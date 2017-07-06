Notes

First Drafts, Conversations, Stories in Progress

Sage, Ink
Show Description +

An ongoing collection of cartoons by Sage Stossel, a contributing editor for The Atlantic and an award-winning cartoonist for the Provincetown Banner, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. She is the author/illustrator of the children’s books On the Loose in Boston, On the Loose in Washington, D.C., and On the Loose in Philadelphia, and of the graphic novel Starling, which is serialized at GoComics.com.

Sort Notes
Newest First Oldest First
Show 0 Newer Notes
More Notes From The Atlantic
Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • U.S. President Donald Trump gives a public speech at Krasinski Square in Warsaw.
    Reuters / Carlos Barria

    The Racial and Religious Paranoia of Trump's Warsaw Speech

    When the president says being Western is the essence of America’s identity, he’s in part defining America in opposition to some of its own people.

    In his speech in Poland on Thursday, Donald Trump referred 10 times to “the West” and five times to “our civilization.” His white nationalist supporters will understand exactly what he means. It’s important that other Americans do, too.

    The West is not a geographic term. Poland is further east than Morocco. France is further east than Haiti. Australia is further east than Egypt. Yet Poland, France, and Australia are all considered part of “The West.” Morocco, Haiti, and Egypt are not.

    The West is not an ideological or economic term either. India is the world’s largest democracy. Japan is among its most economically advanced nations. No one considers them part of the West.

    The West is a racial and religious term. To be considered Western, a country must be largely Christian (preferably Protestant or Catholic) and largely white. Where there is ambiguity about a country’s “Westernness,” it’s because there is ambiguity about, or tension between, these two characteristics. Is Latin America Western? Maybe. Most of its people are Christian, but by U.S. standards, they’re not clearly white. Are Albania and Bosnia Western? Maybe. By American standards, their people are white. But they are also mostly Muslim.  

    Continue Reading
  • Eric Thayer / Reuters

    The Book That Predicted Trump’s Rise Offers the Left a Roadmap for Defeating Him

    Twenty years ago, Richard Rorty warned that “a spectatorial, disgusted, mocking Left” would give rise to a populist demagogue. Is it ready now to take his advice?

    Twenty years ago, in a series of lectures on the history of American civilization, the philosopher Richard Rorty offered a prediction. His words languished in relative obscurity until the unexpected rise of Donald Trump made them seem prescient.

    Labor unions and unskilled workers will sooner or later realize that “their government is not even trying to prevent wages from sinking or to prevent jobs from being exported,” he posited. And they will further realize that “suburban white-collar workers, themselves desperately afraid of being downsized, are not going to let themselves be taxed to provide social benefits for anyone else.” At that point, “something will crack,”  he warned. “The nonsuburban electorate will decide that the system has failed and start looking for a strongman to vote for––someone willing to assure them that, once he is elected, the smug bureaucrats, tricky lawyers, overpaid bond salesmen, and postmodernist professors will no longer be calling the shots.”

    Continue Reading
  • Princeton University Art Museum

    What on Earth Is Wrong With Connecticut?

    Conservatives say the state has a tax problem. Liberals say it has an inequality problem. What it really has is a city problem.

    Updated on July 5 at 4:47 p.m. ET

    The state of Connecticut has many nicknames. It is the Nutmeg State, the Constitution State, and America’s Country Club, while Hartford, its capital city, has been called the Nation’s Filing Cabinet. But as Connecticut grapples with a deep fiscal crisis, it might as well embrace another moniker: The Rorschach State. For the left and the right, it is the manifestation of each side’s greatest fears.

    Despite being the richest state in the country, by per-capita income, Connecticut’s budget is a mess. Its pensions are woefully under-funded. Its deficit is projected to surpass $2 billion, or 12 percent of its total annual tax revenue. Hartford is approaching bankruptcy. Conservatives look at Connecticut and see a liberal dystopia, where high taxes have ruined the economy. Liberals, on the other hand, see a capitalist horror show, where the rich dwell in gilded mansions, ensconced in sylvan culs-de-sac, while nearby towns face rising poverty and bankruptcy. Why is America’s richest state floundering?

    Continue Reading
  • Trump in Warsaw
    Kacper Pempel / Reuters

    How American Presidents Used to Speak Overseas

    The president’s speech in Warsaw was notable for its seeming indifference to the American idea.

    Is America an idea? Or is it a specific “people” or ethnic group? On the diverging answers to that question turn some of the biggest disputes in U.S. history. Our current president began his trip to Europe with a speech in Poland that minimized the role of ideals in American identity, and maximized the importance of what he called “civilization” but which boils down to ties of ethnicity and blood.

    From Donald Trump this cannot be a great surprise, given the support he has courted and the American groups he has derogated during his time on the public stage. But for a president of the United States it still counts as a notable, even shocking departure. A president’s role when traveling has, until now, been to speak for the American idea.

    Continue Reading
  • Donald Trump and Kris Kobach meet at Trump National Golf Club in November.
    Mike Segar / Reuters

    The Republican Backlash Against Trump's Vote-Fraud Commission

    GOP secretaries of state have pushed back on a request for voter data, and former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff says it could endanger national security.

    Republicans officials and officeholders were, for the most part, not pleased about the rise of Donald Trump as their party’s candidate, but they found themselves powerless to stop his winning the nomination and then the presidency.

