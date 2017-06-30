Notes

First Drafts, Conversations, Stories in Progress

Question of the Week
Show Description +

The best reader responses to the latest question we asked in our Politics & Policy Daily newsletter (sign up here).

Sort Notes
Newest First Oldest First
Show 0 Newer Notes

Q of the Week: How Would You Celebrate Independence Day?

Andrew Harnik / AP

On July 4, 2008, former President George W. Bush presided over a naturalization ceremony at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello plantation in Virginia. Eight years later, former President Barack Obama gave a speech honoring military families after a performance by artists Kendrick Lamar and Janelle Monáe. Independence Day 2017 is coming up on Tuesday—so this week, we asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers how they would celebrate the holiday if they were president. Here’s what they said.

Alex Taylor would take a page out of Bush’s book with a “naturalization ceremony for citizens with an emphasis on military members and their families at an appropriate national park.” For Alex, that would be somewhere like Liberty Island or the Grand Canyon—and everyone would be welcome to attend, with cake and ice cream to follow.

Mary Lung would take the holiday overseas, to U.S. troops serving abroad:

I would spend the entire weekend visiting the forgotten military serving in dangerous areas and treat them to grilled favorites and delicious pies and desserts and sit down and eat with them.  If possible, I’d bring some entertainers with me to let them know they are not forgotten.  

Joe Bookman would throw a history party of sorts, and ask a group of historians like David McCullough and Doris Kearns-Goodwin to speak about what—and who—has made American great.

In that vein, Maria Ayala would hold a ceremony celebrating “American Indians, Mexican Americans (the original owners of the Southwest), and African Americans for contributing lives, sweat, and tears that sent this country forward”—taking a solemn moment to recognize that slavery helped to build the U.S.

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: Should Congress Take Their Summer Recess?
Susan Walsh / AP

Since early June, Representative Mark Meadows, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, has been calling for Congress to cancel its summer recess in order to pass a few key items on the GOP agenda, like health care and tax reform. But lawmakers are reluctant to give up their summer breaks, partly because the recess gives them time to meet with their constituents back in their home states.

This week we asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers whether they think lawmakers should go on recess or stick around to focus on work. The responses were mixed. Stan Hastey breaks it down like this:

This is a hard one; I'm truly ambivalent, as was my fellow Oklahoman, [actor and newspaper columnist] Will Rogers. Once he said: “I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.” So as to keep on humoring us, then, maybe Congress should stick around for the summer.

On another occasion, though, Rogers said: “This country has come to feel the same when Congress is in session as when the baby gets hold of a hammer.” Perhaps they should go home, the sooner the better.

And as Jenette Settle writes:

If there were ever a time when Congress needed a recess to return home, it’s now. The country and party is so divided over healthcare, tax cuts, congressional salaries, immigration … Now more than ever our elected officials need to hear from their constituents.

In particular, Ginger Jefferson is worried about getting a chance to speak her mind about the health-care proposal Senate Republicans revealed on Thursday:

If they were wise, thoughtful, patriotic representatives of all the people of this country they would go on recess and allow the public to weigh in on their “Repugnant Care” bill. Give the public the opportunity to actually read it, ask questions, and assess how it will affect millions of Americans.

Joe Bookman thinks maybe lawmakers would learn something new at their town-hall meetings. When they get back, “each one can present the one issue or thought that they disagreed with but heard many times.”

But many other readers think lawmakers have had ample time to meet with constituents—and can do so whether they’re home on recess or not.

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: What Food Would You Request From the White House Chef?
President Ronald Reagan and stock-car driver Richard Petty enjoy some fried chicken at a Fourth of July picnic at the Daytona International Speedway in July 1984. Ira Schwarz / AP

June is “National Soul Food Month.” The cuisine, writes soul-food historian Adrian Miller, “has long been the foundation for home cooking in the White House.” President Ronald Reagan was a big fan of fried chicken, President John Tyler apparently used to serve hog jowl and turnip greens to his friends, and former First Lady Michelle Obama planted soul-food greens in the White House garden to eat for most of the year. We asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers what dish—soul food or otherwise—they would request from the White House chef.

