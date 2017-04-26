Watch the British Labour Party Veer Into Disaster in Real Time
If you want to understand why the British Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn is careening to disaster, take a look at the clip below. The day before it was filmed, Corbyn had unveiled a proposal to add four new bank holidays to the year, one each for the patron saints of England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales. Britain, as you may have heard, has recently voted to leave the European Union. That decision has caused a major reduction in the purchasing power of the pound, thereby obliging the British to sell more to the rest of the world to finance the things they buy from the rest of the world. Corbyn has been accused of tacitly favoring Brexit—but manifestly has no clue as to its economic effect and nothing more useful to offer worried British voters than: Work less, spend more.