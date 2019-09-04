Their FQHC designation is a godsend for rural health-care centers. It ensures that the centers will receive, among other things, enhanced reimbursements for patients covered by Medicaid and Medicare, and will offer a sliding scale for those without any coverage. It offers federal malpractice insurance coverage for providers, extra partnerships for the centers, and more specialist care. Each center is unique in its profile, depending on the community’s needs. For example, Rowland B. French Medical Center has providers for behavioral health counseling, podiatry, radiology, nephrology, and social support. Desert Senita has a regularly visiting cardiologist and ophthalmologist, a certified Spanish translator, and a special phone line with third-party translators for multiple languages.

When he returned to Boston, Geiger connected his observations in South Africa and the Mississippi Delta. Along with a colleague, Count Gibson, Geiger proposed to the OEO to try out what he had learned by starting two experimental community-based health-care programs , one in Boston’s Columbia Point housing project and the other in the Mississippi Delta. Eventually, these became models for the roughly 1,400 Federally Qualified Health Centers ( FQHC ), serving over 28 million people around the U.S. today.

Back in the 1960s, enter a young medical doctor and civil-rights activist with a vision. This was Jack H. Geiger , who had spent time in South Africa during medical school and had seen the positive impact that the community health-care model had in the very poor area of Pholela . Later, back in the U.S., he spent time in the Mississippi Delta for the Freedom Summer project of 1964 as field coordinator for the Medical Committee for Human Rights.

Today’s health care in Eastport, Maine, traces its roots back to Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty and the establishment of the Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO). In this, it is like a large number of other small communities across the country. Just as today’s libraries bear the century-old imprint of Andrew Carnegie, and many of today’s post offices and other public buildings are legacies of construction and mural-painting efforts launched during the Great Depression by FDR, today’s remaining rural clinics are in many cases the effects of an initiative launched 50 years ago. Along with other OEO initiatives like Job Corps, VISTA, and Head Start that remain to this day, this rural health initiative has shaped the primary health care in poor or underserved areas long after it was started.

Previously we’ve reported on the realities of smaller-town and rural health care in Brownsville, Texas , and Ajo, Arizona . This is a report from the smallest city we have visited in our travels, in spectacularly beautiful though remote far Down East Maine.

Of the many challenges for America’s rural communities, near the top of the list is access to health care. Rural clinics and hospitals are closing across the nation. When they close, it’s hard for younger families, and older residents, to stay in town—and harder to attract new businesses, or attract replacements for the doctors, nurses, and other health-care workers who may be retiring from their practices or just leaving town.

During my visit last month to the Eastport center, I noticed a language, spirit, and way of operating that reminded me, surprisingly, of what I had heard so frequently in public libraries around the country. As for libraries, when Andrew Carnegie donated funds to help build nearly 1,700 public libraries, he required that the towns he supported demonstrate a need for a library; invest some of their own funds in the present or the future operations of the library; and that the library serve all the people. Today’s public libraries, Carnegie-built or not, reflect the mission of serving the public in this democratic way.

The community health centers, like Eastport’s, strike similar chords: The centers are built in underserved communities; they require majority local representation in their governing and decisions; and they are committed to serving everyone, regardless of ability to pay. Not precisely the same as Carnegie’s libraries, but eerily similar in terms of being locally driven and serving the needs of all residents in a democratic way. As Holly Gartmayer-DeYoung, the CEO of Eastport Health Care, Inc., which includes Rowland B. French Medical Center, put it to me, we are here to “understand and heartfully serve the community.”

Eastport Health Care, Inc. serves Washington County, Maine, in its three center locations in Eastport and the neighboring towns of Machias and Calais. What does the health profile of the region look like, and how does Eastport Health Care answer to its needs?

By most statistical measures, it looks bad. The health profile of Washington County, which includes Eastport, Machias, and Calais, is low even by Maine’s standards. Washington County ranks 15th of 16 counties in Maine in a composite measure of “Health Factors,” which is made up of health-related behaviors (like tobacco, alcohol, physical activity, etc.); access to care; socioeconomic factors (some 20 percent residents of Washington County live in poverty); and the physical environment (a subcategory where beautiful, quiet, remote Washington County ranks number two).

Washington County ranks 16th of 16 in Maine for “Health Outcomes,” which includes measures of length of life and quality of life. (I would point out that quality of life measures don’t include personal safety: On our first night in Eastport, Jim and I locked ourselves out of our apartment. We hung out with the neighbors next door until someone could be found to hunt for a key. We learned our lesson: Never lock your door.)

With such a profile, where is Eastport Health Care (EHC) and its citizen board to start? Perhaps with the bad news. Here is a list in descending order that EHC decided were its major health needs to tackle: the opioid epidemic, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, food or heat insecurity (it’s cold in Maine), and mental health.

Now on to the good news: Here are some of EHC’s creative ideas for plans and solutions to their most pressing problems:

What can we do to mitigate travel issues?

