japan, a fireworks disaster in Mexico, big waves in Ireland, and much more.

  • Omar Sanadiki, Khalil Ashawi / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 21, 2016
    • 25 Photos

    Aleppo Before the War

    Images of Aleppo as it looked prior to 2011, and, in some cases, how those same sites appear today, after nearly six years of war

  • Johannes Simon / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 20, 2016
    • 21 Photos

    Krampus: Saint Nick's Dark Companion

    While Saint Nicholas may bring gifts to good boys and girls, ancient folklore in Europe's Alpine region also tells of Krampus, a frightening beast-like creature looking for naughty children to punish in horrible ways—or possibly to drag back to his lair in a sack.

  • Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 19, 2016
    • 31 Photos

    Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

    With only six days left until Christmas, Santa Claus appears to be just about everywhere—assisted by armies of Santa's Helpers.

  • Harry Benson
    • Spotlight
    • Dec 18, 2016
    • 14 Photos

    ‘Photography Is Not a Team Sport’

    The key to capturing history? Be as lucky as you are ferocious.