Donna Brazile, a political analyst and former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, has a tasty menu already planned out for her hypothetical stint in the West Wing. She’d request “neck bones and gravy with green peas and a side salad. Fried catfish with potato salad. Smothered pork chops with collard greens and corn bread.”

As president, David Deufel would take a somewhat spicier route, with a meal he calls “healthy, exotic, and digestible”:

Basil-pesto stir-fried chicken with cabbage, carrots and Korean broccoli preceded by a spicy red pepper hummus covered by an Indian curry sauce. Sautéed brussels sprouts and cabbage on the side … Add a tomato bisque soup if necessary. Take the plunge!

Howard Cohen says he’d hope to have two “staples of ‘Jew Food’” while in office: matzo ball soup and corned beef sandwiches. He could make his own soup, but he’d have the chef whip up the sandwich:

Corned beef on rye: top quality brisket, sliced thin, juicy and mouth-watering; mustard (yellow not brown); kosher dill pickle; side of fruit; fries.

And if the quality is not good, I’d have Art’s Deli Fed-Exed to the White House.

Katharine Moore is daydreaming about dinner and a show:

Sweet tea, pecan pie, and homemade wine … so I could have the Zac Brown Band serenade my guests in the State Dining Room. Pablo Casals was just the right man for the Kennedy administration, but crazy times call for a fiddle, not a cello.

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: What Would You Ask James Comey?
Andrew Harnik / AP

Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, as part of the panel’s probe into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials. It was the first time the public heard from Comey since Trump abruptly fired him on May 9.

Ahead of the hearing, we asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers what they would ask Comey if they were on the Senate committee. We’ve rounded up some of the most pressing questions, and included Comey’s answers where we can.

Several of you were concerned about why former Director Comey didn’t say something about his conversations with President Trump if he was concerned about their appropriateness. Here’s Jane Rupert:

How much, if any, of your concern regarding Donald Trump's contacts with you about your investigation did you share with Attorney General Sessions (before his recusal) and with Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein before you were fired? And what were their reactions?

In his opening statement, Comey wrote that he did ask Attorney General Sessions “to prevent any future direct communication between the President and me.” He added that “what had just happened—[Sessions] being asked to leave while the FBI Director, who reports to the AG, remained behind—was inappropriate and should never happen.”

John Consentino wondered why he didn’t go further:

Mr. Comey, if it’s true, as has been reported, that the president asked you to discontinue the investigation of Michael Flynn, why didn’t you report this to the appropriate congressional committees and the Justice Department immediately?

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: Are You Optimistic About Mitigating Climate Change?
Andrew Harnik / AP

On Thursday, President Trump decided to pull the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, an international pact that aims to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. This week, we asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers whether they are optimistic about the United States’ ability to address climate change. Here’s what they said.

Betsy Schneier, a Seattle resident, is confident that states like hers can make some progress on their own:

Recently I’ve asked the same question at fundraisers for various candidates:  Do you envision teaming up with other western states to protect values that Washington D.C. seems intent on destroying?  Every candidate, from governor to senator to attorney general, assures me that plans are already in place with neighboring states to form a buttress against the damage this administration has and will continue to cause.

This means that not only all three coastal states, but regions that stretch across the Rockies down to the Mexican border have already forged ties and will continue to make progress.

Vernon Kerr, a California resident, is similarly hopeful:

I was not optimistic until hearing Governor Jerry Brown of California being interviewed on MSNBC Thursday evening.  

As the world’s sixth largest economy, Brown pointed out, California is in a position to set a positive example by forging accords with Canada, Mexico, and China (and perhaps other nations) to move forward in the quest to minimize potential harm to humanity from impending climate change.

