What Do You Know ... About Religious Beliefs?

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the rise of faith-based therapy, the partisan battle over for-profit schools, Germany’s surprising anti-drug program, new research on a tiny fanged fish, what automation means for human jobs, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Atlantic Women’s History?
Yuri Gripas / Reuters

To close out Women’s History Month, we’ve compiled stories written by influential women throughout The Atlantic’s 160-year history. Over the years, first ladies, abolitionists, award-winning novelists, foreign policy leaders, and other female luminaries—including Julia Ward Howe, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Charlotte Forten, Pearl S. Buck, Helen Keller, Eleanor Roosevelt, Arianna Huffington, Samantha Power, Chimamanda Adichie, and Michelle Obama—have authored stories on a diverse range of topics.

Check out the ways in which these women have contributed to The Atlantic’s—and the world’s—rich history in the articles linked above, and then test your memory:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try our monthly magazine quiz

What Do You Know ... About Foreign Feelings?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the joy in the world, the cost of universal child care, the hardships of paying for college, America’s regional inequality, new treatments for alcoholism, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try our monthly magazine quiz

What Do You Know ... About Busy Directors?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the cult classics of the future, Monopoly’s forgotten meaning, the legacy of Carol Field, a volcano’s impending explosion, the history behind a far-right candidate’s rise, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Medical Knowledge?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the social impact of medical misinformation, the historic divide between dentists and doctors, how broadcast TV reshaped basketball, the tactics that keep drug prices high, the secrets to low-stress email maintenance, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Big Sleepers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored why animals need sleep, the changing shape of American families, Mahershala Ali’s history-making Oscar, the jobs that might be better off automated, a new way to stop the spread of superbugs, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Government Repression?
Jeffrey Smith / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the March 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the path to autocratic government, the future of artificial intelligence, Victorian sex, 20th-century sainthood, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 20 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last month's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Show Business?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the changing movie industry, the history of stardom, Ireland’s national-park invasion, a popular hair-care solution, the future of the U.S. economy, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Animal Accidents?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how humans collide with nature, what scientists can learn from genealogy, the technology for spreading bad news, what Americans think about universal health care, the history of an overlooked space, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Cosmetic Costs?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored women’s war on body hair, the threats to bumblebees’ survival, Americans’ financial instability, the new rhetoric of climate-change denial, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career advice, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Surfing the Web?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored who drives online activity, what’s on the surface of the moon, the politics of web security, how Trump’s travel ban will affect the tech industry, the enviable life of an Instagram mom, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Flipping Burgers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how the McDonald’s founder turned into a villain, China’s rising space program, this year’s Oscar nominations, the horoscope of health tests, America’s next milk trend, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

  • Mike Segar / Reuters

    What Is an Elite College Really Worth?

    As students around the country await admissions decisions, let’s remember what America’s top colleges are for—and whom they could really help.

    This time of year, thousands of college applicants await e-notices and auspiciously sized envelopes from schools, under terrible pressure from their parents, friends, teachers, and fretful inner-monologues. To this anxious lot, I offer some advice, which comes not only from a bit of experience, but also a bit of empirical research: just chill out, okay?

    Many parents and students think there is a world of difference between the lifelong outcomes of (a) an A-minus student who gets into, say, Princeton, and (b) an A-minus student who applies to Princeton but “only” gets into some less selective school, like Penn State or the University of Wisconsin. They assume that a decision made by faceless adjudicators in Ivy League cloisters will mark the difference between success and failure in life.

    Continue Reading
  • REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

    The Republican Identity Crisis

    A conservative by any other name would still be confused about where they fall on the ideological spectrum in the Trump era.

    These are confusing times to be a Republican.

    For the past several decades, members of the GOP have mapped the ideological range found within their party onto a fairly straightforward spectrum—one that runs from “moderate” to “conservative.” The formulation was simplistic, of course, but it provided a useful shorthand in assessing politicians, and in explaining one’s own political orientation.

    A small-government culture warrior in Arizona would be situated on the far-right end of the spectrum; a pro-choice Chamber of Commerce type in Massachusetts might place himself on the other end. And across the country, there were millions of people—from officeholders to ordinary Republican voters—who identified somewhere between those two poles.

