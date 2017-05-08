Notes

First Drafts, Conversations, Stories in Progress

Wrestling With the Ethics of Gene Editing
Show Description +

Responding to Conor Friedersdorf’s essay “Will Editing Your Baby’s Genes Be Mandatory?” readers think through the ethical dilemmas foreshadowed by advances in biotechnology.

Sort Notes
Newest First Oldest First
Show 0 Newer Notes

Thoughts on Gene Editing From the Science Community

Robert Pratta / Reuters

Our next group of correspondents stood out due to their vocations: In one way or another, their chosen careers  brought them into the subculture of scientific thinking. These readers tended to be more favorably disposed to gene editing than others.

Take this reader, a “semi-retired school psychologist and a lover of science” whose daughter plans to become a clinical geneticist:

I agree with the premise of your article [that prophylactic gene editing could soon be mandatory] and am not frightened by it at all. Scientific advances have not, cannot, and should not be stopped. Since the first civilizations science has been dragging religion and society reluctantly along into a more technologically advanced future. What we gain from this seems always to be more than what we have lost.

A medical student who hopes one day to do gene editing was likewise eager for a future where it is used to cure disease––and even to direct the way that humans evolve:

Modern medicine, in its current form, is basically the answer to the question: “What is the best way to treat diseases whose cures cannot and will not ever be found?” Treating someone with cystic fibrosis, for instance, is an admirable thing to do, but it’s also an exercise in futility: That patient will undoubtedly die prematurely. Anything besides excising the mutant gene and replacing it with a normal copy is treading water and delaying the inevitable (though, obviously, the patients must still be treated).

In modern societies, infectious diseases and trauma are more or less under control (relative to developing countries and bygone eras). Curing genetic diseases (cancer loosely being included in this category) are currently a dead end. So, logically, addressing this head-on is the only next step.

I view gene therapy and editing as the way of the future, not only of medicine but also of humanity in general. It will start as the means for cures of currently incurable diseases. Eventually, it will be a means by which we can continue to evolve ourselves as a species. If 3.5 billion years of evolution churned our species out through the natural selection of random mutations, how much better can we do with logic and molecular precision? In my opinion, anything that can widely (and, potentially, permanently) change mankind and society for the better should be done.

I wish I shared the correspondent’s confidence that logic and molecular precision will serve humanity better in this realm than the decentralized systems of dating and mating have done so far. Reflecting on the decisions that literally every bygone generation might have made if able to edit genes, I fear that our choices will prove as imprudent in hindsight––and that’s not even accounting for unintended consequences.

Continue Reading
A Parent’s and Child’s Perspective on the Gene-Editing Debate

We’ve heard already from a few parents whose children have, or may carry, genetic disorders. This reader’s son suffers from Tourette syndrome, ADHD, and OCD, all severe:

He is a brave and strong-willed young man, and he has chosen to live and manage his issues without medication. He describes the pain, frustration and embarrassment that he lives with; he has endured chronic pain for nearly 10 years due to his severe, seizure-like tics. Tourette syndrome is an inherited disorder. Some 99 percent of males and 75 percent of females carrying the genes for TS will display symptoms. This means that my son will have to confront the possibility that his children will inherit this painful and misunderstood disorder.

He has already declared that he will not have children; he does not want to inflict what he has endured on an innocent child. That’s his decision to make, and, who knows? With the passage of time and improved treatments, perhaps he will change his mind.

But how does it feel to know that society sees you as defective, as a problem to be repaired or edited out? How does he see himself? His voice is the one you need to hear.

He writes:

I like gene editing, and I think that it should be mandatory or at least strongly encouraged when it gets functional on a wider scale.

Continue Reading
Would You Edit Your Babies’ Genes to Keep Them Healthy?
Sakchal Lalit / AP

Two week ago, I asked readers, “Will Editing Your Baby’s Genes Be Mandatory?” That is to say, parents are sometimes charged with crimes when religious beliefs cause them to deny their child lifesaving antibiotics, or an appendectomy, or a blood transfusion. In the future, if and when editing a baby’s genes can prevent an awful disease, the inevitable parents who reject the technology may be similarly punished.

