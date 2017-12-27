Private-Public Partnership for Conservation: Examples From Oregon, Hawaii, and Maine

* * *

And another reader from Maine:

I’m sure you will hear from many readers who are active in local land trusts. I’m one more. There is a great story to be told in the hundreds of land trusts across the United States that are exactly what you are looking for: small-scale, community based, modest-asset efforts.

There are broad similarities among them, but also some very important differences in their purposes and in how they are supported. I’m on the Board (and Treasurer) of the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust, one of many in Maine. We’re about 30 years old and we’ve grown in staff size from one to about four FTE over the past decade.

One thing that makes us a little unusual is that we put an emphasis (not the only emphasis) on conserving farmland. About two decades ago we bought—through a broad-based community effort—Crystal Spring Farm, a centrally-located farm in our this area that seemed to the many who participated in the effort to keep it a working farm an essential property to preserve the character of our community. Today it is a working farm leased to a farm family through an innovative, longterm lease. It is the site of our farmer’s market (largest in Maine), the site of a community garden that includes a section that provides food to a food pantry. There’s even an outdoor labyrinth.

This is not the only farm we’ve conserved, but it was the first, and anchored work on local farms/local foods as a central purpose. Also in recent years we’ve added an emphasis on insuring diverse community uses of our lands—well beyond the original, simple purpose of conserving the land. These uses include hiking trails, soon a mountain biking trail, agriculture, clamming, and educational programs of all kinds.

Over the years we’ve grown much more disciplined about making wise choices regarding which lands to preserve. We have a strategic land conservation document that helps us assess which properties are most valuable to conserve. We work close with the local town governments and with local businesses. But our principal base of support is about 1,000 member families—an unusually broad base for a land trust. We are conserving land; conserving community.