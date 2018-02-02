A Note on ‘Notes’

The reader writes:

I’ve thought about talent in two worlds: chess and academic philosophy.

In chess, Hou Yifan [JF note: the young Chinese player who has been women’s world champion, whom I have met and interviewed] is more of an outlier; the effects of Chinese culture, in which modesty is highly prized, should not be underestimated…. Magnus Carlsen doesn’t behave like Trump (who else does?!), but that his ego is enormous isn’t exactly a Norwegian state secret. Likewise with Garry Kasparov, and the late Bobby Fischer was a poster child for the Dunning-Kruger effect in realms outside of chess….

One can debate whether chess is a sport, but even if it’s not there are an awful lot of ways in which it is sports-like. Ego is one of them, and while there are competitors who are genuinely humble, a lot of them aren’t. Some hide it somewhat for the sake of propriety and sponsorship, while others don’t (again, in some cases, for the sake of sponsorship!). This is true in other realms as well, where the arrogance of entitlement is seemingly boundless. (Harvey Weinstein, anyone?)

Two of your examples struck me as counter-examples to your thesis: Roger Federer was arrogant about his tennis talent (I think he tried hard not to show it, but it would leak out in comments [JF: agree]) until Nadal started beating him on non-clay courts, followed by Djokovic knocking him down another notch. And Streep’s willingness to make public pronouncements on policy (in this she is far from alone, as Hollywood and Broadway are filled with offenders) is a lovely example of the D-K effect.

In the realm of philosophy, both sorts of behavior appear among elite philosophers. By the nature of the discipline one would expect a deep sense of humility and self-awareness, and in some cases that expectation is fulfilled. But not always, and plenty of truly great philosophers have been as arrogant as the day is long.

Now, I don’t think I’ve known anyone as cartoonishly over the top as Donald Trump. He is in a class by himself, but it’s also very much worth considering that a significant proportion of what he’s doing is shtick. Muhammad Ali (a sometimes but not always “charming” exception [calling Joe Frazier an “Uncle Tom” isn’t a high point]) and Ronda Rousey, for instance, both thrived on being heels. It was good for them both competitively and in building their brand. It’s a risky approach, but as it stakes out a space where few dare to tread it offers the chance to clean up if it works. For Trump, it has worked. (See for instance Scott Adams’s writings on Trump, including his recent book Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter.)

By the way, about the D-K effect, I’m not sure that Trump is guilty of it. What I mean is this: he says a lot of things to the effect that “I’m great at this, everyone says I’m brilliant at that,” but when we look at what he actually does he generally sticks to things where he has some competence: business and (especially) self-promotion. Of course Trump has a colossal ego, but the fact that he so openly shares his self-love with the world doesn’t by itself make him incompetent at what he does. [JF note: Yes, if “what he does” is show business. No, if it is governance.]

To summarize, there are lots of arrogant people at the top of any profession, some of whom hide it and some of whom don’t. And how one presents oneself is often (at least in part) a matter of persuasion rather than a reflection of one’s character, and while it’s usually a safe strategy to come across as humble, bombast can be effective.