No pipe dream from “Governor Moonbeam,” the plan has the potential to actually have the same kind of positive impact on climate change as the “California compliant”car has had on the automotive industry.

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: What Was Your Favorite Moment From a Presidential Trip?
Reuters TV

A photo of President Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi placing their hands on a glowing orb went viral this week, drawing comparisons online with comic-book villains and the Palantír from The Lord of the Rings. So we asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers to share the most memorable moments from trips taken by past presidents. Here’s what they said:

Several of you pointed to the infamous dinner when President George H. W. Bush vomited on the lap of Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa, and then fainted. Reader Anna Bucciarelli felt for him: “I remember it so well and felt such empathy with the president. It had to have been the most embarrassing moment of his entire life.”

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: What's the Best Commencement Address From a Political Figure?
Don Heupel / AP

The month of May signals the start of college commencement speeches—a tradition featuring many political figures. In 2016, former President Barack Obama, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor all gave popular addresses. This year, Hillary Clinton is scheduled to speak at Wellesley College, and Donald Trump will speak at Liberty University. So, we asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers about their favorite commencement addresses by political figures. Here’s what they said:

Judy Share recalled the day in 2007 when her son Matthew graduated from Harvard University and both former President Bill Clinton and Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke:

It was an extraordinary cloudless late spring day and the ceremony was held outdoors in Harvard Yard. My family and I sat as close to the aisle as we could so that we could see the two Bills walk up to the stage. Bill Clinton was giving the commencement address.

Bill Gates (who spoke as well) was getting his honorary degree, since he had not graduated from Harvard, but had instead gone into business. It was a wonderful day listening to these two men recount their experiences and impart their advice to the college graduates—one as a past U.S. president, and the other as founder of Microsoft.

While he isn’t exactly a political figure, several readers responded that an address from another big name in tech was most memorable: Steve Jobs’s speech at Stanford University. Here’s Jobs’s speech, on how to make the most of life:

In June 1963, President John F. Kennedy delivered the commencement address at American University—a speech John Penrose calls “eloquent and timeless on the subject of war and peace.” A key excerpt:

First examine our attitude towards peace itself. Too many of us think it is impossible. Too many think it is unreal. But that is a dangerous, defeatist belief. It leads to the conclusion that war is inevitable, that mankind is doomed, that we are gripped by forces we cannot control. We need not accept that view. Our problems are man-made; therefore, they can be solved by man. And man can be as big as he wants. No problem of human destiny is beyond human beings.

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: What Are Your Favorite Moments From the WHCD?

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been a D.C. tradition since 1921, with journalists and administration officials coming together once a year to eat, drink, and roast the current president. President Trump won’t be attending this year’s dinner, which takes place on Saturday, but he did attend in 2011, when then-President Obama made a few jokes at Trump’s expense. This week, we asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers to share their favorite moments from past dinners. Here’s what they said:

Miguel Velez remembers Obama “roasting Trump while Seal Team 6 was on its way to Bin Laden.”

Nancy Alpern found it particularly funny when President Obama joked that Michelle has the right to “bare arms” after the first lady was criticized for frequently wearing sleeveless clothing.

Nora Cregan recalls a joke from comedian Cecily Strong in 2015: “Let’s give it up for the Secret Service … the only law enforcement organization in the country that will get in trouble if a black man gets shot.”

For Fran Koenig, and several other readers, the most “stunning and shocking” moment from past dinners was when Stephen Colbert roasted former President George W. Bush in 2006:

Howard Cohen commented that Colbert’s routine seemed to go “over so many heads in the room; especially the mainstream media in attendance who did not quite ‘get it.’” Steve Ross remembers “how pissed the National Press Club was about those remarks,” which “highlighted how close the national press corps had gotten to the seats of power.”

But for Stephen Carter, the best jokes came in 2005, when Laura Bush had a chance to speak:

I was never a fan of George W.—never voted for him. But, Laura did more to humanize him that night than any thing he ever did as president. And, he could laugh at himself. I appreciated him more after that evening.

