After months of vehement denials, Trump supporters and surrogates are trying a new tack: If collusion occurred, it was no big deal.
As evidence continues to mount suggesting the Trump campaign worked with Russia to influence the 2016 election, the president’s allies have shifted to a new defense. As former House Speaker Newt Gingrich put it: “You could argue it’s dumb, but it’s not illegal.”
For months, the White House has fervently denied allegations of collusion, with President Trump routinely dismissing Russia stories in the press as "fake news," and calling himself the victim of an historically unprecedented "witch hunt." His Republican defenders have largely followed suit, rejecting the entire collusion narrative as a "hoax," or at least a partisan smear.
Now, however, many of Trump's high-profile supporters and surrogates are changing tack. A series of explosive The New York Times stories this week revealed that three campaign officials—Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort—met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in June of last year in hopes of discovering valuable dirt on Hillary Clinton. The drip-drip procession of Times stories prompted Donald Jr. on Tuesday to release his private emails, revealing that the man who set up the meeting explicitly said the Russian government was trying to aid Trump’s candidacy.