2016 Seen Through the Lens of Damir Sagolj

Reuters photographer Damir Sagolj has had a busy year. Based in Beijing, China, his work took him across Asia, covering crime, sports, politics, protest, daily life, military events, and much more. By my count, the Reuters news agency distributed more than 4,250 photos taken by Sagolj in 2016. He covered events in China, North Korea, Mongolia, Brazil (for the 2016 Olympics), and more. To end the year, Sagolj spent much of October in the Philippines, covering the widespread campaign of violence tied to that government’s crackdown on drugs. Below, in roughly chronological order, is a look at some of the stories brought to us through Damir Sagolj’s lens in the last year.

