Have You Entered Our Instagram Contest Yet?

The winner will be notified in early November, and will receive a special prize package that includes a one-year digital subscription (if you’re already a subscriber, you can add on to an existing subscription or gift it to a friend), an Atlantic baseball cap, a notebook featuring the cover of our very first published issue , and a poster of the “My President Was Black” cover , highlighting Ta-Nehisi Coates’s story from earlier this year. The winner’s post will also be shared from our Instagram account, so give us a follow . Full contest rules can be found below.

Entering is easy: Snap a picture or Boomerang of your November 2017 issue, and share it on Instagram using this hashtag: #ReadingMyAtlantic . This month, we challenge you to include spreads from inside of the magazine, dress it up for Halloween, and show us how you like to foster creativity in your life.

Kouwe, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, says this: “[Josephine] is mesmerized by books and magazines (just like me). We also recently discovered she loves being propped up on the couch as if she’s sitting up herself. I just recently got a subscription and this was my first issue so I decided to see if Jo might be as interested as me. She was!” We hope the two of them enjoy the November issue, too!

#ReadingMyAtlantic Contest

