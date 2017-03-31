Notes

What Do You Know?
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Each week, we collect the most surprising facts from our coverage and create a five-question quiz. Can you get all the answers right?

What Do You Know ... About Atlantic Women’s History?

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

To close out Women’s History Month, we’ve compiled stories written by influential women throughout The Atlantic’s 160-year history. Over the years, first ladies, abolitionists, award-winning novelists, foreign policy leaders, and other female luminaries—including Julia Ward Howe, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Charlotte Forten, Pearl S. Buck, Helen Keller, Eleanor Roosevelt, Arianna Huffington, Samantha Power, Chimamanda Adichie, and Michelle Obama—have authored stories on a diverse range of topics.

Check out the ways in which these women have contributed to The Atlantic’s—and the world’s—rich history in the articles linked above, and then test your memory:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try our monthly magazine quiz

What Do You Know ... About Foreign Feelings?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the joy in the world, the cost of universal child care, the hardships of paying for college, America’s regional inequality, new treatments for alcoholism, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try our monthly magazine quiz

What Do You Know ... About Busy Directors?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the cult classics of the future, Monopoly’s forgotten meaning, the legacy of Carol Field, a volcano’s impending explosion, the history behind a far-right candidate’s rise, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Medical Knowledge?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the social impact of medical misinformation, the historic divide between dentists and doctors, how broadcast TV reshaped basketball, the tactics that keep drug prices high, the secrets to low-stress email maintenance, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Big Sleepers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored why animals need sleep, the changing shape of American families, Mahershala Ali’s history-making Oscar, the jobs that might be better off automated, a new way to stop the spread of superbugs, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Government Repression?
Jeffrey Smith / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the March 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the path to autocratic government, the future of artificial intelligence, Victorian sex, 20th-century sainthood, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 20 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last month's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Show Business?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the changing movie industry, the history of stardom, Ireland’s national-park invasion, a popular hair-care solution, the future of the U.S. economy, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Animal Accidents?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how humans collide with nature, what scientists can learn from genealogy, the technology for spreading bad news, what Americans think about universal health care, the history of an overlooked space, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Cosmetic Costs?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored women’s war on body hair, the threats to bumblebees’ survival, Americans’ financial instability, the new rhetoric of climate-change denial, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career advice, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Surfing the Web?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored who drives online activity, what’s on the surface of the moon, the politics of web security, how Trump’s travel ban will affect the tech industry, the enviable life of an Instagram mom, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Flipping Burgers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how the McDonald’s founder turned into a villain, China’s rising space program, this year’s Oscar nominations, the horoscope of health tests, America’s next milk trend, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Literary Addictions?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how obsession feeds inspiration, the prospects for school choice succeeding, the shadow network of anti-vax doctors, the health effects of space flight, the worst presidential inaugurations, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

More Notes From The Atlantic
Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

    The White House Is Being Reset Even Before It Started

    President Trump has already fired a national security adviser, removed a communications officer, and pushed a deputy chief of staff out—with more shakeups on the horizon.

    The “usually” framework has become a staple of coverage of Donald Trump. As in: Usually, you have to hire a full compliment of staffers before you start pushing them out and reshuffling. But normal patterns, as is well known, do not apply to this White House.

    Consider this. The president has already had to fire his national security adviser. A deputy White House chief of staff has been shipped out, and there are rumors swirling around another. The chief of staff has been the subject of rumors more or less since he started unpacking his boxes in the West Wing. A top communications official has been fired. The press secretary is widely viewed as ineffectual and endangered. And while the West Wing is not as empty as it once was—for example, President Trump finally hired a communications director in mid-February—the vast majority of essential executive-branch positions are not only unfilled but have no nominee.

    Continue Reading
  • Gary Cameron / Reuters / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

    The Prince of Oversight

    Utah Republican Jason Chaffetz chairs the House’s watchdog committee. But critics charge he’d rather overlook the Trump administration’s infractions than look into them.

    When Donald Trump’s now-notorious Access Hollywood tape first leaked in October last year, Utah Representative Jason Chaffetz reacted to the news the way he usually does—he got himself in front of a camera, and fast.

    Within hours after the story broke, he was on the set of Salt Lake City’s Fox 13 News, declaring, “I’m out. I can no longer in good conscience endorse this person for president.” Chaffetz was the first Republican in Congress to officially withdraw his endorsement from Trump, and he milked the moment for all it was worth—going on for several minutes in the interview about Trump’s “abhorrent and offensive” language, about the “awful place” the nominee had put the country in, about how he could no longer look his teenage daughter in the eye while supporting this candidacy.

    Continue Reading
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

    The Republican Majority in Congress Is an Illusion

    The recriminations following the GOP’s health-care failure obscure a simple reality: The party doesn’t have as much power as its leaders thought it did.

    Legislating is often described as more art than science, but it’s really just grade-school arithmetic: Bills either have the votes needed to pass, or they don’t.

    Republicans have a president in the White House and a numerical majority in Congress—237 seats out of the 430 currently occupied in the House, and 52 out of 100 in the Senate. In theory, that’s enough to run the show. “Welcome to the dawn of a new unified Republican government,” an ebullient House Speaker Paul Ryan declared to reporters the week after the November election.

    He was using the word “unified” in a general sense. Republicans now had, in the presidency, the capstone to their decade-long crawl back to power in Washington. But as the last week has made abundantly clear, the idea of unification was wishful thinking, and mostly an illusion. As Ryan and Trump surveyed the results of the elections, they each seemed to see a much bigger victory than the GOP had actually won.

    Continue Reading
  • Participants dressed as dwarves, goblins, orcs, and other characters re-enact a battle from "The Hobbit," in a forest in the Czech Republic in 2016.
    David W. Cerny / Reuters

    Trolls Are Winning the Internet, Technologists Say

    And they're pushing the rest of us toward a “Potemkin internet,” a mere shell of the web we know today.

    I’m going to confess an occasional habit of mine, which is petty, and which I would still enthusiastically recommend to anyone who frequently encounters trolls, Twitter eggs, or other unpleasant characters online.

    Sometimes, instead of just ignoring a mean-spirited comment like I know I should, I type in the most cathartic response I can think of, take a screenshot, and then file that screenshot away in a little folder that I only revisit when I want to make my coworkers laugh.

    I don’t actually send the response. I delete my silly comeback and move on with my life. For all the troll knows, I never saw the original message in the first place. The original message being something like the suggestion, in response to a piece I once wrote, that there should be a special holocaust just for women.

    Continue Reading
  • Andrea Morales

    S-Town Is a Well-Crafted Monument to Empathy

    The much-hyped podcast evolves from murder mystery and rural tourism into timely, humanistic biography.

    In the days after the 2016 election, an article by David Wong on Cracked called “How Half of America Lost Its F**king Mind” went viral. It listed five reasons why the Donald Trump phenomenon was explicable not by red vs. blue but rural vs. urban, and it relied heavily on pop culture to make its case. “Every TV show is about L.A. or New York, maybe with some Chicago or Baltimore thrown in,” he wrote from downstate Illinois. “When they did make a show about us, we were jokes—either wide-eyed, naive fluffballs (Parks And Recreation, and before that, Newhart) or filthy murderous mutants (True Detective, and before that, Deliverance). You could feel the arrogance from hundreds of miles away.”

    That tension between city-dwellers and country-dwellers runs so high these daysand is so front and center in the political conversationcontributes to the suspense of the gripping new podcast S-Town. “S-Town” stands for “Shit Town,” the term applied to the Alabama burg of Woodstock throughout the seven-episode documentary series from the creators of Serial and This American Life. Reporter Brian Reed heads there from New York City off a tip that there’s been a covered-up murder; his investigation encounters meth use, open racism, and devastating poverty—realities that pop culture so frequently uses as grist. The series shifts shape time and time again but one constant is the dynamic of Reed’s crisp, radio-ready tones contrasting with the drawls and profanity of the people he meets.

    Continue Reading
  • David Becker / Reuters

    How Mike Pence's Marriage Became Fodder for the Culture Wars

    Outrage over the vice president's approach to marriage reveals how deeply gender divides American culture.

