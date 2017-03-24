Notes

First Drafts, Conversations, Stories in Progress

What Do You Know?
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Each week, we collect the most surprising facts from our coverage and create a five-question quiz. Can you get all the answers right?

What Do You Know ... About Foreign Feelings?

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the joy in the world, the cost of universal child care, the hardships of paying for college, America’s regional inequality, new treatments for alcoholism, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try our monthly magazine quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Busy Directors?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the cult classics of the future, Monopoly’s forgotten meaning, the legacy of Carol Field, a volcano’s impending explosion, the history behind a far-right candidate’s rise, and more.

What Do You Know ... About Medical Knowledge?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the social impact of medical misinformation, the historic divide between dentists and doctors, how broadcast TV reshaped basketball, the tactics that keep drug prices high, the secrets to low-stress email maintenance, and more.

What Do You Know ... About Big Sleepers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored why animals need sleep, the changing shape of American families, Mahershala Ali’s history-making Oscar, the jobs that might be better off automated, a new way to stop the spread of superbugs, and more.

What Do You Know ... About Government Repression?
Jeffrey Smith / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the March 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the path to autocratic government, the future of artificial intelligence, Victorian sex, 20th-century sainthood, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 20 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last month’s quiz—and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Show Business?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the changing movie industry, the history of stardom, Ireland’s national-park invasion, a popular hair-care solution, the future of the U.S. economy, and more.

What Do You Know ... About Animal Accidents?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how humans collide with nature, what scientists can learn from genealogy, the technology for spreading bad news, what Americans think about universal health care, the history of an overlooked space, and more.

What Do You Know ... About Cosmetic Costs?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored women’s war on body hair, the threats to bumblebees’ survival, Americans’ financial instability, the new rhetoric of climate-change denial, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career advice, and more.

What Do You Know ... About Surfing the Web?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored who drives online activity, what’s on the surface of the moon, the politics of web security, how Trump’s travel ban will affect the tech industry, the enviable life of an Instagram mom, and more.

What Do You Know ... About Flipping Burgers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how the McDonald’s founder turned into a villain, China’s rising space program, this year’s Oscar nominations, the horoscope of health tests, America’s next milk trend, and more.

What Do You Know ... About Literary Addictions?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how obsession feeds inspiration, the prospects for school choice succeeding, the shadow network of anti-vax doctors, the health effects of space flight, the worst presidential inaugurations, and more.

What Do You Know ... About Obama’s Presidency?
Ian Williams / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the January/February 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the legacy of America’s first black president, the mysterious death of a Russian billionaire, the science of sleep, the dangers of sugar, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last month’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

  • Yuri Gripas / Reuters

    The Republican Waterloo

    Conservatives once warned that Obamacare would produce the Democratic Waterloo. Their inability to accept the principle of universal coverage has, instead, led to their own defeat.

    Seven years and three days ago, the House of Representatives grumblingly voted to approve the Senate’s version of the Affordable Care Act. Democrats in the House were displeased by many of the changes introduced by Senate Democrats. But in the interval after Senate passage, the Republicans had gained a 41st seat in the Senate. Any further tinkering with the law could trigger a Republican filibuster. Rather than lose the whole thing, the House swallowed hard and accepted a bill that liberals regarded as a giveaway to insurance companies and other interest groups. The finished law proceeded to President Obama for signature on March 23, 2010.

    A few minutes after the House vote, I wrote a short blog post for the website I edited in those days. The site had been founded early in 2009 to argue for a more modern and more moderate form of Republicanism. The timing could not have been worse. At precisely the moment we were urging the GOP to march in one direction, the great mass of conservatives and Republicans had turned on the double in the other, toward an ever more wild and even paranoid extremism. Those were the days of Glenn Beck’s 5 o’clock Fox News conspiracy rants, of Sarah Palin’s “death panels,” of Orly Taitz and her fellow Birthers, of Tea Party rallies at which men openly brandished assault rifles.