Should that happen?

Scores of The Atlantic’s readers offered thoughtful responses that are helpful for thinking through aspects of biotechnology that will raise ethical dilemmas in future years. Their letters illustrate the diversity of viewpoints society will confront on this issue. Over the next week, I’ll be publishing a selection of correspondence, beginning with readers who have personal connections to the issue.

We begin with a cancer survivor and carrier of Lynch Syndrome, an inherited condition that increases the risk of colon cancer. Each of her children has a 50 percent chance of inheriting the mutation; neither has been tested to see if they do, in fact, carry it.

She writes:

While some may fuss and fret about the ethics of gene editing and so-called designer babies, should either of my sons carry the Lynch mutation, I would not only urge them to use gene editing for their offspring, but I would pay for it myself—as I would for IVF, the current recommendation for hereditary cancer carriers of childbearing age.

The cost of cancer and other diseases is huge—not only monetarily, for individuals and the nation, but also psychologically. Cancer is challenging for even the strongest among us, surrounded by loving care. When one adds in uncertain health insurance and the reality of life insurance discrimination, the ability to root out the cause of disease at the genetic level is not only tempting, but humane, intelligent and compassionate.

But would I force gene editing upon my sons? I would not. And do I believe those who make a different choice should be punished? Using the examples of devout Christian Scientists, I do not. Having been through cancer, I know that prayer is a useful and healthy adjunct to medical care—and if someone has different beliefs, while I may not agree, I cannot condone the state stepping in to punish them in a time of tragedy.

I can encourage my sons to make certain choices, but I can’t force them. And while I wholeheartedly support science and the work being done around gene editing, I can’t force anyone to avail themselves of these therapies—and neither should the government.

This next reader is about to attend a genetic-counseling session with her partner:

We will be finding out about the option of testing fertilized embryos and selecting “healthy” ones to implant. My partner is a carrier of a very rare genetic disorder and has bilateral hearing loss caused by this syndrome. Due to this, he is hard of hearing and uses hearing aids. He also faces the possibility of becoming profoundly deaf later in life.

While we don’t have the ability to edit genes, we could select an embryo that doesn’t have this disorder or will likely be carrier but non-symptomatic. Without this intervention, there is a possibility our child will be deaf or suffer hearing loss.

I keep typing “healthy” in quotation marks because the assumption is that I would want a hearing child ... that a deaf child or the possibility of having a deaf child is less than ideal, that being deaf is a problem, something to be managed or fixed and ultimately bad. Isn’t that what we are saying when talking about healthy babies?

Healthy and whole versus unhealthy and broken.

Continue Reading
More Notes From The Atlantic
Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • James Clapper and Sally Yates testify before a Senate panel on May 8.
    Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

    The Question Sally Yates Couldn't Answer

    The former acting attorney general told a Senate panel she had warned the Trump administration that Michael Flynn had lied about his conversations with a Russian official—but she couldn’t explain why it took another 18 days for him to be fired.

    Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, was concerned that Michael Flynn’s false statements about his contacts with the Russian government had exposed him to blackmail, she testified during a Senate hearing on Monday.

    During three hours of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on crime and terror, Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper discussed Russian interference in the 2016 election. The hearing offered the fullest timeline yet of the events that led to Flynn’s forced resignation on February 13, though it left significant questions unanswered.

    “We were concerned that the American people had been misled about the underlying conduct and what General Flynn had done, and also that we weren’t the only ones that knew all of this. The Russians also knew about what General Flynn had done, and they Russians also knew that General Flynn had misled Vice President Pence and others,” Yates said. “This was a problem because not only did we believe that the Russians knew this but that they also likely had proof. This created a compromise situation … where the national security adviser could be blackmailed by the Russians.”

    Continue Reading
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    Trump Tries to Blame Obama for the Flynn Scandal

    Even if the previous administration erred in granting the disgraced national security adviser clearance, that doesn’t excuse shoddy vetting.

