Why Stop With the AR-15?

Do they fire particularly powerful rifle ammunition? No. In fact the AR-15 is illegal for deer hunting in many places because it tends to use very low-powered ammunition. I’ve recently read articles that compare AR-15 ammunition to handgun ammunition and arrive at the conclusion that the AR-15 is so powerful that it must be banned. What’s missing is a comparison to other rifles. Virtually all rifles are more powerful than the average handgun. Such does not render the AR-15 different.

Do they have a particularly high rate of fire? No. The rate of fire of an AR-15 or AK-47 style rifle is no different than that of a handgun. [JF note: Without getting into all the details, I’ll note that this is a hotly contested claim.]

Are they fully automatic? No. All firearms available to civilians in this country are semi-automatic, which is a very different mechanism.

AR-15 and AK-47 rifles are not functionally different from other semi-automatic rifles. You cannot provide any evidence to the contrary of that fact.

Such is the case for all semi-automatic rifles, both “assault"-style and wood/steel traditional style, bolt-action rifles, lever action rifles, etc. I would encourage you to research the M1 carbine, M1A, and M1 Garand. These rifles have all been used in the US military, but none are ever mentioned in the context of an “assault weapons” ban. Indeed, they would not even be affected by any such legislation. [JF note: as non-peevishly as I can, I’ll point out again that I researched and wrote in detail about the engineering and wound-ballistics history of these Army weapons, back in the 1980s, in my book National Defense and in this Atlantic article.]

I would provide you with a fourth dissenting argument: functional non-uniqueness. The AR-15 style rifle was introduced into the civilian market in the early to mid 1960’s, not long after its fully automatic variants were introduced to the military. While the rifle was indeed originally designed for the military, there is nothing notable about that fact.

One of your articles begins as follows: "I’ve argued over the years that the AR-15 is a weapon designed for the military, which was never meant to be in civilian hands. Dissenting arguments fall into three main categories: slippery slope (any step toward gun regulation is really a step toward confiscation and prohibition); pointlessness (disturbed people will always find a way to kill); and hypocrisy (how can you complain about gun killings, when abortion goes on?).”

The first argument is that it’s meaningless to concentrate on one weapon, the AR-15, even though it has been used in the most notorious recent gun massacres. A reader writes:

Here are two pro-gun arguments, from people who are not bots and who don’t go in for the “you libtard cuck!” style of discourse. Obviously I disagree with their perspectives. But because they’re making sustained versions of two main arguments against current gun-control measures, I quote them at length.

Do they have a particularly high magazine capacity? No. Ammunition capacity is determined by the size of a magazine, a separate instrument from the rifle. Nothing about an AR-15 or AK-47 style rifle allows it to take larger magazines than any other firearm that also uses detachable magazines. What makes them different from the aforementioned military rifles such as the M1A? The answer is… appearance. Look at the actual text of “assault weapons” bans, and you’ll see that this is the case. They almost always concern semi-automatic rifles (not automatic rifles) that have some scary-looking components such as pistol grips, barrel shrouds, flash-hiders, or adjustable stocks. You cannot tell me how an adjustable stock renders a rifle more dangerous than a rifle without one. Nobody can. The only reason these features are present in the legislation is to make legislation (that everybody knows will not reduce gun-related deaths) politically easier to pass. It’s easier to get votes when you can put up a poster of a particularly scary-looking gun on the senate floor. Take the Ruger Mini-14, for example. It fires the same bullet as the AR-15. It has readily available magazines in all sizes. It has the same rate of fire as an AR-15. It is of a similar size and weight. And yet, it is often specifically exempted from "assault weapons” bans, because of its traditional and “innocent” appearance. Firearms are dangerous instruments. Nobody disputes that. But your series of articles presumes that the AR-15 and AK-47 style rifles that millions of law-abiding sportsmen safely enjoy are somehow more evil and deadly than other firearms. That they have been used in certain high-profile shooting attacks does not prove the point. Virginia Tech was committed with handguns. The Norway attack was committed with a hunting rifle and a handgun. Since the AR-15 is the most common rifle in the United States, it will undoubtedly be used in some murders, including horrific tragedies such as Las Vegas. Trying to ban it is tantamount to attempting to combat drunk driving by banning scotch or vodka. A better comparison might in fact be a ban on only very expensive scotch, because these rifles are used in a very small proportion of murders (mass shootings notwithstanding, but handguns are still more prevalent in the commission thereof), just as I imagine most drunk drivers are not intoxicated on 25 y.o. Lagavulin. If you believe that all semi-automatic firearms or all semi-automatic rifles should be illegal or highly restricted, such may be your opinion and that can be reasonably debated. But at least be logically consistent. Don’t say that you’re okay with some semi-automatic weapons, but that certain ones with a menacing appearance and a “military-sounding” name ought to be banned. I’ve shot a great deal of weapons. I promise you that AR-15 and AK-47 style rifles, while powerful, as all rifles are, are by no means functionally unique.

