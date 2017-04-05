Notes

First Drafts, Conversations, Stories in Progress

Staff Picks for Poetry Month
Show Description +

Every day for the month of April, we’ll share a poem that speaks to us. To share your own favorite, email hello@theatlantic.com, and tell us a little bit about why you love it. And to read a daily poem from the Atlantic archives, go here.

Sort Notes
Newest First Oldest First
Show 0 Newer Notes

Going Through Hell With H. D.’s ‘Eurydice’

George Frederic Watts

I’ve been thinking a lot about H. D.’s “Eurydice” in recent months, as politics and life in America have suddenly veered into chaos and darkness—chaos and darkness that seem to have a particular appetite for women, and women’s rights.

In Greek myth, Eurydice is a tragic object of love. When a fatal snake bite sends her to hell, her husband Orpheus won’t let her go, so he leverages his musical talents into a deal with Hades and Persephone: He may take Eurydice back to earth, and life, with him if he goes in front and doesn’t look back at her along the way. But, afraid she is not really there, he does look back. And she is lost forever.

H. D. picks up where the myth ends, with Eurydice cut off, with one glance, from the living world and consigned to an eternity in hell. Addressed to Orpheus, “Eurydice” gives voice to his mythical love’s anger and sense of loss, beginning:

So you have swept me back,
I who could have walked with the live souls
above the earth,
I who could have slept among the live flowers
at last;

so for your arrogance
and your ruthlessness
I am swept back
where dead lichens drip
dead cinders upon moss of ash

There’s something beautiful about the bitterness she stokes as she goes on, presenting the flowers, the light, the hope she’s lost like receipts of what he promised but did not deliver. Here is what I could have had. Here is what you took.

It builds and builds, this bitterness, line by line, until it breaks—“such loss is no loss”—in a turn that finally allows Eurydice to become more than the tragic, beloved thing that Orpheus saw. That enables her to find something of value in herself, beyond the reach of his damning glance or even the darkness of hell.

I love the delicate, persistent way that H. D. articulates this feminine anger. And I love this ending we are left with: this image of a woman who’s mistreated, lost, condemned—and strong enough, somehow, to endure.

It’s a parting reminder I’ve needed often though the arguments and apocalyptic articles and elections of the last year: that anger and loss are not all-encompassing. That, as H. D.’s “Eurydice” concludes,

hell must break before I am lost;

before I am lost,
hell must open like a red rose
for the dead to pass.

Borrowing Weighty Words in Wisława Szymborska’s ‘Under One Small Star’

In 1997’s “Poland’s Blithe Spirit,” our poetry editor David Barber perfectly describes the pleasure of discovering 1996 Nobel laureate Wisława Szymborska—“a supremely lucid and sublimely beguiling poet, as accessible as she is ineffable”—and her poems in translation:

With their brisk and bracing wit, vivacious intelligence, and buoyant sense of play, hers are poems of abundant charm—so charming, in fact, that it can take a while to realize just how disquieting they are.

Szymborska in 1996 (Reuters)

A wonderful teacher once broke down the word “translate” into its Latin parts: trans + latus, “to carry across,” to ferry meaning from one side to another. For me, this sparked an interest in how translations vary, how the shift of one word or an alternate choice of phrase can profoundly change the music of the poem, or its resonance.

In one of my favorites, “Under One Small Star” (translated by Stanisław Barańczak and Clare Cavanagh), Szymborska serves as patron saint of serial apologizers, and of all those who labor with words.  In part:

Forgive me, distant wars, for bringing flowers home.
Forgive me, open wounds, for pricking my finger.
I apologize for my record of minuets to those who cry from the depths.
I apologize to those who wait in railway stations for being asleep today at five a.m.
Pardon me, hounded hope, for laughing from time to time.
Pardon me, deserts, that I don't rush to you bearing a spoonful of water.

I love the poet’s humility in the face of the great crushing world, while still asserting a place in it, and the mix of the concrete and the intangible, playful and serious:

My apologies to the felled tree for the table's four legs.
My apologies to great questions for small answers.

Read the full poem here, or find it in Map: Collected and Last Poems.

Compare the patterns and repetitions in English with the untranslated original (“Pod Jedną Gwiazdką”), with its thicket of Polish consonants.  In his essay, Barber precisely identifies the language as “briery,” the exact word for the stroked, accented, and curling-tailed letters, the spiky brambles of lines on the page, and the sweet/sharp images they evoke. I imagine it sounds thorny too, those wild consonantal roses.

Then look at “Under a Certain Little Star,” translated by Joanna Trzeciak (who also translated Symborska’s poems for the Atlantic over the years), or this translation from Sounds, Feelings, Thoughts (Magnus J. Krynski and Robert A. Maguire). (If you’re really invested, someone even compiled a table of four translations side by side.)

These translators “borrow weighty words,” to use Szymborska’s own phrase, ferry them cross-language, “then labor heavily so that they may seem light.” In this sense all poetry is translation.

Continue Reading
We’d Like to Share Our Favorite Poems With You

April is National Poetry Month, which makes it a good time to celebrate The Atlantic’s literary heritage. As our poetry editor, David Barber, wrote in 2010:

For more than 150 years and counting, The Atlantic has published poetry in virtually every issue. It’s safe to assume our founding braintrust wouldn’t have had it any other way. Among their number were several poets of no uncertain stature, and with no bit part in what we now like to call the national conversation. They aimed to have their say on the pressing matters of the day, but they were equally bent on channeling the literary spirit of the age. They wanted their good gray columns of type to resound with reasoned discourse and enlightened thinking, but they also wanted them to sing.

This month, we’ll honor that history with a daily poem from our archives. And we’ll also honor the poems that speak, or sing, to us now: Each day for the rest of April, we’ll post a poem recommended by one of our staffers on this thread.

We’d like to hear your favorites too: If you’d like to respond to one of our picks, or share one of your own, please send us a note at hello@theatlantic.com. But to start us off, here’s W.H. Auden’s “Lullaby,” which begins:

Lay your sleeping head, my love,
Human on my faithless arm;
Time and fevers burn away
Individual beauty from
Thoughtful children, and the grave
Proves the child ephemeral:
But in my arms till break of day
Let the living creature lie,
Mortal, guilty, but to me
The entirely beautiful.

Continue Reading
More Notes From The Atlantic
Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • Joshua Roberts / Reuters

    An Uncomfortably Familiar Problem for a Trump Nominee

    Reports in BuzzFeed and Politico suggest Judge Neil Gorsuch copied passages that appear in his book from another article, and may not have exercised care in attributing other material.

    Federal judge Neil Gorsuch allegedly copied text and language from several sources without proper attribution in two of his written works, throwing an 11th-hour curveball into the Senate confirmation process for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

    BuzzFeed first published excerpts of Gorsuch’s 2006 book on euthanasia Tuesday night that showed strong similarities between his writing and a 1984 Indiana Law Review article by Abigail Lawlis Kuzma. The book was an expanded version of the judge’s 2004 dissertation for his doctorate in philosophy at Oxford University. Even in the dense, formulaic world of legal writing, the similarities are striking.

    “Down’s syndrome is a chromosomal disorder that involves both a certain amount of physical deformity and some degree of mental retardation,” Gorsuch wrote in one notable example. “Esophageal atresia with tracheoesophageal fistula means that the esophageal passage from the mouth to the stomach ends in a pouch, with an abnormal connection between the trachea and the esophagus.”

    Continue Reading
  • Wikimedia Commons

    Why So Many Americans Are Saying Goodbye to Cities

    What’s happening to New York City is a microcosm of what’s happening around the country—the hollowing out of the U.S. city.

    It was an April 1st headline, but the statistics were no joke. "People are fleeing New York at an alarming rate," the New York Post announced. And indeed, they are—sort of.

    For starters, a bit of terminology. The Census Bureau tracks two sorts of American movers. First, there are “domestic migrants,” who move from one U.S. county to another. Second, there are “international migrants,” who move from a foreign country to America. Somewhat confusingly, the latter definition does not mean “all immigrants.” A Guatemalan-born woman who lives in Houston for two years and then moves Dallas is considered a domestic migrant, since she’s moving between American cities.

    That sounds like some methodological mumbo jumbo, but it’s critical for understanding what’s happening to New York and the rest of America’s largest cities.

    Continue Reading
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    Stephen Bannon, Trump's Most Controversial Adviser, Exits the NSC

    The administration presented the former Breitbart News chairman’s exit as long-planned.

    President Trump took office with an unconventional pick as National Security Adviser, and an unusual structure for his National Security Council. Now, both are gone.

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s removal from the principals’ committee of the National Security Council on Wednesday may signal a shift towards normalcy for the NSC, which spent much of the last few months mired in controversy.

    Bloomberg News first reported the changes on Wednesday. Per a regulatory filing announcing the changes, the reorganization also includes the restoration of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence as permanent members of the committee. Both permanent positions had been eliminated in January as part of a reorganization of the NSC shortly after Trump first took office.

    Continue Reading
  • Lawrence Bryant / Reuters

    Jeff Sessions's Blind Eye

    The new attorney general makes it clear that when it comes to abuses in local policing, Americans are now on their own.

    One of the effects of racial segregation is that it fractures reality, so that the daily occurrences of one world can be entirely invisible, even fantastic, to another. When the town of Ferguson, Missouri, erupted in protest during the summer of 2014, in the aftermath of Michael Brown’s shooting at the hands of police officer Darren Wilson, millions of Americans were shocked, both at the ferocity of the demonstrations, and the brutal, militaristic response of local police.

    To many white Americans, the world Ferguson residents described to reporters must have seemed preposterous––a violent klepto-state where black residents were bled dry by the municipal government and frequently abused and treated with contempt by an unaccountable police force. In turn, Ferguson’s black residents radiated frustration with a country that seemed in disbelief about what they had seen, heard, felt, and very literally paid for in more ways than one.

    Continue Reading
  • Reuters / Carlos Barria

    Why It’s So Hard to Get Ahead in the South

    In Charlotte and other Southern cities, poor children have the lowest odds of making it to the top income bracket of kids anywhere in the country. Why?

    CHARLOTTE—Shamelle Jackson moved here from Philadelphia, hoping to find work opportunities and better schools for her four children, who range in age from two to 14. Instead, she found a city with expensive housing, few good jobs, and schools that can vary dramatically in quality. “I’ve never struggled as hard as I do here in Charlotte,” Jackson, 34, told me.

    Jackson isn’t alone. Data suggests that Charlotte is a dead-end for people trying to escape poverty. That’s especially startling because the city is a leader in economic development in the South. Bank of America is headquartered here, and over the last two decades the city has become a hub for the financial services industry. In recent years, Charlotte and the surrounding area, Mecklenburg County, have ranked among the fastest-growing regions of the country. “Charlotte is a place of economic wonder in some ways, but it’s also a city that faces very stark disparities, and that increasingly includes worrisome pockets of real deprivation,” said Gene Nichol, a professor at the UNC School of Law who has completed an extensive report on local poverty. Some of these disparities bubbled to the surface in September, when protests erupted after a black man, Keith Lamont Scott, was shot and killed by police.

    Continue Reading
  • A man closes a garage door by hand.
    David Gray / Reuters

    Avenging a One-Star Review With Digital Sabotage

    A dispute over a garage-door opener shows just how much control manufacturers have over your internet-connected things.

    On Saturday, an unhappy customer vented online about an internet-connected garage-door opener he’d bought on Amazon. It was the sort of short, unremarkable comment that’s left thousands upon thousands of times a day by disgruntled shoppers who can’t get the gizmos they just brought home to work.

    The device, Garadget, connects to existing garage-door hardware. It lets users remotely open and close their garage door from a smartphone, and alerts them whenever the garage is accessed.

    “iPhone App will not stay open,” wrote Robert Martin (username: rdmart7) on Garadget’s official discussion board. “Wondering what kind of piece of shit I just purchased here…” For good measure, he hopped over to Garadget’s Amazon page, too, and left a one-star review there. “Junk - DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY.”

    Continue Reading
  • Amr Dalsh / Reuters

    The Patriarchy Hates the Moon

    They even tried to nuke it.

    Like most unhappy young men, in my teenage years I went to war with the moon. Stumbling drunk out of boring parties late at night, I’d feel the thing glaring at me from its smug and lofty seat, indifferent and implacable, a faint sneer etched into its face. Looking into the moon means looking into the vertiginous hugeness of history: It’s the same lump of rock seen by kings and heroes for all those thousands of years; they all died, and you will too, but the moon carries on. Wolves howl; I ranted. Are you looking at me? Are you looking at me? The moon doesn’t care; it’s just a mirror, and in its surface we all look very small.

