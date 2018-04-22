Trump and Elite Schools: A Harvard Athlete Weighs In

(My twin brother Jon went to Middlebury, and got the best education of us all.) I met my wife Amity at Harvard and she went on to earn her Masters and PhD from Yale. Her father was a Harvard graduate and also received his MBA there. Her uncle graduated from Harvard and was awarded the Harvard Medal for his alumni contributions. My father taught expository writing at Harvard for five years. And my mother earned her Master’s in Education from Harvard.

Amity has been a non-tenured faculty at Yale for nearly 20 years. In addition, New Haven is a small city and I have had numerous interactions with faculty and administrators. For many years, I worked on campus for various Yale entities. Over the years, we’ve hosted numerous events at our house for undergraduate and graduate students alike.

I’ve had a front row seat over many years watching how two of our great universities work.

After graduation I borrowed my dad’s Nikon and learned to use it in the Peruvian and Malaysian rainforests, where I learned to climb into the treetops and helped design and build two canopy walkways. Since then, I’ve been working as a photojournalist for news outlets and have photographed 14 children’s books.

***

My life has in some ways been a test of elite college admissions policies.

I was accepted only because I was on the legendary rowing coach Harry Parkers recruiting list. My identical twin Jon, who didn’t row, was rejected. Not only were we physically alike, but our GPA’s and test scores were almost exactly the same. Years later, my mother learned from a Dean that this violated Harvard’s twin policy which said that both twins had to be accepted or rejected. Harry told my brother Ted, a rower a year ahead of me at Harvard, “Boy Ted, it sure was hard to get your brother in!”

I began to wonder at the admissions system when I realized that many of my teammates and friends weren’t as good students as Jon. (Jon has gone on to have at least as successful a life as the rest of us.) They also had gone to prep school, but to more prestigious schools like St. Paul’s and Exeter.

Years later, my daughter Eliza’s college admissions process raised even more questions. Her SAT scores were 800 and 780 and she had straight A’s and she was rejected from every elite school that she applied to. I realized that in my time, she would have gotten into all of them. She ended up attending the University of Edinburgh, where the test-based admissions system doesn’t weigh extra-curricular activities.

Just a year or two before, I had learned from an old high school teacher of mine that Harvard had admitted a junior hockey star who played for my high school, which had turned itself into a sports powerhouse that fed players into multiple Division I sports programs. Harvard wanted him to play together with his two older brothers, but if they had waited for him to play in his high school senior year, they would have graduated from Harvard.

Intrigued, I began to research how admissions have changed over time and think more seriously about these schools as institutions. I realized that the U.S. is the only major country in the world that has tied sports so tightly into their colleges and universities. In fits and starts, in between other work, I’m trying to turn this into a significant writing project on the athletic preference in U.S. college admissions.

***

Like many Americans, I've been paying too much attention to politics, in this new Trump reality where time is actually measured in dog years, making one month feel like at least seven.

When I read about the affirmative action case working its way through the courts, it struck me that the very things that make our major universities great—tenured, driven faculty who single-mindedly go about their work; diversity in students and faculty (growing, but too small still); international openness; and a widespread belief in the value of shared knowledge and education—made a perfect target for Trump.

If you've been trained as an intellectual all your life and believe that we should all ground our opinions is reasoned argument, it's likely Trump will make mincemeat of you.

In a perfect storm, this mismatch could combine with the less attractive characteristics of our most selective schools—a perceived liberal bias; opaque admissions criteria that change over time; sclerotic institutional organizations where each professional school and department has their own bureaucracy; the tenure system itself which limits what Deans and Presidents can do; an inherent contradiction between being non-profit educational organizations, while at the same time having huge endowments, for-profit real-estate holdings, and robust systems to monetize scientific research often funded by taxpayer funds; and growing tension with local areas who complain that those huge real-estate holdings are tax exempt—to make the schools easy targets.