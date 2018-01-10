More on Trump, Knowledge, and Self-Knowledge (Starring Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams)

After this piece, on the “open secret” about Donald Trump (and the Congressional Republicans) that Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury revealed, and then this one, on the way people the world views as “like, very smart” tend to describe themselves; and then this one, on whether Trump’s history-agnostic “shake things up!” approach might bring rewards, I’ve received scores of interesting messages. For extraneous deadline and editing reasons, I’m not likely to be able to do anything with them until the end of next week, around January 20.

This is a placeholder note of thanks until then, and an announcement of an intention to choose from them a sampling of ones whose insights have survived the news cycle.

And for the moment, two brief samples of material that has arrived in the past few days.

First a “party girls” hypothesis on why Trump might be going out of his way to say “I’m actually smart”: