The psychology of how voters assign responsibility for policy failures

When President Trump’s plan to repeal Obamacare fizzled, his supporters seemed to blame anyone but him.

Soon after the House of Representatives pulled its health-care bill late last month, NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked two Trump voters, “who do you blame for what just happened?”

“I mean, the president sold himself as a deal-maker ... We have a Republican president, a Republican Congress. Yet they couldn't close the deal. Do you blame President Trump?” Garcia-Navarro asked.

“No,” responded the Trump voter, Becky Ravenkamp. “I don't think blaming anybody is the solution. I think part of what we're seeing is that the Republicans are starting to get their wings. It's going to take them a little while to figure out how to come together and how to create policy.”