Q of the Week: How Would You Assess Trump's First 100 Days?
Saul Loeb / Pool Photo / AP

Since the 1930s, a president’s first 100 days in office have been used to measure the new administration’s progress and potential success—for example, by his 100th day, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt had signed 76 bills into law and pushed for new federal jobs programs. President Trump will reach his 100-day mark on April 29. This week, we asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers to share their assessments of his early days in office.

Against the standard set by FDR and other presidents, reader Sean described Trump as a “deadbeat,” and Maria Melnick said she could sum up his first 100 days in one word: “Sad!”

Jim Young offered a more thorough examination of the president’s performance, looking at Trump’s early days from several perspectives:

Let’s be clear: The 100-day standard is simply a journalistic attempt to benchmark progress of a presidency. It is a simplistic but reasonable attempt to judge a leader's impact.  On that basis, Trump has to be a failure judged by answers to the question: “Are we as a country better off now than 3-4 months ago?”

From a security perspective, all polls show anxiety and uncertainty at a much higher level largely due to the president's decision making. From an economic perspective, the economy is doing better than public impression would have it, but that is largely due to the rhetoric of the administration that is still in campaign mode. From a political perspective, there is no cooperation at all at the federal level, and almost all institutions are in “lockdown” mode. Lastly, from a cultural perspective, Trump’s scapegoating of so many groups in the country (Muslims, liberals, reporters, Democrats) is divisive, and the very slogan “America First” contradicts many of our national values.

Tom Lucas isn’t surprised by Trump’s performance so far; he thinks it’s a pretty accurate reflection of the Republican’s campaign:

There is no consistent focus, advisers are dropping in and out of favor, and Trump claims everything good that happens (good January job numbers) is a result of his greatness, while things that fail (AHCA) are somebody else’s fault. Overall he is showing terrible leadership attributes. He also seems to have a desperate need for approval, evidenced by the fact that he is already holding campaign events where he can bask in the glow of those that see him as the solution to their problems.

Michael Porcaro, on the other hand, would give Trump an A for effort:

I feel he is doing his very best to carry out his agenda. Congress has to make adjustments to meet his demands. He won due to what he ran on. It's what the majority of working people want. He has more to do.

Ken Smith echoed that assessment: “Considering that the mainstream media is STILL against him and the Dems are doing everything in their power to deter his progress, I’d say he is doing a great uphill job.”

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: What Would You Do in Your Free Time as President?
Luis Alvarez / AP

President Trump has reportedly played golf 16 times since taking office—outpacing former President Obama, whose first documented golf outing happened near his 100-day mark. This week, we asked our Politics & Policy Daily readers: If you were president, what would be your preferred leisure activity, and why?

Howard Cohen answered:

Swimming. Unlike many other sports that are taxing on the muscles and bones (especially as we age), swimming is a relaxing, contemplative exercise that allows one to think while immersed under water. Stroke by stroke, lap by lap, it engenders a true cleansing of one’s mind of any and all clutter.

Tam McDonald, chose swimming, too:

I would restore the White House pool, although not for the “fiddling and faddling” that JFK made famous.

Swimming is not only a top aerobic exercise but necessitates a stress-busting breathing rhythm that inspires many of its adherents to characterize it as aquatic yoga. It is good not only for the musculature and respiratory systems but for enhanced cognition: clearer thinking, higher creativity, and enhanced capacity for circumspection.

Another reader, Erin Ham, put it this way: “No one can talk to you or call you in a pool.  It would be a fantastic hour of silence with no technology every day.”

Christopher Round is an avid judo practitioner, which he describes as a “wrestling art that specializes in takedowns.” Round would continue to nurture his hobby in the White House:

I've done it most of my life and would probably ask to have mats put down at the White House. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and I would have the same hobby—perhaps a meeting on the mat would take down his tough-guy image. (See what I did there?)

