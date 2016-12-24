Christmas Down Under

The high temperature on Christmas Day in Sydney, Australia, reached 84° F (29° C), and residents and tourists took to Bondi Beach to play and cool off. Gathered here are images from the past few years of the mid-summer Christmas season in Australia, with families cutting and decorating Christmas trees, shopping in busy seafood markets, visiting colorful light shows, singing Christmas carols, giving gifts, and playing at the beach.

