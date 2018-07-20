The first anniversary of Radio Atlantic this week coincides with one of the newsiest weeks of 2018. So we’ve decided to take the opportunity to lift our sights above the fog of news for a few minutes, and discuss the things that are most important to remember—the Keepers of the Year. We revisit some of the most memorable keepers of the show’s earliest months, and share reflections from our Atlantic colleagues.

Links

- “Nanette Is a Radical, Transformative Work of Comedy” (Sophie Gilbert, June 27, 2018)

- Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business (Neil Postman, 1985)

- “My Family's Slave” (Alex Tizon, June 2017 Issue)

- “Complicating the Narratives” (Amanda Ripley, Medium, June 27, 2018)

- “how to do nothing” (Jenny Odell, Medium, June 29, 2017)

- “Philip Roth's final interview: 'Life can stop on a dime'” (Charles Mcgrath, Irish Times, January 22, 2018)