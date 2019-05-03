Reporter's Notebook

Muncie, Indiana
Show Description +
Resources from James and Deb:  Organizations doing work in the field of local renewal
Sort Notes
Newest First Oldest First
Show 0 Newer Notes

‘Unknown Outside Indiana’

Ball State University campus in Muncie, Indiana
Ball State University campus in Muncie, Indiana Courtesy of Ball State University

The previous four “Our Towns” posts have been about Indiana: One about Angola and the importance of its relationship with Trine University; one about Fort Wayne and its ambitious reconstruction of a cavernous, abandoned GE works; and two about Muncie, first about sustainability programs and then about a virtually unique approach to the long-troubled public schools.

They had a common theme: how surprising it was simply to show up in these towns and hear about what was happening there, since so little (or none) of this news had ever made its way to the national press.

A reader in Indianapolis challenges one part of my argument:

Interesting and informative to hear about Muncie and Ball State. My only quibble is with your first sentence: “This post is about a development that few people outside the state of Indiana have ever heard or read about …. ”

I live in Indianapolis, and consider myself well-informed, and I hadn’t heard or read about what’s going on in Muncie.  This is a direct result of the death of local journalism ….

Continue Reading
An Unusual Way to Bridge the Town-Gown Divide
Muncie Central High School
Mike Rhodes / Muncie Journal

This post is about a development that few people outside the state of Indiana have ever heard or read about, but that has implications for the country as a whole. It’s about a highly unusual approach to a highly familiar problem: the economic challenges of public schools. This news comes from America’s original “Middletown,” the midsize Indiana city of Muncie.

In the preceding installment about Muncie, I mentioned three aspects that surprised Deb and me—and that would have surprised most visitors, given their absence from the national press. One, discussed in the preceding report, was the ambitious geothermal-energy program designed to reduce nearly half the carbon footprint of the city’s dominant institution, the 22,000-student Ball State University.

The other two also involve Ball State’s interaction with Muncie—in a general way, and with a specific and highly unusual new step. This post is about those two moves.

The general step that Ball State has taken is to see itself as centrally involved in the economic and civic development of the city where it is based—rather than viewing Muncie from across the traditional town-gown divide. This is a trend that Deb and I have seen (as discussed here) in other places around the country. Last fall The New York Times had a related story in its business section titled “Universities Look to Strengthen the Places They Call Home.” That story featured East Coast illustrations: the University of Maryland’s role in College Park, outside Washington, D.C.; Drexel University’s role in Philadelphia; and Yale’s in New Haven.

At Ball State, this kind of “civic stewardship” in Muncie has been a central emphasis of the university president who took office two years ago, Geoffrey Mearns, who before arriving had been the president of Northern Kentucky University.

Geoffrey Mearns, the president of Ball State University (Courtesy of Ball State University)

“When they interviewed me for this position, I said, ‘If you’re looking for someone to run a university, I am honored, but I already had a great job,’ ” Mearns told me when I first spoke with him last fall. Mearns grew up mainly in Ohio, studied English at Yale (where he was a track and cross-country star, eventually running a 2:16 marathon and qualifying for the 1984 Olympic trials), and practiced law for more than 15 years, including nine years as a federal prosecutor. He then shifted into university administration with a role at Cleveland State University.

“But I said that if they were interested in involving the university much more directly with the community, that would be very interesting to me, as well.” As a sign of sincerity: Soon after their arrival, Mearns and his wife, Jennifer, donated $100,000 for an endowment to sponsor Muncie Community Schools graduates who would become first-generation students at Ball State.

This kind of interaction would be a change for Muncie, where the university and the city had been for decades co-located but not deeply cooperative. As mentioned earlier, the sociologists Robert and Helen Lynd selected Muncie as the site for their famed Middletown study precisely because it was so clearly a midwestern “factory town” rather than a “college town.” But the shift toward involvement with Muncie is a basic part of Ball State’s current strategy.

“Our University’s future is affected by the vitality and vibrancy of Muncie,” Mearns said in a statement to the Indiana legislature early last year, a few months after he started at Ball State. “In short, our fortunes are linked.” The title of the current Ball State initiative is “Better Together.”