    I wasn’t alone in my loathing of the moon. In 1958, at the height of the Cold War, both the United States and the Soviet Union developed secret plans for an unprovoked nuclear strike against it.  

    Continue Reading
  • President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listen during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 3, 2017.
    Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    The Silence of Rex Tillerson

    Sooner or later, someone needs to explain what Trump’s foreign policy is. But the secretary of state does not seem to understand his job.

    Updated on April 4 at 4:35 p.m. ET

    One would not expect the secretary of defense routinely to inspect the sentries and walk point on patrols, but, in effect, that is what the secretary of state has to do. He is the chief executive of a department numbering in the tens of thousands, and a budget in the tens of billions; but he is also the country’s chief diplomat, charged with conducting negotiations and doing much of the detailed work of American foreign policy. Americans expect him as well to serve as the president’s senior constitutionally accountable adviser on such matters, and as the expositor of an administration’s foreign policy.

    It is not unprecedented for a president to install a business executive as secretary of state. After all, George Shultz, one of the outstanding 20th-century occupants of that office, came to Foggy Bottom from Bechtel. But then again, Shultz had a rich array of experiences under his belt in addition to a successful business career—he had taught economics at MIT and the University of Chicago, and he had served as secretary of labor, the first director of the Office of Management and Budget, and secretary of the Treasury.

    Continue Reading
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

    Did the President Incite a Riot?

    A new case filed by anti-Trump protesters will test the limits of free speech—and the responsibility Trump bears for his own statements.

    I’ve had to look long and hard to find examples of presidential candidates who feared legal trouble because of speeches they made.

    So far the list is Thomas Jefferson, Eugene V. Debs, and Donald J. Trump. Of these three, only one—the current president—might actually be held legally responsible for incitement to violence.

    Trump may in fact have violated the law even after a century of First Amendment evolution designed to protect political speakers and their speech.

    Jefferson never actually ran afoul of the Sedition Act of 1798, but as written, it held a clever trap for him. He was, by the bizarre workings of the Electoral College, vice president under his great foe, President John Adams. Adams’s allies jammed through Congress a law providing prison for anyone who uttered “false, scandalous and malicious writing or writings against the government of the United States, or either House of the Congress of the United States, or the President of the United States, with intent to defame  ... or to bring them, or either of them, into contempt or disrepute; or to excite against them ...  the hatred of the good people of the United States.”

    Continue Reading
  • Netflix

    Louis C.K.’s 2017 Is a Startling, Uncomfortable Return to Form

    The comedian’s new special for Netflix is his first in years to feel coherent and truly challenging.

    Louis C.K.’s new special 2017 begins with the closest thing the stripped-down comedian can get to visual spectacle: the sight of him in a suit. Throughout his stratospheric rise as a stand-up, C.K. has always taken the stage in a black T-shirt and jeans, a workmanlike uniform for someone who thrives on a universal (if profane and often bleak) approach to his mostly observational comedy. In 2017, C.K. wants to make clear that he’s changed in some way. He takes the stage dressed formally, looking more like a funeral-home director than a blue-collar worker. Then, in another departure, he launches into some very prepared material.

    C.K. has never been particularly interested in properly opening or closing his comedy sets. At the beginning of 2010’s Hilarious, arguably the apex of his stand-up career, he takes the stage unceremoniously and opens with, “hello, everybody,” then spends two minutes deconstructing the pointlessness of the term “everybody.” In 2011’s Live at the Beacon Theater, he demands that the cheering audience sit down and says, “There’s no opening act, fuck it. Let’s just start.” But in 2017, C.K. begins as uncomfortably as he possibly can. “So I think abortion is, um, here’s what I think,” he says to an awkward laugh from the audience. “I think you should not get an abortion unless you need one. In which case, you better get one!”

    Continue Reading

  • Oregon's Invisible Beauty

    A stunning time-lapse captures the landscape under infrared light.

    Watch Video

  • How to Turn Anxiety Into Excitement

    It takes three words.

    Watch Video
More Popular Stories