    The Washington Post ran a profile of Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, on Wednesday. The piece talks about the closeness of the Pences’ relationship, and cites something Pence told The Hill in 2002: Unless his wife is there, he never eats alone with another woman or attends an event where alcohol is being served. (It’s unclear whether, 15 years later, this remains Pence’s practice.) It’s not in the Post piece, but here’s the original quote from 2002: “‘If there's alcohol being served and people are being loose, I want to have the best-looking brunette in the room standing next to me,’ Pence said.”

    Some folks—mostly journalists and entertainers on Twitter—have reacted with surprise, anger, and sarcasm to the Pence family rule. Socially liberal or non-religious people may see Pence’s practice as misogynistic or bizarre. For a lot of conservative religious people, though, this set-up probably sounds normal, or even wise. The dust-up shows how radically notions of gender divide American culture.

    Continue Reading
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    ‘General Flynn Certainly Has a Story to Tell’

    The former national-security adviser has asked congressional committees and the FBI for immunity in exchange for his testimony, The Wall Street Journal reports.

    Why does someone request immunity from prosecution before speaking with federal investigators? That question will likely consume Washington in the weeks ahead after Thursday night’s bombshell Wall Street Journal report about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

    According to the Journal, Flynn is seeking an immunity deal from the FBI and the congressional intelligence committees in exchange for an interview on the Russia investigation, a potentially ominous move for a Trump administration struggling to move past the allegations surrounding it. What Flynn would discuss with investigators if granted immunity is unknown. According to the Journal, neither FBI investigators nor the congressional committees have accepted his offer so far. The New York Times cited an unnamed congressional official as saying investigators are not willing to broker a deal “until they are further along in their inquiries and they better understand what information Mr. Flynn might offer as part of a deal.”

    Continue Reading
  • HBO

    Big Little Trust Funds

    HBO’s latest limited series is a masterwork of horror—and its looming monster is wealth.

    “Why don’t many people like talking about money?” a recent wondering on the Q&A site Quora reads. Answers include observations like “money is a very personal thing” and “money is how we measure each other, how we keep score, which makes the subject uncomfortable for most people, especially when we feel we don’t measure up favorably.” The insights are accurate, but their premise might be ever more questionable: Money, as a topic, is losing its bashfulness. A socialist, this past year, came close to winning the presidential nomination of a major American political party. The current president rose to that position in part because he so openly boasted about his wealth. A spate of recent TV shows—Atlanta, Breaking Bad, The Good Wife, and many others—have taken the bland upper-middle-class environs that formed the backdrop of so many prior entertainments and upended them. They have made money a thing. American culture, in the aggressively awkward way it goes about making much of its progress, is currently engaged in breaking what the finance site The Billfold called “one of the last taboos .”

    Continue Reading
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    How Pence's Dudely Dinners Hurt Women

    The vice president—and other powerful men—regularly avoid one-on-one meetings with women in the name of protecting their families. In the end, what suffers is women’s progress.

    In a recent, in-depth Washington Post profile of Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, a small detail is drawing most of the attention: “In 2002, Mike Pence told The Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either.”

    In context, this choice is not especially surprising. The Pences are evangelical Christians, and their faith animates both their policy views and how they express devotion to one another. Eight months into their courtship, the Post reporter Ashley Parker writes, “Karen engraved a small gold cross with the word ‘Yes’ and slipped it into her purse to give him when he popped the question.”

    Continue Reading
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    Why One Powerful Republican Doubts Trump's Climate Policy

    “If they don’t get it together, we’re going to have a different administration in four years.”

    Less than a month into the Trump administration, Ted Thomas told his colleagues that everything was not as peachy as it may have seemed.

    “In the past three weeks, to me as a Republican appointed by a Republican governor, I’m not reassured by the progress the Congress and the administration are making,” Thomas said at a meeting of electricity regulators. “If they don’t get it together, we’re going to have a different administration in four years, and that’s when folks might wish they had the Clean Power Plan.”  

    Thomas is chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, which regulates the 24 electricity utilities that operate in the state. His quote attracted national attention because it was, in effect, exactly what climate advocates wanted to hear: that the disappearance of the Clean Power Plan would not alter states’ plans to remove coal power plants from their fleets.

    Continue Reading
