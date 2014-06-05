On the Language and Culture of Discussing What to Do About Guns

In more reasonable times or topics, we could get past inexact language either through faith in one another and/or the education that comes through civil exchange. That’s not where we are. Rather, what we have is a predominant viewpoint (additional reasonable gun regulations) confronting an intense, single-issue-voting, gun-identitarian minority saturated for decades with the doomsday fear and loathing of the NRA.

We normally expect those seeking to regulate practices or products to have at least a passing knowledge of the same. If legislative debate confused wheels with tires (in the case of automotive regulation), ailerons with flaps (in the case of aviation), Oxycontin with Oxycodone (in the case of opioids), it would invite unnecessary obstacles to progress.

Some examples are well-worn—for instance, the continued misuse of the term “automatic” instead of “semiautomatic.” Failing to make that distinction unfortunately provides an immediate off-ramp when it comes to engaging skeptical gun owners (assuming this is truly sought). Other examples (trivial as they may seem) include “clip” for “magazine”, “silencer” for “suppressor”, or “AK” vs “AR.”

Often the way gun control people call for regulation immediately discredits them in the eyes of the gun community or allows for far too-easy caricature.

I’m struck by the central role language might be playing in impeding agreement on gun measures. In large part, this revolves around the manner in which words fall upon the ears of gun owners and the effect that has on gaining their (disclosure: our) cooperation (assuming this is truly sought).

Gaining the active cooperation of much of gun-owning America (if that is truly sought) will require something that's likely distasteful for everyone else: linguistic forbearance. What this really amounts to is talking a jittery, maybe not entirely rationale, segment of gun owners down from the ledge. And that might best start with careful (and if it can be mustered, respectful) talk. If it seems unfair to place a burden of temperance and care on what to many is the good side—that’s because it is. But it may also be a price worth paying for progress. So, a couple of suggestions in addition to boning up on firearm lexicon. If it isn’t a ban, don’t call it a ban. “Assault weapons ban” legislation is, as far as I can see, anything but. For example, Sen. Feinstein’s S. 2095 (“Assault Weapons Ban of 2017”) doesn’t ban any existing weapon. It proposes to stop the sale of future types of firearm, but would grandfather-in the estimated 15 million AR-style firearms already in possession. (The performative measures of the bill when it comes to actual, physical, I-can-hold-them-in-my-hands guns, have more to do with magazine limits and firearm storage.) Yet the title of the bill, which plays well in some electorally-important circles, renders it DOA with a lot of gun owners (if that’s a factor in finding a solution.) If you don’t plan on confiscating guns, quit pointing to Australia. This reaches beyond linguistics into political strategy, but if what we desire is a more dialed-down, let’s-work-together dialogue (knowing one party to that dialogue is mistakenly, but nonetheless deeply, scared shitless of more regulation), just leave Australia out of it. Period. I know it’s hard, given what a golden sheen that action has for some in the gun control community—but it’s anathema to most gun owners and their incontrovertible proof of the Gun Controller’s Final Solution. For purposes of moving forward within our unique, definitely-not-Australian legal framework and society—far from being a good example, Australia actually may be the last thing gun control activists want to bring up.

I understand this reader’s point about proper terminology and generally agree. But... I think again of an aviation parallel I mentioned in a previous post:

Back in 2014 a small jet crashed into a house near Gaithersburg airport, in Maryland, and killed a mother and two children inside the house (in addition to those on the plane). In the aftermath of the crash, people in the piloting world might have preferred if general public had been precise and knowledgable in discussing the causes of the disaster and preventing a repetition. For instance, if they’d used the word “stall” in its aerodynamic sense (an airplane moving so slowly that its wings no longer produce lift and the plane falls out of the sky, which is part of what happened in this case) rather than in its more familiar auto-motive-engine-related meaning. This is the aviation counterpart to non-gun-owners misusing terms like “assault rifle” or “automatic weapon.” But none of that changed the reality that a young family was dead because someone flew an airplane into their house, and pilots’ annoyance about “uninformed” discussion counted for only so much against that larger tragedy.

***

Culture. In several previous rounds, readers have discussed whether changes in American culture over the past half-century are at the root of rising gun-massacre toll, or whether this is mainly about the guns themselves. (Rising toll of massacres? Yes: The five deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, and seven of the worst 20, have happened since 1996.)

From a reader on the West Coast: