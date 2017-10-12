Dear Reader,

As a large consumer magazine, we occasionally get reports of unauthorized third-parties posing as subscription resellers. Here are a few ways you can identify a fraud attempt:

We don’t do telemarketing. The Atlantic does not contact subscribers by phone for promotional or financial purposes.

The only time The Atlantic will call you is if you contact our customer service team and explicitly give your permission for a return call.

We will never call you and ask for personal or billing information. In good practice, we discourage all customers from sharing financial details over the phone unless you initiated the phone call and are speaking directly with an Atlantic Customer Service representative.

All our mailed promotions will have a return address from one of two locations. All our mail is sent from two locations:

Our office at 600 New Hampshire Avenue, Washington DC Our fulfillment operations location at 1901 Bell Avenue Des Moines, IA

Any mailed packages or promotional pieces with a return address from another location do not come from The Atlantic.

We prize the relationship with our customers above all else, so please contact us immediately if you suspect you have been the victim of a fraud attempt.

As always, the best way to make sure you’re talking to The Atlantic is to initiate contact with The Atlantic. You can always reach us at 1-800-234-2411 (U.S. and Canada), 1-515-237-3670 (International), or here. If you’d like to purchase a subscription, please visit TheAtlantic.com/subscribe.

Best,

Emilie Harkin Senior Director,

Customer Marketing