  • Alex Brandon / AP

    The Republicans Fold on Health Care

    The House abandoned its legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, handing President Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan a major defeat.

    Updated on March 24 at 6:28 p.m. ET

    To a man and woman, nearly every one of the 237 Republicans elected to the House last November made the same promise to voters: Give us control of Congress and the White House, and we will repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

    On Friday, those lawmakers abandoned that effort, conceding that the Republican Party’s core campaign pledge of the last seven years will go unfulfilled. “I will not sugarcoat this: This is a disappointing day for us,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a press conference after he informed Republicans that he was ditching the American Health Care Act.

    “We did not have quite the votes to replace this law,” Ryan said. “And, so yeah, we’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

  • Katie Martin

    What America Stood For

    "Where people are desperate, it is still America they count on, whether they love or scorn it, and America they blame when aid does not come."

    After Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election in November, a foreign ambassador accosted one of my deputies at the State Department, where from 2014 to early this year I served as the assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor. “You must be so sad!” the man, a representative of a Central Asian government, said, grinning widely. “All this talk of elections being important, of democracy being important, and now look at you!  Now even your new president says there were 3 million illegal votes in your election! … You must all feel so stupid these days.”

    Since then, the global club of autocrats has been crowing about Trump. Sudan’s dictator Omar al Bashir praised him for focusing “on the interests of the American citizen, as opposed to those who talk about democracy, human rights, and transparency.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei thanked him for showing “America’s true face” by trying to ban Muslim immigration. The Cambodian government justified attacks on journalists by saying Trump, too, recognizes that “news published by [international] media institutions does not reflect the real situation.”

  • Flight attendants participate in a special ceremony after new aircrafts are acquired by Royal Jordanian.
    Ali Jarekji / Reuters

    The Jordanian Airline Making Money Off the Laptop Ban

    How trolling Trump became a marketing strategy

    Walk into the offices of Memac Ogilvy Advize, an advertising firm on the third floor of a car rental building in a business district of West Amman, Jordan, and you’ll be greeted with an immense black-and-white photo of Donald Trump’s face. The red cursive text printed across it reads: “We Trumped the awards.”

    The sign sits behind a reception counter boasting a large trophy won at the Dubai Lynx 2017, an annual advertising competition where Memac Ogilvy won the Grand Prix for PR (a first for any Jordanian agency) along with four other silver and gold prizes, for trolling Trump in their ads on behalf of Royal Jordanian Airlines.

  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    It's Never Trump's Fault

    Speaking after the collapse of the Republican health-care bill, the president assigned blame to plenty of parties but cast himself as a mere bystander.

    Speaking in the Oval Office Friday afternoon, President Trump surveyed the wreckage of the Obamacare repeal effort and issued a crisp, definitive verdict: I didn’t do it.

    The president said he didn’t blame Speaker Paul Ryan, though he had plenty of implied criticism for the speaker. “I like Speaker Ryan. He worked very hard,” Trump said, but he added: “I'm not going to speak badly about anybody within the Republican Party. Certainly there's a big history. I really think Paul worked hard.” He added ruefully that the GOP could have taken up tax-reform first, instead of Obamacare—the reverse of Ryan’s desired sequence. “Now we’re going to go for tax reform, which I’ve always liked,” he said.

  • REUTERS/Mark Makela

    Nobody Knew Governing Could Be So Complicated

    The Obama years left Republicans with excellent ratings from the Heritage Foundation, and no idea how to whip a vote.

    The Republican Party’s marquee legislative initiative had just imploded in spectacular, and humiliating, fashion Friday afternoon when Paul Ryan stepped up to a podium on Capitol Hill. The beleaguered house speaker wasted no time in diagnosing the failure of his caucus. “Moving from an opposition party to a governing party comes with some growing pains,” he said. “And, well, we’re feeling those growing pains today.”

