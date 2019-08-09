America is in the middle of another news emergency, about crises that are genuinely important. But meanwhile, other aspects of public and private life grind on, and because they will matter so much in the long run, they deserve more attention than the permanent-emergency news culture usually allows for. Like many other entries in this series, today’s is an intentionally off-news item about some of these developments that will help determine the news of the future.
At the moment I have in mind two institutions that are rarely in the news but deserve to be featured in American discussions of prospects for a better economic and civic future.
Not every city can have a research university. Any ambitious one can have a community college.
Just about every world-historical trend is pushing the United States (and other countries) toward a less equal, more polarized existence: labor-replacing technology, globalized trade, self-segregated residential-housing patterns, the American practice of unequal district-based funding for public schools.
Community colleges are the main exception, potentially offering a connection to high-wage technical jobs for people who might otherwise be left with no job or one at minimum wage ….
In travels since then, Deb and I’ve seen more examples of community colleges acting as anchors for a city or region—for instance, with the “communiversity” that has made such a difference in eastern Mississippi, or the innovative Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Virginia. (This IALR in Danville is neither a normal research university nor a community college but approximates some functions of each, and works with nearby two- and four- year institutions.) And I’d argue that while every branch of American education is always “important,” from pre-school and K-12 to the most intense research universities, community colleges really are the crucial institutions of this economic and political moment. That is because:
They’re local- or state-based, and thus far freer to experiment, adapt, and innovate than most federally run institutions are at this moment of paralyzed national-level politics.
They’re increasingly the institutions that feel responsible for matching people who need opportunities with the fastest-growing opportunities of this era. (For instance, in much of the country there have been more openings than candidates for relatively high-wage “skilled trade” jobs: from welding and construction, to engine and robotics maintenance, to many aspects of the ever-expanding health-care industry. Many community colleges emphasize preparing graduates for jobs that are in demand right now, with skills that will also apply for whatever jobs emerge a decade from now.)
Because they’re often dispersed across a state, with branches in smaller cities and rural areas, many of them have taken a lead in devising region-wide and rurally focused development plans. Most everyone knows that America outside the big cities faces its own set of challenges, from attracting new residents to creating new economic strongholds to dealing with physical and mental health problems. The people working hardest toward solutions, at least among those I’ve met, are disproportionately at community colleges.
Last month Deb Fallows and I had a chance to meet with the presidents and board members of Michigan’s network of community colleges, at their Michigan Community College Association convention in Traverse City.
Organizationally, the nearly 30 public community colleges in Michigan are very different from those I’ve had most exposure to, in my home state of California. The public higher-ed system in California has a clear three-tier structure. At the top—in terms of selectivity and research ambition—is the University of California system, with its 10 campuses ranging from the oldest (Berkeley) to the newest (Merced). Then California offers the California State University system, with 23 four-year campuses, from Humboldt State in the north to San Diego State in the south. Finally, all school districts in the state are connected to one of the 114 campuses of the California Community College network. When you finish high school in the state, you know what it would take to get into one of the UC campuses, and which CalState branch is in your area, and which community college serves your town. Like every big organization, and like everything in California, each level of the system has its problems. The point is, it was designed as one statewide whole.
By contrast, each of the Michigan community colleges—from Wayne County and Henry Ford community colleges in the Detroit area, to Gogebic and Bay Mills community colleges on the far northern Upper Peninsula—is an independent operation. They have their own specialities, their own local leadership structure, their own distinct identities. Bay Mills, for instance, is a tribally run college, whose mission is “to provide quality educational opportunities, promote research and facilitate individual development in an accessible, community-based, and culturally diverse environment that supports and maintains the Anishinaabek culture and language.” The ones near Detroit have long been closely connected to the car industry and related manufacturers.
The coordination among Michigan’s community colleges, then, is bottom-up and informal (including via the MCCA), rather than statewide and systematized, as in California’s case—or as with Indiana’s network of community colleges across the state, all called Ivy Tech. And in turn, coordination among community colleges in all 50 states—all facing generally similar problems, but with widely varying local assets and challenges from Montana to Maine to West Virginia—is also informal.
What Deb and I learned when talking with community-college leaders in Traverse City was about the choices that they are facing—as are other members of the loose confederation of educators who are doing so much to shape the economic and civic future of the country. Based on what we heard, I think this is the list of next big choices:
In this era of increasing nationwide interest in “placemaking,” are community colleges positioned to take the lead as stewards of a community’s development? Or do they need to follow other local institutions? (Here is an example of a four-year university that has taken the local lead. We’ve seen examples elsewhere of community colleges playing that role—for instance, in central Oregon. )
How does a successful college set the balance between training people in hopes that they’ll stay in the area and training them for success, wherever they might end up? Should the prospect of graduates moving away affect an institution’s investment in them?