    Ahead of a major hearing Monday about Russian interference in U.S. politics, President Trump is trying to shift blame away from himself—but he’s likely to find that challenging.

    With former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifying before a Senate panel Monday afternoon, Trump fired off a pair of tweets Monday morning. In one, he focused on defending his decision to hire his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn:

    In another, he suggested that senators ask Yates whether she knows how information she passed to the White House about Flynn leaked to the public. Trump fired Yates, a career Justice Department official who rose to become deputy attorney general in the Obama administration, after she announced that the Justice Department would not defend his Muslim immigration ban in court.

    Continue Reading
  • Regis Duvignau / Reuters

    The Destructiveness of Call-Out Culture on Campus

    Reflections from undergraduates of the social media era

    Last month, hoping to better understand how digital communications affects life on campus, I posed this question: “Were College Students Better Off Before Social Media?”

    One undergraduate responded that what he likes best about the communications environment at his college, where there are about 10,000 students, is that “it has taught me a great deal about rapid-response crisis communications.” After graduation, he explained,  “I’m interested in pursuing a career working on political campaigns.” And campus life for his peers “has been a veritable trial-by-fire for crisis comms.”

    Dozens of other college students sent answers to my inquiry, too.

    Some felt that their generation has the better end of the bargain—that social media allows them to better connect with new people, or stay in closer touch with peers on campus or high school friends at other institutions. And the era one prefers is partly a matter of personality. Said one student, “In our day and age, going viral or gaining widespread internet fame is something of legend, a social conquest achieved by only those with a rare knack for cultural phenomena or those merely blessed by fate.”

    Continue Reading
  • Julianna Brion

    Is This How Discrimination Ends?

    Trainings and workshops geared toward eliminating people’s hidden prejudices are all the rage—but many don’t work. Now the psychologist who made the case for "implicit bias" wants to cure it.

    On a cloudy day in February, Will Cox pointed to a pair of news photos that prompted a room of University of Wisconsin, Madison, graduate students to shift in their seats. In one image, a young African American man clutches a carton of soda under his arm. Dark water swirls around his torso; his yellow shirt is soaked. In the other, a white couple is in water up to their elbows. The woman is tattooed and frowning, gripping a bag of bread.

    Cox read aloud the captions that were published alongside these images of a post-Katrina New Orleans. For the black man: “A young man walks through chest-deep water after looting a grocery store.” For the white couple: “Two residents wade through chest-deep water after finding bread and soda.”

    Continue Reading
  • A group of students holds signs that read "resist" outside the Columbia University Library.
    Frank Franklin II / AP

    The New Intellectuals

    Political wars on college campuses aren’t really about free speech. They’re about what it means to be a student.

    The political wars on today’s college campuses are being quickly reduced to a small number of unsatisfying explanations. Many of these are injurious and insulting to the students who already hold marginalized positions within the university. Diatribes against the “coddling” of students may have given way to debates over “free speech.” But both conceptual frameworks, despite notable complications to the latter, get in the way of any meaningful understanding of the situations students, faculty, staff, and administrators find themselves confronting.

    Representing campus protests under the heading of free speech helps to obscure the actual struggles occurring over the allocation of resources and the revision of curricula—struggles being led by students. In the context of campus rape, structural racism, gender-based wage discrimination, and skyrocketing expenses over student housing, battles over “free speech” might as well be waged on a different planet. At stake on college campuses today is the status of students as intellectuals—but to shift the discussion to this terrain requires a radical reimagining of who gets to be an intellectual in the first place.  

    Continue Reading
  • Maurio Tama / Getty

    Kentucky Is Home to the Greatest Declines in Life Expectancy

    In eight counties in the state, people can expect to die younger than their parents.

    Updated on May 8 at 12:40 p.m. ET

    In 13 counties across the U.S., Americans can now expect to die younger than their parents did. And the eight counties with the largest declines in life expectancy since 1980 are all in the state of Kentucky.

