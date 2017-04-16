Your Favorite Poems on Hard Times

Ellen, who’s a poet herself, writes:

During tough times, William Stafford’s strong, clear voice comforts me. Among my favorites is “ The Way it Is .” Its strength comes from its straightforward, declarative simplicity:

Kate Rogers writes, “The poems I usually enjoy are from the 20th century, so it surprised me to find such an emotional response to one from 1784.” It’s Sonnet XII, by Charlotte Smith:

O’er the dark waves the winds tempestuous howl; The screaming sea-bird quits the troubled sea: But the wild gloomy scene has charms for me, And suits the mournful temper of my soul.

Finally, Stephanie Salinas points to “Radiance versus Ordinary Light” by Carl Phillips:

There is something comforting in reading a poem and seeing your fears, irrationalities, questionable choices, anxieties, reflected—seeing a poet articulate what you thought was inexpressible, and in that invaluable moment feeling a little less alone.

An endless list of poems resonate with me for this reason, but there’s something about Phillips’s 3rd-5th stanzas in this particular poem, with their depiction of the speaker’s relentless return to what he knows isn’t good for him:

We dive in and, as usual,

the swimming

feels like that swimming the mind does in the wake

of transgression, how the instinct to panic at first

slackens that much more quickly, if you don’t

look back. Regret,

like pity, changes nothing really, we

say to ourselves and, less often, to each other, each time

swimming a bit farther

I must have read this poem a hundred times, yet these lines are still as arresting as the first time I heard Carl Phillips read them. That rising panic, our conscience, the initial fear—all our natural senses that tell us to stop, go back, to turn around for the love of God—seem to dull when we habitually ignore them. And the the infinitely relatable questions, “Why should it matter now and Why shouldn’t it” echo too loudly for comfort.

But that’s just it for me and this poem: finding comfort in discomfort, being slapped in the face with the questions and reasons I too often choose to ignore, and the unexpected sagacity in having a poem act as the friend who calls you out on your shit.

To me, this poem is a constant reminder to be more self-aware, to hold myself accountable for my choices—but in the collective “we” that points to the universality of our weaknesses, I like to think (maybe selfishly), that there’s an implied reminder to forgive ourselves woven in Philips’s lines, too.