How does a successful college think about the balance between training for specific skills, and general adaptability? How does it balance between the jobs of today, and those of a decade or two from now? (The Communiversity, in Mississippi, is wrestling with just these questions, plus the one about graduates who might move away.)
What’s the proper way to work with private companies in the area? Is it all positive? What are the pitfalls and guidelines?
When does it make sense to take a regional, or even statewide approach, as opposed to programs aimed at each college’s local area?
When does it make sense to seek out collaborations with research universities or four-year colleges?
How should the “culture” of community colleges evolve, to reflect their newly central role in American opportunity? Is there an even bigger place for ceremonies, “pomp and circumstance,” and other ways to add external signs of prestige to this experience?
Inevitably, we’re all drawn back to the news-of-the-moment, because it matters. But please think about how much community colleges also matter, and the upcoming choices they face.
An authoritarian fear of difference best explains the intolerance sweeping the Republican Party.
What if the left was right on race?
That’s the question Jane Coaston posed to movement conservatives in Vox. She was mulling claims from the right that the GOP would never have united around a man like President Donald Trump if not for what many Republicans see as decades of unfair accusations of racism against figures such as George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney.
Yet long before any such ostensibly unfair or overzealous accusations, the conservative movement was catastrophically wrong on matters as consequential as Jim Crow and apartheid. And many of today’s conservatives would have objected, as to an outrageous, bad-faith slander, had a leftist claimed just a few years ago that Rush Limbaugh and most of the rank and file would eagerly support a big-spending birther who denigrated Mexicans, sought to ban Muslims, and told American-born congresswomen of color that they should “go back” to where they came from.
The Fox News host’s recent segment was among the most poorly reasoned ever.
After a white gunman killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas, citing a mythical “Hispanic invasion of Texas” as his motive, Republican Senator Ted Cruz declared on Twitter that “what we saw yesterday was a heinous act of terrorism and white supremacy.” Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw tweeted, “White supremacy has no place in this world. Violence inflicted because of someone’s race or ethnicity is vile, repulsive, and one of the worst evils we face.” Ivanka Trump declared, “White supremacy, like all other forms of terrorism, is an evil that must be destroyed.”
The Fox News host Tucker Carlson didn’t share any of those statements with viewers of his program on Tuesday, when he portrayed concerns about white supremacy as “a hoax” by Democrats engaged in a “relentless bid to divide this country.”
Christian Picciolini discusses the mainstreaming of white nationalism, what it takes to de-radicalize far-right extremists, and why the problem is metastasizing.
It’s going to get worse.
That’s the warning of a former violent extremist, Christian Picciolini, who joined a neo-Nazi movement 30 years ago and now tries to get people out of them. White-supremacist terrorists—the ones who have left dozens dead in attacks in Pittsburgh, New Zealand, and El Paso, Texas, in recent months—aren’t just trying to outdo one another, he told us. They’re trying to outdo Timothy McVeigh, the anti-government terrorist who blew up an Oklahoma City federal building and killed more than 100 people in 1995—the worst terrorist attack in the United States before September 11, 2001.
On Saturday morning in El Paso, a gunman shot and killed 22 people, including children, at a Walmart. The store was crowded for back-to-school-shopping season. The victims included a high-school student, an elementary-school teacher, and a couple carrying their infant son, who survived. And the shooter, according to an online manifesto authorities attributed to the suspect, saw himself fighting a “Hispanic invasion” as he gunned them down.
For a time, it looked as though the planet’s defining feature might be on the verge of extinction.
If on a clear and starry night in mid-May you had trained a high-powered telescope on just the right part of Jupiter, you would have seen something very, very strange. The Great Red Spot, one of our solar system’s most famous features, would have appeared to be slowly unraveling. You would have seen the swirling storm system casting off ribbons of rose-colored gas like petals in the wind. It would have been beautiful.
Earlier this year, dozens of die-hard amateur astronomers across the globe began noticing that the Great Red Spot’s ordinarily ovoid figure looked distorted. By April, it seemed to be shedding red flakes. In May, that flaking grew so extreme that the spot looked as though it might disintegrate.
Here are seven ways of understanding the IPCC’s newest climate warning.
1. There is no shortage of scary facts in the major new report on climate change and land, a summary of which was released today by a United Nations–led scientific panel. Chief among them: For everyone who lives on land, the planet’s dangerously warmed future is already here. Earth’s land has already warmed more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the industrial revolution, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. That’s the same amount of warming that climate activists are hoping to prevent on a global scale.