    Continue Reading
  • Adam Hunger / Reuters

    How Trump Can Regain the Initiative

    The resources of a determined president are great, and Trump’s enablers are powerful.

    In the late fall of 1995, the columnist Ben Wattenberg—on tour to promote a new book—received a phone call from an admiring reader. The reader was President Bill Clinton. Over the next hour, Clinton praised Wattenberg’s work as the most accurate criticism of his administration to date.

    In his syndicated column to be published Thursday, Mr. Wattenberg quotes Mr. Clinton as saying that he was initially too interested in the "legislative scorecard, rather than in philosophy," focusing like a prime minister on shepherding his party's legislation, instead of using the bully pulpit like a chief executive. The column says Mr. Clinton said he was "so anxious to fix the economy" that he "changed philosophically and missed the boat."

    Continue Reading
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on July 27, 2016.
    Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

    Putin Likes to Pretend 1917 Never Happened

    How the Russian Revolution became taboo

    Just over 100 years ago, Russian Emperor Nicholas II abdicated his throne and his vast empire ceased to exist, setting off decades of world-shaking change. Yet this year, not a single Russian television station marked the anniversary. The decision to ignore the centennial arose from a meeting at the Kremlin last year, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin told his advisors that it would be unnecessary to commemorate it. Instead, the occasion should be discussed “only by experts,” he reportedly said. That is, let the experts, the historians, discuss the Revolution; the rest of Russia shouldn’t concern itself with such matters.

    This order was then conveyed by Sergei Kirienki, the Kremlin’s new political strategist, to the directors of Russia’s state media companies. Russia doesn’t need revolutions—it needs stability, he said, according to those who attended these meetings. The collapse of empire had become taboo for Russian media, and apparently a negligible historical footnote for Putin.

    Continue Reading
  • VCG Wilson / Corbis / Getty Images

    The Enduring Legacy of the Pocahontas Myth

    Four hundred years after her death, misperceptions of the Native American icon continue to shape the cultural image of indigenous peoples—though that’s starting to change.

    On March 21, 1617, a 21-year-old woman from Virginia’s Pamunkey tribe died at Gravesend, England. She went by many names—Matoaka, Amonute, and, at her passing, Rebecca—but she’s best remembered today as Pocahontas. Her death was unexpected: Pocahontas had arrived in England the previous June and spent months touring the country, celebrated by the press as an “Indian princess.” Pocahontas’s tale of trans-Atlantic travel, her marriage to the Englishman John Rolfe, and her alleged conversion to Christianity became part of a compelling cultural narrative that helped promote white colonial interests, especially in the Virginia Company.

    Despite the brevity of her life and the mystery surrounding the cause of her death, Pocahontas remains one of the most recognizable Native icons in American culture today. Hollywood movies have portrayed her as royalty—or as Smith referred to her in his 1616 letter to Queen Anne, “Lady Pocahontas”—whose dramatic act of self-sacrifice saved the lives of Smith and the settlers at Virginia’s Jamestown colony. This story of romantic heroism—the stuff of legend—has defined Pocahontas’s image for centuries. Crucially, these early 17th-century descriptions of the young Pamunkey woman established a cultural template for European and white American representations of Native Americans. Whether Pocahontas, or Lewis and Clark’s faithful guide Sacagawea, or the quintessential sidekick Tonto, indigenous people have appeared in a variety of cultural productions as mere props in the larger drama of colonialism in North America.

    Continue Reading
  • Susana Vera / Reuters

    The Management Myth

    Most of management theory is inane, writes our correspondent, the founder of a consulting firm. If you want to succeed in business, don’t get an M.B.A. Study philosophy instead

    During the seven years that I worked as a management consultant, I spent a lot of time trying to look older than I was. I became pretty good at furrowing my brow and putting on somber expressions. Those who saw through my disguise assumed I made up for my youth with a fabulous education in management. They were wrong about that. I don’t have an M.B.A. I have a doctoral degree in philosophy—nineteenth-century German philosophy, to be precise. Before I took a job telling managers of large corporations things that they arguably should have known already, my work experience was limited to part-time gigs tutoring surly undergraduates in the ways of Hegel and Nietzsche and to a handful of summer jobs, mostly in the less appetizing ends of the fast-food industry.

