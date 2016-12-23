Photos of the Week: 12/17–12/23

Omar Sanadiki, Khalil Ashawi / Reuters In Focus

25 Photos Aleppo Before the War Images of Aleppo as it looked prior to 2011, and, in some cases, how those same sites appear today, after nearly six years of war

Johannes Simon / Getty In Focus

21 Photos Krampus: Saint Nick's Dark Companion While Saint Nicholas may bring gifts to good boys and girls, ancient folklore in Europe's Alpine region also tells of Krampus, a frightening beast-like creature looking for naughty children to punish in horrible ways—or possibly to drag back to his lair in a sack.

Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters In Focus

31 Photos Santa Claus Is Coming to Town With only six days left until Christmas, Santa Claus appears to be just about everywhere—assisted by armies of Santa's Helpers.