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: Where Should Trump Donate His Salary?
Susan Walsh / AP

After the election, Donald Trump said he would donate his annual presidential salary to charity. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced that the president chose to give away his first-quarter salary of $78,333 to the National Park Service, to be spent on the upkeep of America’s historic battlefields. Spicer said Trump was presented with a number of options before coming to his decision. So this week, we asked Politics & Policy Daily readers to suggest recipients for any future salary donations.

Dozens of readers responded that the president should donate his salary to Planned Parenthood, because of recent threats to the organization’s funding made by congressional Republicans and members of the Trump administration. Many more of you suggested that Trump donate next to the Meals-on-Wheels program, because of his plans to cut it from the budget. From Diane Miles:

Meals on Wheels is a very worthwhile service for homebound elders who can’t leave their homes to shop, don’t have enough money for nutritional meals, or find preparing meals difficult. The Meals on Wheels program nationwide is a lifeline for isolated individuals without support systems, family, and/or ability to prepare meals as they had when they were younger.

Continue Reading
Q of the Week: What Should Trump Do Next?
Evan Vucci / AP

Republicans’ plan to repeal and replace Obamacare flopped last week, but President Trump is ready to move to the next item on his agenda: tax reform. This week, we asked Politics & Policy Daily readers what they would like to see the Trump administration focus on now, and why. Thanks to everyone for their thoughtful responses.

Andrew Vernon suggested Trump save his political capital:

The president should focus on things that will make America more competitive and the federal bureaucracies more efficient, e.g. tax reform, infrastructure, regulatory overhaul, etc., instead of wasting what little political capital he had (and taxpayer money) on walls, misguided immigration policies, Twitter rants, attacking the media and judiciary …

Will Taylor is hoping Trump can keep things in perspective, and instigate incremental change:

President Trump should continue to work on tax reform with the understanding that the legislation will take time to develop. The president may not be able to accomplish this legislation this year. In the interim, the president should identify smaller pieces of legislation around which he can build some bipartisan support and his credibility.

But Daniel Scherrer sees appointing and cooperating with an independent investigation of the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia as a much higher priority:

Either he should clear his name, or spare the nation a drawn-out ordeal by getting out. There are real and growing concerns that the president of the United States is an agent of the Russian secret police … This issue is beyond politics. Nothing is more important than this.

Continue Reading
More Notes From The Atlantic
Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

    The Logic of Trump's Sexist Attacks

    When women challenge Trump politically, he insults them physically.

    On Thursday, Donald Trump tweeted that MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski had been “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she visited Mar-a-Lago last December. On Tuesday, in the Oval Office, he interrupted a phone call with the Irish prime minister to call over a female Irish journalist, Caitriona Perry, while referring to her “nice smile” and “this beautiful Irish press.”

    The incidents are two sides of the same coin. Two decades ago, a pair of social psychologists, Susan Fiske and Peter Glick, distinguished between what they called “hostile” and “benevolent” sexism. Hostile sexism manifests itself in derogatory or threatening comments about a woman’s appearance, capacities, or behavior. Benevolent sexism, by contrast, manifests itself in praise or chivalry that nonetheless reaffirms a woman’s subordinate status. Telling your female coworker that she’s ugly is an expression of hostile sexism. Telling your female coworker that she’s pretty is an expression of benevolent sexism. Sexually assaulting a female colleague is an expression of hostile sexism. Suggesting that a female colleague needs help carrying her bags is an expression of benevolent sexism. Hostile sexism may be more antagonistic and aggressive but benevolent sexism also conveys the message that women should be valued for their appearance, and that they are not equal to men.

    Continue Reading
  • Evan Vucci / AP

    The Mystery of Trump, Morning Joe, and the National Enquirer

    Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough alleged on Friday that White House staff said the tabloid would “publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked.”

    Updated at 12:55 p.m. ET

    A feud between President Trump and the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, escalated on Friday when the cable-news personalities accused the White House of attempting to threaten and intimidate them with the publication of a negative story in the tabloid publication the National Enquirer.

