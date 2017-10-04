In his new book, We Were Eight Years in Power, The Atlantic's national correspondent Ta-Nehisi Coates writes about the past eight years of his career—his pursuit of an understanding of America, and his route to becoming a celebrated author. In this episode of Radio Atlantic, our cohosts Matt, Jeff, and Alex each conduct an interview with Ta-Nehisi about what he's found.
This is a longer episode than our usual, so if you'd like to skip around, here are the three segments, for easy fast-forwarding:
- [00:00] Matt's interview, focused on the questions that infused Ta-Nehisi's early writing at The Atlantic, and the answers that he's found
- [32:46] Jeff's interview, focused on the two administrations Ta-Nehisi has chronicled, and his political outlook
- [59:52] Alex's interview, focused on Ta-Nehisi's community, family, and life
