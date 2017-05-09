Notes

  • Evan Vucci / AP

    It Was Cultural Anxiety That Drove White, Working-Class Voters to Trump

    A new study finds that fear of societal change, not economic pressure, motivated votes for the president among non-salaried workers without college degrees.

    White Americans carried Donald Trump to the White House. He won college-educated white voters by a four-point margin over Hillary Clinton, according to exit polls. But his real victory was among members of the white working class: Twice as many of these voters cast their ballots for the president as for Clinton.

    In the wake of Trump’s surprise win, some journalists, scholars, and political strategists argued that economic anxiety drove these Americans to Trump. But new analysis of post-election survey data conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute and The Atlantic found something different: Evidence suggests financially troubled voters in the white working class actually preferred Clinton over Trump. Besides partisan affiliation, it was cultural anxiety—feeling like a stranger in America, supporting the deportation of immigrants, and hesitating about educational investment—that best predicted support for Trump.

    Continue Reading
  • James Clapper and Sally Yates testify before a Senate panel on May 8.
    Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

    The Question Sally Yates Couldn't Answer

    The former acting attorney general told a Senate panel she had warned the Trump administration that Michael Flynn had lied about his conversations with a Russian official—but she couldn’t explain why it took another 18 days for him to be fired.

    Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, was concerned that Michael Flynn’s false statements about his contacts with the Russian government had exposed him to blackmail, she testified during a Senate hearing on Monday.

    During three hours of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on crime and terror, Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper discussed Russian interference in the 2016 election. The hearing offered the fullest timeline yet of the events that led to Flynn’s forced resignation on February 13, though it left significant questions unanswered.

    “We were concerned that the American people had been misled about the underlying conduct and what General Flynn had done, and also that we weren’t the only ones that knew all of this. The Russians also knew about what General Flynn had done, and they Russians also knew that General Flynn had misled Vice President Pence and others,” Yates said. “This was a problem because not only did we believe that the Russians knew this but that they also likely had proof. This created a compromise situation … where the national security adviser could be blackmailed by the Russians.”

    Continue Reading
  • A woman pushes a baby carriage in the Rust Belt town of Wheeling, West Virginia.
    Jason Cohn / Reuters

    'It's Very Hard To Find a Good Man Here'

    The disappearance of manufacturing and the rise of drug abuse has hit men in the Rust Belt hard. That’s meant women are left to pick up the pieces.

    CHILLICOTHE, Ohio—Heroin robbed Tracey Kemper-Hermann of her husband, and sometimes she misses him most when she’s trying to start her lawnmower. Her husband, Jason, had his own special trick to getting the finicky machine running, and since his death in 2014, the responsibility of cutting the grass has fallen to Kemper-Hermann. She’s accumulated other tasks too, like a sherpa adding more and more weight until her back might break. It’s not just figuring out how to support a family on one income. She has to change the flat tire on her daughter’s 2004 Dodge Neon, and navigate the difficulties of parenting, like deciding what to say when her daughter, now 17, comes downstairs wearing shorts that are just too short. “She’s a super good kid, but if she doesn’t come home when she’s supposed to, I think to him, ‘Why did you leave me alone with a teenager?’”

    Continue Reading
  • Dove

    How Dove Ruined Its Body Image

    A new ad in the brand’s long-running campaign spoils its body-positive track record.

    Dove has worked hard to connect its brand image to social ideals. Thanks to a decade of “Real Beauty” campaigns, the personal-care products company has successfully associated itself with the goal of positive body image. In one campaign, billboard ads depict ordinary women instead of professional models. Another shows the process of Photoshopping a pretty but imperfect woman into the impossible ideal typically shown in marketing images.

    The company’s latest effort in the series is called Real Beauty Bottles. “Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes,” a commercial declares. “There is no one perfect shape.” As evidence, the ad rolls out six different shapes of Dove-branded plastic body-wash bottles. Each roughly correlates with a (woman’s) body type. There’s an hourglass bottle. A tall, thin bottle with smaller curves. A pear-shaped bottle. An even squatter pear-shaped bottle. “Real beauty breaks molds,” the ad quips, before revealing that the six bottles are available as a limited-edition run.

    Continue Reading
  • Mauricio Lima / Getty

    Why Americans Smile So Much

    How immigration and cultural values affect what people do with their faces

    On Reddit forums that ask “What’s a dead giveaway that someone is American?” one trait comes up over and over again: big, toothy grins.

    Here’s how one Reddit user in Finland put it:

    When a stranger on the street smiles at you:

    a. you assume he is drunk

    b. he is insane

    c. he’s an American

    Last year, I wrote about why some countries seem to smile less than average—and mistrust those who do seem unusually peppy. A country’s level of instability, that study found, might be why people who seem happy for no reason in, say, Russia, are considered foolish.