    That’s according to a new study out Monday in the journal JAMA: Internal Medicine, for which researchers examined geographic changes and inequality in life expectancy across the U.S.

    The authors, who are from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, and Erasmus University, in the Netherlands, found that although life expectancy at birth for Americans increased from 73.8 years in 1980 to 79.1 years in 2014, there is a 20-year gap in life expectancy between the shortest- and longest-living counties. This inequality in life expectancy has grown since 1980, they found. Other studies have found that nationally, life expectancy has ticked down slightly since 2014, the final year of the JAMA study.

    Continue Reading
  • Mark Kauzlarich / Reuters

    Why Can't the Left Win?

    Advice and constructive criticism from observers who believe that America would benefit from a healthier opposition to the governing coalition

    President Trump wields great power. Those who believe him to be a cruel, dishonest man who is glaringly unqualified to preside over the executive branch or U.S. foreign policy, should welcome challenges from the left, right, and center to his administration.

    But is the American left capable of political success right now?

    Its recent win-loss record is poor, whether one begins with the Seattle WTO protests, the anti-war marches of 2003, the push for immigration reform, Occupy Wall Street, or Black Lives Matter. And observing the left during the first 100 days of the Trump administration, I am beginning to despair that its pathologies are growing in strength at the very moment when the worst of the right is ascendant, too.

    Continue Reading
  • Walter Thompson / Comedy Central

    The Romance of Women's Friendships

    Deborah Tannen’s new book explores the idea that platonic relationships can be as fulfilling—and as fraught—as their romantic counterparts.

    These are, in some ways, very good times for the Bechdel test. Recent movies have offered up nuanced, celebratory portrayals of women’s friendship. Recent TV shows have provided pairings of friends—Abbi and Ilana, Meredith and Cristina, Lucca and Maia, Leslie and Ann, Hannah and Jessa, Pennsatucky and Big Boo—whose friendships have taken on the tensions that Hollywood has traditionally reserved for romantic couplings. Books, too, in both fiction and nonfiction, have considered—and in many ways re-considered—the female friendship. Rebecca Traister’s All the Single Ladies, Kate Bolick’s Spinster, and Jill Filipovic’s The H-Spot have all made cases that American culture, and indeed American politics, should find ways to institutionalize the female friendship, giving good friends the same kinds of benefits that have traditionally come with marriage.

    Continue Reading
  • Mauricio Lima / Getty

    Why Americans Smile So Much

    How immigration and cultural values affect what people do with their faces

    On Reddit forums that ask “What’s a dead giveaway that someone is American?” one trait comes up over and over again: big, toothy grins.

    Here’s how one Reddit user in Finland put it:

    When a stranger on the street smiles at you:

    a. you assume he is drunk

    b. he is insane

    c. he’s an American

    Last year, I wrote about why some countries seem to smile less than average—and mistrust those who do seem unusually peppy. A country’s level of instability, that study found, might be why people who seem happy for no reason in, say, Russia, are considered foolish.

    But there’s an interesting line of research that helps explain outliers on the other end of the spectrum, too: Americans and their stereotypically mega-watt smiles.

    Continue Reading
  • A journalist holds a picture of Vladimir Putin, Marine Le Pen, and Donald Trump at a December news conference in Moscow.
    Pavel Golovkin / AP

    Trump's Tepid Congratulations for Emmanuel Macron

    Though effusive in praising Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the U.S. president was nonchalant about a French president-elect whose opponent he seemed to favor.

    The statement was terse and to the point, issued by the office of the White House press secretary:

    We congratulate President-elect Macron and the people of France on their successful presidential election.  We look forward to working with the new President and continuing our close cooperation with the French government.

    President Trump issued a comment about Sunday’s runoff election in France via his Twitter feed, too, which was slightly more energetic:

    Trump’s statements after the election are notable for a pair of reasons. The first is that he all but endorsed Marine Le Pen, the losing candidate in the race, in the days ahead of the election. The second is that Trump’s public statements about foreign leaders have drawn notice for their breaks with precedent.

    Continue Reading
More Popular Stories