This spike makes sense, scientifically: Land warms twice as fast as the planet overall. Earth as a whole has warmed by only 0.87 degrees Celsius (1.5 degrees Fahrenheit) during the same period. But this increase makes the stakes of climate change clear: When scientists discuss preventing “1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming,” they are really talking about forestalling 3 degrees Celsius—or 5.1 degrees Fahrenheit—of higher landtemperatures.
It was the deadliest attack targeting Latinos in recent U.S. history. Why wasn’t that the headline?
I’ve been a professional journalist for 20 years. But this week, the media failed Latinos in America during what was perhaps our darkest hour in my lifetime.
On Monday, days after a deadly attack on Latino shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, President Donald Trump gave a statement calling for unity and condemning white supremacy, a message he’s delivered after other mass-casualty gun massacres. On the same day, the El Paso police identified the dead.
Anger is the ethic of the moment. Campaign-trail language is reflecting that.
On Sunday, a day after the mass-shooting tragedy in El Paso, Texas, a reporter asked the Democratic presidential candidate and El Paso resident Beto O’Rourke whether there was anything President Donald Trump could do “to make this any better.” It was not a very good question. O’Rourke answered it like this: “Uh, what do you think? You know the shit he’s been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know.” O’Rourke threw up his hands. “Like, members of the press: What the fuck?”
It is a common theme in the politics of the moment: Some things are so obvious, so outrageous, that the only reasonable response to them is profanity. Some things—in fact, so many things—are more important than mere politeness. On the Monday following the bloodshed in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio, a demonstrably bigoted president read from a teleprompter about the evils of racism. In response to that speech full of doublespeak,Cory Booker’s presidential-campaign manager tweeted an ostensibly private text message from the candidate: “Listening to the president. Such a bullshit soup of ineffective words. This is so weak. We should quickly condemn his lack of a real plan.”
The first time I met Aung San Suu Kyi, she embodied hope. It was November 2012, and we were in her weathered house at 54 University Avenue, in Yangon, where she’d been held prisoner by the ruling Burmese junta for the better part of two decades. She sat at a small, round table with Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Derek Mitchell, who had recently been named the first U.S. ambassador to Myanmar in more than 20 years. At 67, Suu Kyi was poised and striking, a flower tucked into her long black hair, which was streaked with gray. Looking up at the worn books on the shelves behind her, I imagined the hours she must have spent reading them in enforced solitude. A picture of Mahatma Gandhi looked down with a serene smile.
According to Grover Norquist, one of the 2017 bill’s biggest champions
In the year and a half since President Donald Trump signed the $1.5 trillion Republican tax cut, polling shows that the law has produced two unexpected results.
The first is that, according to most surveys taken before and after the law’s passage, Congress gave the nation an enormous tax cut it didn’t want and hasn’t come to appreciate. The second and far more stunning discovery is that few Americans even believe they got a tax cut—even though about two-thirds of them actually did. In a poll taken in June by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago’s NORC center, nearly twice as many respondents said their tax bill went up as went down in 2018.
The tax law combined a steep permanent reduction in the corporate-tax rate—from 35 to 21 percent—with temporary cuts to personal-income-tax rates. While the GOP cut tax rates at every level, wealthy Americans and corporations have disproportionately benefited, analyses have found. The polling suggests, however, that whatever economic success the tax cuts have produced, Republicans lost the political argument on their biggest legislative victory in more than a decade—a defeat that likely helped Democrats regain the House majority in 2018 and could hamper Trump’s ability to claim credit for a strong economy as he seeks reelection next year.
Britain will be the “desperate” party in a trade negotiation, and the United States knows it.
If there is light at the end of the Brexit tunnel, Brexiteers say, it’s this: Britain, finally unshackled from the stringent restraints of the European Union, will soon be able to go out and strike its own trade deals, and realize its dream of becoming a “truly global Britain.”
Although Brexit hasn’t happened yet, global Britain’s first test has begun. This week, British Trade Secretary Liz Truss traveled to Washington, D.C., to set out Britain’s goals for a free-trade deal with the United States. “Negotiating and signing exciting new free trade agreements is my top priority,” Truss said ahead of her trip, “and none are more important than with the United States.”
Striking a trade deal—much less a “very substantial” one—isn’t easy. But when Britain leaves the EU and finds itself outside the bloc’s trading orbit, it will endeavor to do just that with its special ally. It’s an accord that Britain is desperate to secure, and one that President Donald Trump has predicted could see as much as a “three to four, five times” increase in trade between the two countries.