The idea of such a town-gown inevitably linkage is becoming more widespread. The specific implementation in Muncie is practically unique.

Continue Reading
What We Saw in Muncie
Ball State University
On the campus of Ball State University, in Muncie, Indiana. Ball State teams are known as the Cardinals, and the school's motto is "We fly." Courtesy of Ball State University

Here is why I think this report from central Indiana matters, for people who don’t happen to live there themselves.

What Deb Fallows and I saw in Muncie, Indiana, is as stark an illustration as we’ve recently come across of a gap with huge implications for America’s civic and political prospects.

  • On one side of this gap (whose existence has been a running theme in this space) is the growing reality of experimentation, freshness, practicality, and often progress in many American communities and regions.
  • On the other side of the gap is the extremely faint national-level awareness of such developments, or what they might collectively amount to in the years ahead.

For now, in two installments, I’ll mention some developments that we learned about on a recent trip to Muncie, Indiana, and that we had no idea of before we visited the town. I will bet that the 98 percent of Americans who don’t live in Indiana have not heard of these efforts either, since as far as I can tell, they’ve rarely if ever been mentioned in the national press.

Ninety-eight percent? Yes: The state’s population is about 6.5 million, and the country’s population is more than 325 million, or about 50 times as great. By the way, this makes Indiana that rare state with a mathematically “fair” representation in the U.S. Senate. One out of every 50 Americans is a Hoosier, and the two senators from Indiana cast one-fiftieth of the Senate’s total votes.

(To illustrate the range among other states: About one American in every 600 lives in Wyoming, and about one in eight lives in California. Each state of course has the same two Senate votes. About one American in 450 lives in the District of Columbia, and they have no Senate votes at all. I offer these numbers not as a veiled complaint: the Washington, D.C., license plate on my car, which bears the District’s official slogan, “Taxation without representation”—now that is a complaint. Rather, these are reminders of the way centuries of migration and changed settlement patterns among the states have affected the fundamentals of constitutional architecture. )

My goal in this first piece is to introduce the idea of activities worth national notice, which usually escape notice because they are happening “out there.” The developments I have in mind from Muncie, in this report and the next, are:

  • a specific local response to a global challenge;
  • a conceptual shift that parallels trends we’ve seen elsewhere;
  • a major institutional and civic rearrangement that is unique in Indiana and has very few precedents anywhere else in the country.

Deb and I will return to Muncie for further reporting trips. But here is Part One of what we’ve learned for now.

We spent time in Muncie in March as part of the I-69 tour through Indiana discussed in these previous posts: one about the tiny town of Angola, one about the big industrial city of Fort Wayne, and one about the journey as a whole. The trip was a combined project of New America–Indianapolis, of Indiana Humanities, and, for the Muncie stop, also of Ball State University.

Continue Reading
More Notes From The Atlantic
Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • C. M. Bell / Library of Congress / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

    What Number of Kids Makes Parents Happiest?

    Zero? Three? Six? 2.1?

    Bryan Caplan is an economist and a dad who has thought a lot about the joys and stresses of  being a parent. When I asked him whether there is an ideal number of children to have, from the perspective of parents’ well-being, he gave a perfectly sensible response: “I’m tempted to start with the evasive economist answer of ‘Well, there’s an optimal number given your preferences.’”

    When I pressed him, he was willing to play along: “If you have a typical level of American enjoyment of children and you’re willing to actually adjust your parenting to the evidence on what matters, then I’ll say the right answer is four.”

    Four does happen to be the number of children Caplan himself has. But he has a rationale for why that number might apply more generally. His interpretation of the research on parenting, which he outlines in his 2011 book, Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, is that many of the time- and money-intensive things that parents do in hopes of helping their children succeed—loading them up with extracurriculars, sending them to private school—don’t actually contribute much to their future earnings or happiness.

    Continue Reading
  • William Barr
    Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

    The Catastrophic Performance of Bill Barr

    The attorney general misled the public in seven key ways.

    I was willing to give Bill Barr a chance. Consider me burned.