    Brzezinski and Scarborough made the explosive allegations in a Washington Post op-ed, which was titled “Donald Trump is not well” and published Friday morning. “This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked,” the pair wrote. “We ignored their desperate pleas.”  

    Continue Reading
  • Jim Bourg / Reuters

    Trump's Grudges Are His Agenda

    The president’s personal attacks are not a distraction from his policy goals. They are his policy goals.

    The least convincing Republican defense of Donald Trump’s attack on Mika Brzezinski surely belongs to White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who declared that Americans “knew what they were getting” when they elected him. The implication is that because Americans understood that Trump was a vulgar misogynist during the campaign, there’s nothing wrong with his vulgar misogyny today.

    Put aside the fact that a majority of Americans voted against Trump. Put aside the fact that even those Americans who did vote for him largely did so in spite of, rather than because of, his crude, sexist outbursts: Exit polls showed that among Americans who prioritized “good judgment,” Clinton beat Trump by 40 points.

    Continue Reading
  • Mike Blake / Reuters

    How Republicans Can Fix American Health Care

    The bills before Congress get it wrong—what’s needed is incremental reform in a conservative direction.

    The Senate health-care bill is not definitively dead, but it’s unmistakably ailing—and the prognosis is not promising.

    The prognosis was never promising. All the various Republican health-care proposals circulated since 2010 would remove health-insurance coverage from tens of millions of people, many of them the GOP’s most loyal voters. Look for example at the dilemma facing Kentucky’s Rand Paul.

    Four hundred and forty thousand Kentuckians have gained coverage under the ACA; Kentucky’s uninsured rate tumbled from 20 percent in 2013 to 7.5 percent in 2015.

    Even more strikingly, it is Kentucky’s Appalachian Southeast that has seen the biggest gains from the ACA. And it so happens that southeastern Kentucky voted more staunchly for Paul’s 2016 reelection than did any other section of the state.

    Paul won 76.6 percent of the vote in Clay County, where 15.6 percent of the total population has gained coverage via the ACA’s Medicaid expansion. He won 81.5 percent of the vote in Jackson County, where 15.1 percent owe their Medicaid to the ACA. He won 84 percent in Leslie County, where 18 percent would lose Medicaid if Obamacare were repealed.

    Continue Reading
  • Brian Snyder / Reuters

    A Columbia Professor's Critique of Campus Politics

    John McWhorter argues that an influential minority of college students are misusing concepts like safe spaces and white supremacy as performative cudgels––and that administrators and faculty members ought to do more to teach them the errors of their ways.

    For years, Columbia University Professor John McWhorter and Brown University Professor Glenn Loury have conducted frank public conversations on Bloggingheads.tv where they puzzle through issues facing the United States in real time. Both are original thinkers with heterodox views. I’ve watched them slowly refine their positions on campus activism and identity, sometimes invoking their own experiences as black intellectuals and their respective pasts as black college students.

    So I attended with interest Thursday when Professor McWhorter expounded on his views at length during an appearance with New York Times columnist Frank Bruni at the Aspen Ideas Festival, which is co-hosted by The Aspen Institute and The Atlantic. Both men believe something has gone wrong on college campuses––that a strain of illiberalism advanced by a vocal minority of students  is ascendant; that it is substantively wrong; and that most administrators and faculty are averse to speaking up.

    Continue Reading
  • Tony Gutierrez / AP

    The American South Will Bear the Worst of Climate Change’s Costs

    Global warming will intensify regional inequality in the United States, according to a revolutionary new economic assessment of the phenomenon.

    Climate change will aggravate economic inequality in the United States, essentially transferring wealth from poor counties in the Southeast and the Midwest to well-off communities in the Northeast and on the coasts, according to the most detailed economic assessment of the phenomenon ever conducted.

