It was the best four bucks The Atlantic ever spent.

In late 1861, a New England abolitionist named Julia Ward Howe, moved by the sight of thousands of blue coats massing outside Washington, D.C., wrote a martial and stirring poem that placed God on the side of the Union cause. She sent her poem to James T. Fields, the editor of The Atlantic. He agreed to publish it, and he paid her $4 for her effort. The poem had no name, so Fields, a full-service editor, devised one himself. In February 1862, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” appeared on the front cover of the magazine.

Over the next century and a half, The Atlantic would publish in profusion Nobel Prize winners and presidents, the greatest novelists, and the most brilliant essayists. But for those of us lucky enough to be stewards of the modern-day Atlantic, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” somehow stands apart. It is, as our executive editor, Matt Thompson, says, our theme song. So it only seemed right that we would use this theme song as the music for our first podcast, Radio Atlantic, which launches today.