    When Barr was nominated, I wrote a cautious piece for this magazine declining to give him “a character reference” and acknowledging “legitimate reasons to be concerned about [his] nomination,” but nonetheless concluding that “I suspect that he is likely as good as we’re going to get. And he might well be good enough. Because most of all, what the department needs right now is honest leadership that will insulate it from the predations of the president.”

    When he wrote his first letter to Congress announcing the principal conclusions of the Mueller report, I wrote another piece saying, “For the next two weeks, let’s give Attorney General William Barr the benefit of the doubt” on the question of releasing the report in a timely and not-too-redacted fashion.

    Continue Reading
  • President Trump speaks at a National Day of Prayer event on May 2.
    Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    Why Is Trump Suddenly Talking About God?

    The president says that faith helped him through the ordeal of the Mueller investigation.

    Donald Trump is finding religion. Or at least, religion is finding its way into his remarks and his campaign’s rhetoric to an unprecedented extent.

    On Thursday, the president celebrated the National Day of Prayer at the White House, and he said the Almighty had helped him persevere through the ordeal of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

    “People say, ‘How do you get through that whole stuff? How do you get through those witch hunts and everything else?’” Trump said, turning to Vice President Pence. “And you know what we do, Mike? We just do it, right? And we think about God.”

    In a variation on his claims about a “war on Christmas,” Trump also claimed that Americans are referring to the Divine more frequently.

    Continue Reading
  • A woman wearing an orange backpack
    AfricaStudio / Shutterstock / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

    Rise of the Lady Backpack

    Some white-collar women are ditching their purses for a more practical toting solution. They say they’ll never go back.

    When Sara Farrar worked in California, she took a purse to work every day. It seemed like the hip thing to do, and since she drove to work, it was easy to toss the thing into the car in the morning. When she moved to a consulting job, she upgraded to a fancier purse so she could be taken seriously among her more well-heeled co-workers, “regardless of how impractical this was as I ran through the airports,” she told me via email.

    Finally, after moving to New York and staring down a long commute from Brooklyn to Midtown in 2017, her resolve, like her spinal discs, began to thin. Her back hurt. The purse didn’t fit everything she needed.

    So she followed the trajectory of an increasing number of white-collar women. According to the market- research firm NPD, sales of women’s backpacks are up by 28 percent in the past year, even though men’s backpacks are down. Women’s handbags, too, have suffered a drop over the past few years, says Beth Goldstein, NPD’s accessories analyst. Farrar went to Amazon.com and bought a backpack. She now wears it to the office every day.

    Continue Reading
  • Maria Nguyen

    Grieving the Future I Imagined for My Daughter

    I now had two children, but was only just beginning to understand what it means to be a parent.

    Just after midnight, I felt the first unmistakable contraction. I still had two days until my due date, but I knew it was time to get to the hospital. A bulldozer inside my uterus revved its engine, shifted into high gear, and rammed a baby out into the world less than two hours later. Her name would be Isobel, Izzy for short.

    She weighed five pounds, three ounces, below the threshold for “normal.” This was surprising—I’d had an uneventful pregnancy, and in one of my last prenatal checkups, my obstetrician predicted that she’d weigh about seven pounds.

    Did the doctor miscalculate my due date? I wondered. Should I have taken more prenatal vitamins? Eaten better, worked less?

    There would be no explanation, at least not then. We moved upstairs into a recovery room with a view of the summer sun rising behind the Oakland, California, hills. In those early-morning hours, I cradled Izzy’s warm, powdery body and nestled into a feeling that everything was fine.

    Continue Reading
  • Netflix

    Netflix’s Ted Bundy Movie Is a Study in True Crime’s Most Troubling Questions

    Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile tries and fails to reckon with the legacy of a killer who shaped his own image.

    As this new age of true crime wears on, powered by podcasts, social media, and endless docuseries, the same concerns about sensationalism and exploitation persist. Does the public’s fascination with grisly murders end up glorifying the perpetrators of these horrific acts? Is the lurid thrill we get from listening to conversations with killers worth giving them the very attention they might crave? These are all questions worth pondering as Netflix debuts a new fiction film about Ted Bundy, titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, on its service and in limited theaters today. But they’re not questions the movie itself is interested in asking.

    Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, which stars Zac Efron as Bundy, is hitting Netflix mere months after the streaming service debuted a nonfiction miniseries about taped interviews the serial killer did while on death row. Both titles were directed by Joe Berlinger, a veteran of true-crime storytelling who has made landmark documentaries about miscarriages of justice, such as Paradise Lost (1996) and Brother’s Keeper (1992). Yet the Bundy series came off as a glancing failure, and this feature-length drama is just as inelegant. Berlinger’s latest film attempts to reckon with the legacy of a brutal murderer who cynically cultivated his public image to make himself seem more alluring, but the story fails to dig in to the horrifying implications of how Bundy was able to succeed.

    Continue Reading
  • Julien Pacaud

    Psychiatry’s Incurable Hubris

    The biology of mental illness is still a mystery, but practitioners don’t want to admit it.

    In 1886, Clark Bell, the editor of the journal of the Medico-Legal Society of New York, relayed to a physician named Pliny Earle a query bound to be of interest to his journal’s readers: Exactly what mental illnesses can be said to exist? In his 50-year career as a psychiatrist, Earle had developed curricula to teach medical students about mental disorders, co-founded the first professional organization of psychiatrists, and opened one of the first private psychiatric practices in the country. He had also run a couple of asylums, where he instituted novel treatment strategies such as providing education to the mentally ill. If any American doctor was in a position to answer Bell’s query, it was Pliny Earle.

    Continue Reading
  • A pink wall
    okawa somchai / Shutterstock

    The Instagram Aesthetic Is Over

    The look made famous by the platform just doesn’t resonate anymore.

    As Instagram has grown to more than 1 billion monthly users, it has ushered in a very particular look: bright walls, artfully arranged lattes and avocado toast, and Millennial-pink everything, all with that carefully staged, color-corrected, glossy-looking aesthetic. Photos that play into these trends perform so well on Instagram that the look became synonymous with the platform itself, then seeped into the broader world. Even if you don’t use the app, you’ve undoubtedly encountered an “Instagram wall,” a pop-up experience like the Museum of Ice Cream, or a brightly patterned restaurant bathroom just made to be photographed.

    No one has capitalized on this look’s popularity more than influencers. Some have even started to make thousands of dollars on photo presets that warp anyone’s pictures to fit this mold. But every trend has a shelf life, and as quickly as Instagram ushered in pink walls and pastel macaroons, it’s now turning on them. “Avocado toast and posts on the beach. It’s so generic and played out at this point. You can photoshop any girl into that background and it will be the same post,” said Claire, a 15-year-old who asked to be referred to by a pseudonym because of her age. “It’s not cool anymore to be manufactured.”

    Continue Reading
  • Camille Paglia
    Reuters

    Camille Paglia Can’t Say That

    Art students are trying to get the social critic fired from a job she has held for three decades.

    For more than 30 years, the critic Camille Paglia has taught at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Now a faction of art-school censors wants her fired for sharing wrong opinions on matters of sex, gender identity, and sexual assault.

    “Camille Paglia should be removed from UArts faculty and replaced by a queer person of color,” an online petition declares. “If, due to tenure, it is absolutely illegal to remove her, then the University must at least offer alternate sections of the classes she teaches, instead taught by professors who respect transgender students and survivors of sexual assault.” Regardless, the students behind the petition want her banned from holding speaking events or selling books on campus. In their telling, her ideas “are not merely ‘controversial,’ they are dangerous.”

    Continue Reading
  • Lee Jin-man / AP

    Photos of the Week: German Asparagus, Traffic Zebras, Enormous Bear

    The Great Mosque of Djenne in Mali, pet rescue in flooded Quebec, the NRA Fashion and Firearms show in Indiana, a giant “spider” in New York, an attempted uprising in Venezuela, a tornado in Romania, and much more

    The Great Mosque of Djenne in Mali, pet rescue in flooded Quebec, sea lion rescue in California, memorials to a synagogue shooting in California, conflict in Libya, the NRA Fashion and Firearms show in Indiana, a giant “spider” in New York, May Day protests in Europe, an attempted uprising in Venezuela, a tornado in Romania, rusty locomotives in Lebanon, and much more

    Continue Reading
More Popular Stories