    Continue Reading
  • HBO

    Big Little Trust Funds

    HBO’s latest limited series is a masterwork of horror—and its looming monster is wealth.

    “Why don’t many people like talking about money?” a recent wondering on the Q&A site Quora reads. Answers include observations like “money is a very personal thing” and “money is how we measure each other, how we keep score, which makes the subject uncomfortable for most people, especially when we feel we don’t measure up favorably.” The insights are accurate, but their premise might be ever more questionable: Money, as a topic, is losing its bashfulness. A socialist, this past year, came close to winning the presidential nomination of a major American political party. The current president rose to that position in part because he so openly boasted about his wealth. A spate of recent TV shows—Atlanta, Breaking Bad, The Good Wife, and many others—have taken the bland upper-middle-class environs that formed the backdrop of so many prior entertainments and upended them. They have made money a thing. American culture, in the aggressively awkward way it goes about making much of its progress, is currently engaged in breaking what the finance site The Billfold called “one of the last taboos .”

    Continue Reading
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

    The White House Is Being Reset Even Before It Started

    President Trump has already fired a national security adviser, removed a communications officer, and pushed a deputy chief of staff out—with more shakeups on the horizon.

    The “usually” framework has become a staple of coverage of Donald Trump. As in: Usually, you have to hire a full compliment of staffers before you start pushing them out and reshuffling. But normal patterns, as is well known, do not apply to this White House.

    Consider this. The president has already had to fire his national security adviser. A deputy White House chief of staff has been shipped out, and there are rumors swirling around another. The chief of staff has been the subject of rumors more or less since he started unpacking his boxes in the West Wing. A top communications official has been fired. The press secretary is widely viewed as ineffectual and endangered. And while the West Wing is not as empty as it once was—for example, President Trump finally hired a communications director in mid-February—the vast majority of essential executive-branch positions are not only unfilled but have no nominee.

    Continue Reading
  • Participants dressed as dwarves, goblins, orcs, and other characters re-enact a battle from "The Hobbit," in a forest in the Czech Republic in 2016.
    David W. Cerny / Reuters

    Trolls Are Winning the Internet, Technologists Say

    And they're pushing the rest of us toward a “Potemkin internet,” a mere shell of the web we know today.

    I’m going to confess an occasional habit of mine, which is petty, and which I would still enthusiastically recommend to anyone who frequently encounters trolls, Twitter eggs, or other unpleasant characters online.

    Sometimes, instead of just ignoring a mean-spirited comment like I know I should, I type in the most cathartic response I can think of, take a screenshot, and then file that screenshot away in a little folder that I only revisit when I want to make my coworkers laugh.

    I don’t actually send the response. I delete my silly comeback and move on with my life. For all the troll knows, I never saw the original message in the first place. The original message being something like the suggestion, in response to a piece I once wrote, that there should be a special holocaust just for women.

    Continue Reading
  • Gary Cameron / Reuters / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

    The Prince of Oversight

    Utah Republican Jason Chaffetz chairs the House’s watchdog committee. But critics charge he’d rather overlook the Trump administration’s infractions than look into them.

    When Donald Trump’s now-notorious Access Hollywood tape first leaked in October last year, Utah Representative Jason Chaffetz reacted to the news the way he usually does—he got himself in front of a camera, and fast.

    Within hours after the story broke, he was on the set of Salt Lake City’s Fox 13 News, declaring, “I’m out. I can no longer in good conscience endorse this person for president.” Chaffetz was the first Republican in Congress to officially withdraw his endorsement from Trump, and he milked the moment for all it was worth—going on for several minutes in the interview about Trump’s “abhorrent and offensive” language, about the “awful place” the nominee had put the country in, about how he could no longer look his teenage daughter in the eye while supporting this candidacy.

    Continue Reading
More Popular Stories