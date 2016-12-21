Aleppo Before the War

Syria’s civil war began in march of 2011 and soon spread to Aleppo, Syria's largest city, turning it into a battlefield, driving millions out, killing thousands, and drastically changing the urban landscape. Recent advances by the Syrian government forces against rebels who held large parts of the city led to a ceasefire last week and the evacuation of fighters and civilians. Gathered here are images of Aleppo as it looked prior to 2011, and, in some cases, how those same sites appear today, after nearly six years of war.