I’m deliberately not engaging this message line-by-line. But to its closing point I’ll say: I understand that the AR-15 is not functionally unique. Thus anyone who argues that the AR-15 should not be in civilian hands should be willing to extend the argument to similar weapons. That’s what I think about the AR-15, and and I say the same thing about functionally similar weapons.

Nest, here is a message from a reader who in his day job is a successful novelist, but who has not asked to be identified in this discussion. He well represents a second argument: The Constitution has settled this issue, so for better or worse we’re stuck with the current reality. He writes:

Two points: First, the Constitution trumps (if you’ll pardon the expression) all prudential and policy considerations. It makes them utterly irrelevant. If the Constitution forbids something, it doesn’t matter how bad the consequences are: you just have to suck it unless you can get an amendment through, which was deliberately made virtually impossible without an overwhelming, persistent, and geographically widespread consensus. Note that the Constitution is chock-full of “veto points.” This was not an accident; it was intended to establish a form of government that would seize up in creaking, popping stasis if it tried to do anything any really substantial number of citizens intensely disliked, and which in any case could not act quickly, precisely to frustrate momentary “storms of passion,” one of which we’re having now. It’s an ideal set of institutions to empower people hunkering down and playing rope-a-dope delaying actions against demands to “do something” and waiting for the public to get tired and move on. Frustrating, isn’t it? Secondly, the Second Amendment does not refer to “civilian” guns, for hunting or personal protection; as an aside, a knife is probably better than a handgun for the latter. Most people, even police with some training, miss even at point-blank range with pistols in an actual confrontation. I don’t carry a gun, myself; I carry a flick-knife, specifically a six-inch Tanto folder. Much safer, much more useful in a pinch, and you can cut string and open packages from Amazon with it. But back to the main issue: The Second Amendment refers specifically to military weapons, the mass-produced ones used to equip armies, the precise equivalents of assault rifles. At the time, with the exception of black people in some states, generally speaking any American citizen could privately and of his own individual will own anything he wanted in the way of weapons. You could own a musket, you could own a rifle, you could own 10,000 muskets and rifles, you could put cannon on a ship you owned and have your very own warship, you could have a swivel-gun loaded with grapeshot on your front porch and pointing down the path to the public road and a piece of burning slow-match in your hand. You could build a fortress in your south pasture and stock it with 68-pounder siege guns and a furnace for producing red-hot shot and 1,000 tons of ammunition, if you could afford it; your home could be quite literally your castle. The Second Amendment, in line with the ‘natural rights’ theory of the time, aimed to codify and preserve this "natural" state of affairs. The intense suspicion and dislike of "standing armies" at the time sprang from the same root. People didn’t want the government to have a monopoly on the means of political coercion, and as was well understood long before Max Weber stated it, “violence is always the ultimately decisive means of political action.” Or “who whom,” as Lenin phrased it. The intent of the Second Amendment was to weaken the central government. At the time of the adoption of the Constitution, the states could regulate weapons, since the Bill of Rights didn’t apply to state action—hence states could censor the press, or have established religions paid for out of general taxes, or endorse slavery. But the post-Civil War amendments (13th through 15th) generalized the Bill of Rights and made it binding on state action just as it is on the Federal government; the case law is unambiguous. Isn’t the “Law of Unintended Consequences” grand? Comparisons to airplanes or autos are irrelevant. They’re not in the Constitution. Guns are; or more specifically, “arms” (weapons) are. Selah, QED.

I wrote back to him saying that he’d notably avoided using the word “militia,” as in “a well-regulated militia”—and that until a few decades ago, jurists appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents alike reasoned that protection for “well-regulated militia” did not mean the untrammeled right for anyone, anywhere to have a military-inspired weapon. (Research resources on this point: Michael Waldman’s excellent book The Second Amendment: A Biography. Also this video of then-retired Chief Justice Warren Burger, a very conservative figure who was appointed by Richard Nixon, saying that Second Amendment absolutism was “one of the greatest pieces of fraud, and I repeat the word fraud, by special interest groups” in modern history. Also, “The Second Amendment Hoax” by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate. )

The novelist wrote back to say that if I were harking back to previous Supreme Court views, then presumably I’d like their rulings from the days before integration. I said: You want to equate the gun change (from Warren Burger’s practicality to Antonin Scalia’s absolutism) with the change in racial-rights rulings from Plessy v. Ferguson (which endorsed segregation) to Brown v. Board of Education (which outlawed it), he could be my guest.

And so on.

For now I’ll say: Read the arguments, see where we can go from here.