    Since Trump became president, however, Republicans have become some of his most effective antagonists, stymieing a range of efforts. House members defeated a first attempt at repealing Obamacare; a Senate bill to do the same is looking precarious. (Democrats, although unified in opposition, have played no real role.) Congress has pursued an investigation into Russian interference Trump dislikes, and may strengthen sanctions he wants to lift. And now Republicans are posing a serious challenge to Trump’s ballyhooed election-fraud commission.

    Continue Reading
  • HBO

    Tour de Pharmacy's Insane, Riotous Ride

    The HBO special by Andy Samberg and Murray Miller is a bonkers, star-studded pastiche of cycling’s doping problem.

    Tour de Pharmacy, a new mockumentary by Andy Samberg and Murray Miller, starts as it means to go on: with Orlando Bloom, in lycra and sporting two-tone facial hair, hurtling down a mountain having a drug-induced heart attack while his penis dangles woefully to the side. The 38-minute special, a good-natured play on reverent sports docs like ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, is absurd. It takes the thorny subject of doping in professional cycling and turns it into pure, gleeful mayhem, complete with animated guides to red-blood cells, artistic renderings of bear fellatio, and Lance Armstrong wearing a white fur coat, texting his lawyer.

    The HBO special is a follow-up of sorts to 2015’s 7 Days in Hell, also written by Miller and directed by Jake Szymanski, which starred Samberg and Kit Harington as two professional tennis players participating in the longest and most controversial match in sports lore. Like its predecessor, Tour de Pharmacy turns a satirical eye to the more ridiculous excesses of professional sport—in this case the history of drug-fueled athletes at the Tour de France. If you’re not quite ready to laugh at Armstrong’s self-owns regarding his record of humiliating TV appearances, it’s hard not to snicker when John Cena shows up in typical Herculean form as the German athlete Gustav Ditters, roid-raging at any suggestions that he might have had chemical assistance in bulking up.

    Continue Reading
  • Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin

    How Putin Made Political Corruption Great Again

    His brand of crony capitalism has come to define the status quo in Russia.

    As Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump prepare for their first face-to-face meeting in Germany, it’s easy to imagine the Russian president gloating over the disarray he’s sown across the world. He has upended the post-Cold War security order in Europe. His armies of cyber warriors have threatened democracy across the continent. His military has saved Bashar al-Assad’s regime, making a mockery of the America’s futile attempts to bring the war in Syria to an end. Putin has also challenged America’s global superiority, sending his planes harass U.S. warships in the Baltic and Black Seas, and undermining American democracy in last year’s presidential elections.

    Whether Trump will rebuke Putin for any of these actions is unclear. One could, however, easily imagine them bonding over their shared dislike for Hillary Clinton, whom Putin is accused of helping Trump defeat last November. In reality, the Russian president probably has much more in common with Clinton than is commonly believed.

    Continue Reading
  • Volkswagen

    All the Promises Automakers Have Made About the Future of Cars

    If you believe them, there will be a lot of self-driving cars on the road by 2020.

    Yet another announcement came yesterday: Volvo, the Swedish slash Chinese car company, announced that it will only offer electric or hybrid vehicles by 2019. It was widely hailed as a bold move.

    Previously, the company had committed to selling 1 million hybrid and fully electric vehicles by 2025.

    Right now, hybrids have 2 percent of the passenger car market in the U.S., and completely electric vehicles are still a rarity. Even in EV-friendly California, battery-powered cars only hold 2.7 percent of the market.

    But in a car industry roiled by self-driving vehicles and self-promoting Tesla, which is now valued as highly as General Motors and far more highly than Ford, automakers have to sell more than cars to be seen as exciting by Wall Street. They’ve got to be technology companies, not manufacturers. And that means developing autonomous systems, rethinking the motive power under the hood, and figuring out the art of bold pronouncements.

    Continue Reading
  • Reuters / Amr Dalsh

    A College Student Who Seeks to Learn Rather Than to Teach

    Surrounded by cultural pressures to dislike the “other,” one undergraduate marshals empathy and charity.

    Last year, the social psychologist Jonathan Haidt argued that recent conflicts at institutions of higher education are rooted in conflicting assessments of their telos, or core purpose.

    Is it to seek truth or to advance social justice?

    Those missions aren’t always at odds. But in Haidt’s view, they are presently coming into conflict often enough that the status quo is unmanageable. “Universities will have to choose, and be explicit about their choice, so that potential students and faculty recruits can make an informed choice,” he argued. “Universities that try to honor both will face increasing incoherence and internal conflict.”

    Haidt’s argument came back to me when I received an undergraduate science major at what she describes as “a flagship midwestern university.” She is among the many Atlantic readers who contributed thoughts about how Americans can live together in peace and prosperity despite our differences.

    Continue Reading
  • Hillary Boles/Flickr

    The Secret to a Tattoo's Permanence: The Immune System

    The dye gets lodged deep in the skin thanks to hungry anti-inflammatory cells called macrophages.

    We rarely stop and think about the science of tattoos. In fact, some people don't even stop and think before getting tattooed.

    We kind of know the reason they last forever ... because the ink goes so deep into your skin that it can never wash off ... or something?

    It's not that simple. As this fascinating video from TED explains, tattoos are actually a complicated inflammatory process—a delicate balancing act between your body and the dye that's invading it.

    It turns out your ethereal watercolored bird is kind of like an infection—and the reason it's permanent is because your body keeps on fighting it forever.

    Tattoo needles punch through the epidermis, the outer layer of skin, and drive the ink into the dermis, the deeper layer that's mottled with nerves and blood vessels.

    Continue Reading
More Popular Stories