    Ryan wasn’t wrong. The GOP’s inability to maneuver a health-care bill through the House this week—after seven years of promising to repeal and replace Obamacare—is, indeed, emblematic of a deeper dysfunction that grips his party. But that dysfunction may not be as easy to cure as Ryan and other GOP leaders believe.

  • Susana Vera / Reuters

    The Management Myth

    Most of management theory is inane, writes our correspondent, the founder of a consulting firm. If you want to succeed in business, don’t get an M.B.A. Study philosophy instead

    During the seven years that I worked as a management consultant, I spent a lot of time trying to look older than I was. I became pretty good at furrowing my brow and putting on somber expressions. Those who saw through my disguise assumed I made up for my youth with a fabulous education in management. They were wrong about that. I don’t have an M.B.A. I have a doctoral degree in philosophy—nineteenth-century German philosophy, to be precise. Before I took a job telling managers of large corporations things that they arguably should have known already, my work experience was limited to part-time gigs tutoring surly undergraduates in the ways of Hegel and Nietzsche and to a handful of summer jobs, mostly in the less appetizing ends of the fast-food industry.

  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    Obamacare Isn't Out of the Woods Yet

    Even after the failure of the Republicans’ health-care bill, there are still significant ways Trump and his allies can roll back the Affordable Care Act’s provisions.

    At least for the moment, the American Health Care Act is dead.

    After two weeks of last-minute changes, Congressional Budget Office estimates, and an escalating tripartite skirmish between two wings of the Republican Party and the Trump White House, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced late Friday afternoon that a floor vote on the GOP’s Obamacare replacement would be canceled and the legislation pulled. Facing a 17 percent national approval rating for the bill and loss of support from both the conservative Freedom Caucus and moderate Republicans, Trump and congressional lawmakers appear willing to walk away from health care for the moment. It’s a reprieve, at the very least, for Obamacare.

    The Affordable Care Act’s supporters are celebrating, and it’s not hard to see why. The strategy of forcing Republicans to choose between keeping their repeal promises and keeping the most popular parts of the law looks like Sun Tzu wrote it at this point. For now, the projected consequences of the AHCA won’t come to pass: 24 million people won’t lose insurance coverage, premiums won’t quintuple for low-income near-elderly people, and Medicaid funding for states won’t be cut over the next decade. But even if the current congressional battle over repeal-and-replace is over—or temporarily postponed—Republicans still have plenty of tools at their disposal to dismantle key pieces of Obamacare.

  • Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

    The Populist Nationalist on Trump's National Security Council

    Michael Anton actively courts controversy with his extreme views. But how much influence does he have in the White House?

    Michael Anton warned last year that 2016 was the Flight 93 election: “Charge the cockpit or you die.”

    Americans charged. Donald Trump became president of the United States. And Anton, the author of that now-notorious essay, is helping to fly the plane—running communications for the National Security Council.

    Anton cuts a curious figure through the Trump White House. A thoroughly educated dandy, his writings are at the core of an effort to construct an intellectual framework around the movement that elected a president who has shown no inclination to read books and who speaks in an unpretentious New York vernacular.

    "I’m a huge admirer,” White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said. “I think Michael is one of the most significant intellects in this nationalist movement.”

  • Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters

    Two Glimpses of a Grim Post-American Future

    New books point to gathering trouble in both Asia and Europe.

    As the United States under President Trump recedes from world leadership, things are not looking so good elsewhere on earth. Two new books—with similarly morbid titles—have arrived to warn of big trouble ahead for both the European Union and the emerging economies of Asia.

    The End of the Asian Century by Michael Auslin offers a point-by-point debunking of the “Asiaphoria” that gripped so many imaginations a decade ago. James Kirchick’s The End of Europe tours a continent in which democratic and liberal forces are losing ground to Russia-infatuated extremists of right and left. The conclusion left behind by a reading of the two together: The post-American world predicted by Fareed Zakaria a decade ago is shaping up as an exceedingly unstable and uncomfortable place.

