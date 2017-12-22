The project started three years ago and to date 100 hectares for 10 farms have been purchased and thus permanently secured. This is quite crucial, as financial institutions flush with cash in the years after the financial crisis have taken refuge in land as a safe investment.

Agricultural land prices in the past 10 years have risen 100% in Germany, 700% in Poland, 800% in Romania. The leases have risen accordingly. This has driven an accelerated consolidation process where ever greater plots of land are being industrially farmed. This is forcing organic farming to industrialize rapidly as well. Smaller, ecologically conscious farms have come under severe pressure.

The cooperative takes the money that it members put in and purchases land with it. Everyone can become a member and put in as little as €500.

I joined because one of my friends’ farms was secured through this model and they asked me if I could help to raise money. The past few months I have been setting up a crowd-invest campaign to be launched in mid-January with the goal of raising €250,000. We have now already raised €410,000, before the campaign even started. So we are quite hopeful as to the final outcome.

As part of the campaign I have produced a couple of short films. The longer one has English subtitles. Please have a look. And please feel free to share.

18-minute video: https://youtu.be/ x0JnKvlYbGs

Two-minute campaign video: https://youtu.be/_ 14vjzf83lc

I think that this model is revolutionary. It allows all citizens to proactively take charge and secure the land and this the environment around us.

Maybe this could be a model for the United States as well. Instead of only trying to encourage superrich people to secure land, to democratize the process and engage many many people.