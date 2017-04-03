Poem of the Day: “Bardic Symbols” by Walt Whitman

This week marks 157 years since Walt Whitman’s poetry first appeared in the April issue of The Atlantic.

Library of Congress

Now celebrated as “America’s Bard” and read widely as one of the country’s most popular poets, Whitman first reached out to Atlantic co-founder Ralph Waldo Emerson from creative obscurity. In 1855 he sent Emerson a copy of his recently self-published poetry collection, Leaves of Grass, in hopes of expanding his readership. Though Emerson responded with a note of praise—which Whitman, to Emerson’s dismay, circulated in the press and even published in an expanded version of the collection—Leaves of Grass failed to garner widespread attention.

Whitman’s next contact with The Atlantic resulted in the publication of “Bardic Symbols” (later reprinted under the title “As I Ebb’d With the Ocean of Life”) in 1860—though James Russell Lowell omitted two lines that he considered overly graphic. In the poem, Whitman responded to his would-be readers’ disinterest with melancholy self-reflection:

As I wend the shores I know not,

As I listen to the dirge, the voices of men and woman wrecked,

As I inhale the impalpable breezes that set in upon me,

As the ocean so mysterious rolls toward me closer and closer,

At once I find, the least thing that belongs to me, or that I see or

touch, I know not;

I, too, but signify a little washed-up drift,—a few sands and dead

leaves to gather,

Gather, and merge myself as part of the leaves and drift.

Luckily for Whitman, this period of creative frustration did not last.