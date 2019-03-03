Three Implications of the 737 Max Crashes

Previously on this topic: “Is It Time to Worry About the Boeing 737 Max?”, “A Shorter Guide to the Ethiopian Tragedy and the 737 Max,” “What Was On the Record About Problems With the 737 Max,” and “‘Don’t Ground the Planes, Ground the Pilots.’” Despite the nightmare and tragedy of the situation I am grateful to many informed readers who have written in.

The dispatches below contain no “news,” in the strict sense—information that would give us new certainty about what has happened in the Indonesian or Ethiopian crashes. But these three samples illustrate themes that have come through a lot of the response I have seen. I’ll quote samples:

1) An asset of the air-travel culture: its striking safety-consciousness, compared even with the medical realm. A reader in the Northeast writes:

There is a larger issue concept that you brought up that I think bears looking at.



I don’t like to harp on it, but the latest estimates are that large numbers of Americans die each year from medical errors. [JF note: the estimates of how many people die from outright error of “iaotrogenic causes”—maladies that come from simply being in a hospital—vary widely, but some estimates are very large. An article that quotes a John Hopkins study saying it could be 250,000 fatalities per year, or more, is here. If that were true, it would equivalent to several fully-loaded airliners crashing every day. For the moment, details of these estimates don’t matter. The reader’s point is the contrast between the hoped-for safety standards of the aerospace system and most other realms of life.]



My intention is not to say how pilots are so existentially “good” and doctors are so existentially “bad,” but to look at the functional reasons for the discrepancy between medicine and aviation. Although I already understood what those functional differences were, it was driven home quite forcefully last year when I took a friend for an appointment at a major hospital …



When I took my friend to the hospital appointment it was a non-stop

parade of procedural errors from start to finish. Thankfully no medical

procedures, so it was more of a comedy than a tragedy.

The point, though is that looking at it from an aerospace perspective,

what was essentially 100% absent was the entire “flight operations” layer of organization. Lots of doctors and nurses, and lots of people in the billing department, but it was like sending a rocket up, or taking a flight, when the only people involved were the pilots and the booking agents.



I have always been fascinated by the Apollo program. There, it wasn’t just the actual flight control level, but there was also an entire operational management layer. [People were in charge of] “what do you do with a Saturn V rocket from the time it shows up on a barge on the Banana River to the time it takes off?” At NASA Kennedy there was an entire organization devoted to addressing that exact question.

At the hospital there was a similar question as to what do you when a patient shows up. The problem being, at the hospital absolutely no one was in charge of that question. My friend was shuttled around from desk to desk, no one knowing what she was doing there or what she had already done or where she was to go next … This was at a very prestigious college teaching hospital, which had a new building which looked more like Disneyland than a hospital, but there was total absence of that entire operational management level.

When the doctor finally showed up almost by accident, she knew absolutely nothing of what my friend had already done or how she was to be managed throughout her stay. I am sure the doctor knew a lot about medicine, and I am sure the billing department would be quick to get their money, but no one involved knew what was happening to the patient.

Not only did they not know what has happening to the patient, they didn't even know they didn’t know. They simply assumed that all of their agents were existentially infallible, and that that alone would ensure the patient's successful outcome.



Your discussion in your latest article about the NASA run ASRS is

important. The point being that there is nothing even remotely like that

in the medical system. For that matter, there is nothing even remotely

like that in the political system (except for very rare instances of

good reporting). The Founding Fathers set up a specific mechanism of

checks and balances, but that is more “honored in its breach” these

days than not, as the courts get packed with ideological toadies, and

the legislature is abandons its inherent power for hiding in the shadows.



I believe it does come down to a basic philosophical approach to life.

If one assumes that we are all imperfect actors, yet we are tasked to

not fail, then there are ways of addressing that. That is how the entire

aerospace industry is organized. It is just assumed that everyone

involved has a 5% error rate, yet the operation as a whole requires a

0.0001% error rate. You do that with an enormous and professional flight operations layer to the organization. Interestingly enough, the body does the same thing. A good 10% of the energy you spend every day is just in maintenance and repair …

Doctors and politicians, however, think they are gods who are never wrong. So the medical industry kills 1,000 Americans every day through errors, and the country as a whole invades the wrong country and kills 3,000 of the best American kids they can find at the tune of a trillion dollars down the hole and the destabilization of a major part of the world.

If you believe you are always right you are headed for a fall. If you believe that you and everyone else are imperfect actors, then you can get to the moon, and fly over 700 million passengers a year with only a handful of fatalities….