    The study, published Thursday in Science, simulates the costs of global warming in excruciating detail, modeling every day of weather in every U.S. county during the 21st century. It finds enormous disparities in how rising temperatures will affect American communities: Texas, Florida, and the Deep South will bleed income in the broiling heat, while some chillier northern states gain moderate benefits.

    Continue Reading
  • Orlin Wagner / AP

    Trump's Voter-Fraud Commission Makes Its First Move

    The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity requested voter records from all 50 states, but some officials suspect its real agenda is voter suppression.

    In a week saturated by news of scandals, a contentious health-care debate, and a reinstated travel ban, it’s easy for a thing like a potential challenge to millions of voter registrations to perhaps fly under the radar.

    That might be the preferred outcome for the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity and its vice-chairman, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. On Wednesday, Kobach sent letters to all 50 states inquiring about elections laws and voter-fraud investigations, and requesting all “publicly-available” voter data, including names, addresses, voting history, party affiliation, felony convictions, and Social Security numbers. Ostensibly, those records are necessary “for the Commission to fully analyze vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting,” but some state officials fear they’ll be used in coordinating voter suppression.

    Continue Reading
  • Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters

    The Perils of Meritocracy

    It’s one of the most loved ideas in American life. Perhaps, though, it should be one of the most resented.

    American culture nurtures many myths about the moral value of hard work. The phrase “by the bootstraps,” still widely used to describe those Americans who have found success through a combination of dogged work and stubborn will, rose from a mis-remembering of The Surprising Adventures of Baron Munchausen: In it, the eponymous aristocrat pulls himself from a swamp—not by his bootstraps, but by his hair. And Horatio Alger’s stories, as well, while often remembered collectively as the prototypical tale of American rags to American riches, romanticized not just the social and economic power of hard work, but also the power of old-fashioned good luck. (Ragged Dick, in the Alger story named for him: “I’d like it if some rich man would adopt me, and give me plenty to eat and drink and wear, without my havin’ to look so sharp after it.”)

    Continue Reading
  • Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference.
    Teresa Crawford / AP

    Trump Says He's Sending the Feds Into Chicago

    The city will get 20 additional federal agents and is also creating a task force to target the flow of illegal guns.

    Twenty federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), will join a newly created task force in Chicago designed to stop the flow of illegal guns into the city. Trump took credit Friday morning for the decision, saying crime in Chicago had reached “epidemic proportions” and that he was “sending in Federal help.”

    The announcement comes just ahead of the July 4th weekend, which is often the most deadly all year. Chicago has a seen a spike in murders recently, and last year there were 762 homicides, more gun-related deaths than in New York City and Los Angeles combined. The Chicago Tribune reported there were 1,760 shootings so far this year (Trump tweeted a different figure), which is lower than 2016, but still much higher than normal.

    Continue Reading
  • A burned out house is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on June 28, 2017.
    Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters

    Urban Warfare, Then and Now

    From Hue to Mosul, the mechanics of fighting in cities remain much the same.

    A few weeks ago, the Atlantic Monthly Press released Mark Bowden’s excellent book, Hue 1968, A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam. As he did previously in Black Hawk Down, Bowden brings the reader down the deadly streets of a savage urban battle, meticulously describing the action from the points of view the participants. Currently, the roughly yearlong battle for the Iraqi city of Mosul is drawing to a close. Although a half century separates these two classic battles, the similarities in urban combat far outweigh differences. Why is this so and what does it portend for the future?   

    After 10,000 North Vietnamese soldiers slipped into the poorly guarded city of Hue in February of 1968, it took a month of intense fighting, principally by American Marines, to root them out. One reason was gross negligence by the high command in estimating the enemy’s strength. A deeper reason was the physical reality of urban density, trapped civilians, stout houses, and massive stonewalls. There was no avoiding house-to-house fighting to force back a determined enemy. In terms of total fatalities among friendly and enemy troops and civilians, the result was, to quote Bowden, “well over ten thousand, making it by far the bloodiest [battle] of the Vietnam War.”

    Continue Reading
More Popular Stories