    But there’s an interesting line of research that helps explain outliers on the other end of the spectrum, too: Americans and their stereotypically mega-watt smiles.

    Continue Reading
  • Jim Bourg / Reuters

    A Double Dose of Lawlessness

    Monday’s court proceedings and Senate hearings offered troubling insight into how the Trump White House regards the rule of law.

    Not since the 1956 fall TV season pitted Steve Allen against Ed Sullivan on Sunday night prime time has there been such a brutal head-to-head video matchup—oral argument in the Fourth Circuit in International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump streaming at the same time as former acting attorney general Sally Yates’s testimony before a panel of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    At issue in the two proceedings—on the one hand, Trump’s first “travel ban” order on January 27 and, after emergency litigation stopped it, a second, sanitized order on March 6, also blocked by two different federal judges; on the other, the fall of Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump confidant and national security adviser disgraced for lying about his contacts with Russia —is the very idea of government as process rather than princely will.  Both stories dramatize the casual contempt of Trump and those around him for the Constitution, the law, and the procedures that guard both.

    Continue Reading
  • Julianna Brion

    Is This How Discrimination Ends?

    Trainings and workshops geared toward eliminating people’s hidden prejudices are all the rage—but many don’t work. Now the psychologist who made the case for "implicit bias" wants to cure it.

    On a cloudy day in February, Will Cox pointed to a pair of news photos that prompted a room of University of Wisconsin, Madison, graduate students to shift in their seats. In one image, a young African American man clutches a carton of soda under his arm. Dark water swirls around his torso; his yellow shirt is soaked. In the other, a white couple is in water up to their elbows. The woman is tattooed and frowning, gripping a bag of bread.

    Cox read aloud the captions that were published alongside these images of a post-Katrina New Orleans. For the black man: “A young man walks through chest-deep water after looting a grocery store.” For the white couple: “Two residents wade through chest-deep water after finding bread and soda.”

    Continue Reading
  • Luca Bruno / AP

    Obama Faces the Ex-President's Dilemma

    The former president must decide how to remain an influential player in the world without intervening too much in the national debate.

    “I see you Barry,” said comedian Hasan Minhaj at the White House Correspondent’s Association dinner. “What you doin’ right now? You jet skiing while the world burns?” After leaving office, Barack Obama spent a few weeks palling around with Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, and Oprah Winfrey in French Polynesia. Now the vacation’s over, how can Obama maximize his sway in American politics? The answer lies in understanding the source of his influence.

    President Trump’s strength is founded on hard power, or the ability to coerce people through payments and force. As commander-in-chief, millions of men and women stand ready to follow his orders. With a stroke of the pen, Trump can renounce America’s commitment to the Paris climate treaty. Or he can put the pen down and press the nuclear button—and here, there are no checks and balances.

    Continue Reading
  • Ben Nadler / Princeton University Press

    A Graphic Novel About 17th-Century Philosophy

    A father-son writing and illustration team tells the story of the Western thinkers that fell afoul of the church at the dawn of modernity.

    Dark spots across the sun, men burned at the stake, an all-powerful church that brooks no idea outside its dogma—there is no subject so imbued with drama, intrigue, and fast-paced action as 17th-century Western philosophy. And thus no medium does it justice like the graphic novel.

    No, really.

    Heretics!, a graphic novel by Steven and Ben Nadler, introduces readers to what is arguably the most interesting, important, and consequential period in the history of Western philosophy. While respecting recent scholarship on 17th-century thought, the Nadlers sought to make these stories and ideas as accessible and engaging to as broad an audience as possible without condescension. At times, this called for some historical liberties and anachronism. (Full disclosure: there were no laptop computers or iPods in the 17th century.)

    Continue Reading
  • Justin Fantl

    How to Trick People Into Saving Money

    Inside Walmart’s curious, possibly ingenious effort to get customers to build up their savings accounts

    Late last summer, Dawn Paquin started keeping her money on a prepaid debit card from Walmart instead of in a traditional checking account. The wages from her factory job—she works from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., inspecting blades on industrial bread-slicing machines—now go directly onto the Visa-branded card, which she can use like a regular debit card, though unlike most debit cards, it is not linked to a checking or savings account. She made the switch after a $4 check she wrote to buy coffee for herself and a friend tipped her checking account below the required minimum and triggered $100 in overdraft fees.

    This was before she got the factory gig, and she wasn’t working full-time. Paquin lives in Salem, Illinois, where, she told me recently, if you don’t have a college degree, your job choices are “fast food or factory.” Money was extremely tight. “I kind of had a bit of resentment about banks after that,” she said dryly.

    Continue Reading