Washington County, with a population just shy of 32,000 residents, is twice the size of Rhode Island in square miles. That can translate into an hour’s drive to a clinic, two or three hours to visit a specialist or for routine care for kids’ health, like eye exams, glasses, dentist and orthodontia. Women in Eastport drive about 44 miles to Machias for prenatal services. For situations that require frequent, regular access to ongoing treatments like chemotherapy, for example, the distances to travel can become simply untenable. When I expressed my chagrin at the idea of such distances, Gartmayer-DeYoung said with a this-is-Maine tone, “People get used to the drive.”

Without a miracle cure of close proximity to all care, one way the EHC eases the complex logistics of health care is with a “patient-navigator,” someone to manage the pieces: finding specialist help, arranging appointments, organizing transportation, managing overnight stays and last mile transit, tracking and coordinating multiple issues, helping identify and coordinate access to food, housing, utilities, etc. EHC has a full-time patient-navigator and has trained all staff to either help directly or be aware of all their patients’ needs.

How can we help an aging population?

Eastport’s population has declined from 5,000 in its early 20th-century sardine-canning heyday to 1,331 in 2010, to 1,259 in 2018. There are a lot of retirees, and they are not necessarily wealthy. The median resident age is 54 years old, compared with 45 years in Maine overall (chronically among the oldest in the United States). At Shead High School in Eastport, the total student population when I visited in 2013 was 110; this year it is 94.

Some solutions are simple, inexpensive, and carry a punch. Focused on safety, Eastport has begun programs to install grab bars and smoke detectors in homes with elderly residents. They also bring caregivers into the equation with an ID bracelet to register them with police and EMS as go-to contacts to facilitate quick, effective, connected responses for the vulnerable individuals they serve.

In a double win to help elderly get around and improve their overall well-being, Eastport has created plans to improve sidewalks, install street lighting and crosswalks, put safety rails along steep inclines, and place benches for people to stop and rest.

How do we attract staff to the rural health centers?

Retention at Eastport Health Care, Inc. is not a big issue. Of the currently fully-staffed 52 employees at EHC, some 58 percent have been there for at least 5 years, 25 percent for 10 years.

But there are gaps. One of the two dentists moved west. The center would like a specialist in diabetes. Gartmayer-DeYoung worries about how to replace primary care providers when they retire. Further, she has is concerned about finding her own replacement, when she will soon retire because of health reasons.

In remote areas, and with harsh climates, attracting new staff to replace or add to the roster can be challenging. Gartmayer-DeYoung believes that a successful solution must start with awareness of the strong local culture. Mainers are, well, famously Mainers. Straightforward, proud of their heritage, understated, no-nonsense, leaning on each other. Gartmayer-DeYoung says it would help to embed that cultural knowledge into the medical training for all those who are part of region’s health ecology: students, doctors, pharmacists, dentists, et al.

EHC has placed a cultural immersion component into local training programs, and two professionals have chosen to settle in Washington County so far because of it. A dozen more of the 50 participating graduate students stay connected with Eastport as they continue their training. The outlook for maintaining the culture of the clinic as well is long-term: “We have built a lot of trust. We see it as a stewardship” says Gartmayer-DeYoung.

How can we keep the young people around and offer them hope for careers?

Many people in Eastport and in other towns around the country are worried about this issue. In a long-term bet, the EHC board has initiated scholarship programs. “This translates into hope,” says Gartmayer-DeYoung. Along with initiatives for boosting training in health-related fields, this could lead to strong future staffing in the health center, related fields, and a broader base for regional employment in general. Since 2008, EHC has supported 58 high-school students with over $100,000 in scholarships, supported community college students on health-care professional tracks, as well as staff seeking to advance their skill sets.

Wellness:

We have visited Eastport several times over the last six years. As part of our habit to try to keep fit while traveling, I have gone in search of exercise options in Eastport each time. Success has been elusive: the closest swimming (my go-to at YMCAs and public pools) is at least 30 minutes away in Calais. Water water everywhere, but the water was 58 degrees in the Bay of Fundy this August. No gym. No track. No rental bikes to be found. This was a short-term challenge for me, but a long-term challenge for the residents of Eastport.

As for solutions, EHC has knocked on door of the school to access their gym for walking, and they are hoping this option could become a catalyst for the community. Besides extending sidewalks for all walkers, they hope to extend the trails from the old railroad lines for more ambitious walkers and bikers.

They have developed collaborations, for example with the Cancer Support Center of Maine.

They have created Community Circles, groups to build citizens support networks tackling topics like hospice care, senior needs, integrated behavior health, LGBTQ needs, recovery support for addiction, teens helping teens, understanding Alzheimer’s disease, health and wellness, food insecurity, strategic planning, governance and leadership training, and more.

Summing up the state of play in Eastport’s health care world today, Holly Gartmayer-DeYoung says, “We are hardy people. But sometimes overwhelmed.”