Pale’ocracy and Other Names for This Era

I've been using another term to describe this time: Trumpistan. There is something of the Central Asian despot to Trump: corrupt and megalomaniacal like Saparmurat Niyazov building a statue of himself that rotates with the sun.

--Third, pale (with no accent mark) is an accurate representation of Trump’s favored skin tone (besides orange, of course), favored peoples, and favored nations.

--Second, broadening the prefix to paleo, you get something old or ancient, and in modern contexts, referring to cavemen. I do not have to flesh this out.

--First, the Greek word pale’ is defined as “to wrestle,” broadened to mean “to struggle, fight, conflict, contest.” That’s deep Trumpism, especially because of his participation in, admiration for and understanding of professional wrestling. (It is one of the few things he really does understand.)

From a reader who grew up in a “shithole” country but has lived in the U.S. for many years:

I agree with you and Mr. Riemen that it’s fascism. Additionally, I’d like to offer that it is ‘Corporate’ fascism.... Re-watch The Firm by Grisham. Corporate is actually much more corrupt than the Republicans. All those management training programs exist only to brainwash and corrupt young college and graduate students to cheat, lie, steal, be greedy, become adulterous, etc. For many of them, these training programs are their first introduction to corporate life. Those chosen (when not friends and family) must have exhibited some quality that said ‘you can corrupt me’ and I am fine with it, and in fact I want it. I watched it for over 30 years at [a series of major banks and corporations]. The corporate autocracy is well, alive and still thriving. In fact, whenever they are being challenged, they dig in. I saw it as it happened at [a major international bank] 2007-2012. They closed ranks after the financial meltdown and during the money laundering investigation and subsequent fine…. No one on the staff challenged the corporate autocrats, they want their paychecks and bonus. My manager at the time constantly reminded us how she wants her bonus this year, every year. To me Trump is corporate fascism… The republicans just want their paychecks and post-government contracts, right? So, they continue to support him. Please keep me confidential. I am from [a shithole], though citizen and New Yorker for 40 years.

Focus on the GOP:

It's pointless to conduct the debate on Trump's turf. The best strategy is to ignore him and hammer away relentlessly at the Republicans for treason, corruption, and malfeasance. The rot did not set in with Trump…. The only questions the media needs to ask our politicians are: how are you not corrupt, how isn't this treason, and why are you hurting your own constituents?

Foam:

I have tried another approach about Trump with a number of people. Responces have been rather interesting. Even, I suspect, a Trump voter was stopped short and had to think about it. I have said in various forms: "Trump is foam on the surface of a great wave called digital media and globalization. It will be with us for the next 30 years, long after Trump is dead and buried."

A darker view of historical parallels:

I’ve been reading the Volker Ullrich biography of Hitler - The Ascent, which covers up to 1939. The period up until 1933 is fascinating, and I am struck again and again by the parallels to what is happening in the U.S. under this administration… I definitely come down on the side of Riemen that, but for the longevity and roots of our institutions (and the press!), we could be sliding towards Fascism. I’m trying to stay positive…

Any comparison involving Germany is of course perilous. It’s so difficult for those hearing it to resist conflating generic “fascism” with the specific exterminationist horror of Nazism. So while the German descent from Weimar democracy, to fascism, to the black night of Hitler is more fully documented than other cases, comparisons with Franco in Spain and Mussolini in Italy leave more of the spotlight on the fascist system itself.

