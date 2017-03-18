Notes

What Do You Know?
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Each week, we collect the most surprising facts from our coverage and create a five-question quiz.

What Do You Know ... About Busy Directors?

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the cult classics of the future, Monopoly's forgotten meaning, the legacy of Carol Field, a volcano's impending explosion, the history behind a far-right candidate's rise, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

What Do You Know ... About Medical Knowledge?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the social impact of medical misinformation, the historic divide between dentists and doctors, how broadcast TV reshaped basketball, the tactics that keep drug prices high, the secrets to low-stress email maintenance, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

What Do You Know ... About Big Sleepers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored why animals need sleep, the changing shape of American families, Mahershala Ali's history-making Oscar, the jobs that might be better off automated, a new way to stop the spread of superbugs, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

What Do You Know ... About Government Repression?
Jeffrey Smith / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the March 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the path to autocratic government, the future of artificial intelligence, Victorian sex, 20th-century sainthood, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it's time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 20 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue.

Good luck!

What Do You Know ... About Show Business?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the changing movie industry, the history of stardom, Ireland's national-park invasion, a popular hair-care solution, the future of the U.S. economy, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

What Do You Know ... About Animal Accidents?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how humans collide with nature, what scientists can learn from genealogy, the technology for spreading bad news, what Americans think about universal health care, the history of an overlooked space, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

What Do You Know ... About Cosmetic Costs?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored women's war on body hair, the threats to bumblebees' survival, Americans' financial instability, the new rhetoric of climate-change denial, Ruth Bader Ginsburg's career advice, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

What Do You Know ... About Surfing the Web?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored who drives online activity, what's on the surface of the moon, the politics of web security, how Trump's travel ban will affect the tech industry, the enviable life of an Instagram mom, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

What Do You Know ... About Flipping Burgers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how the McDonald's founder turned into a villain, China's rising space program, this year's Oscar nominations, the horoscope of health tests, America's next milk trend, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

What Do You Know ... About Literary Addictions?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how obsession feeds inspiration, the prospects for school choice succeeding, the shadow network of anti-vax doctors, the health effects of space flight, the worst presidential inaugurations, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

What Do You Know ... About Obama’s Presidency?
Ian Williams / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the January/February 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the legacy of America's first black president, the mysterious death of a Russian billionaire, the science of sleep, the dangers of sugar, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it's time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue.

Good luck!

What Do You Know ... About Preserving Knowledge?
Zak Bickel / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored a plan to preserve all of human memory, America's immigration history, how microbes spread through hospitals, the planet that could have been Earth, the evolutionary quirk that whales share with humans, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above

  • Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on a visit to the Korean border
    Lee Jin-man / Reuters

    North Korean Nukes and the Grand International-Relations Experiment in Asia

    The scholar Robert Jervis discusses his theory of the security dilemma, and how Trump is testing it.

    “We are about to run an experiment,” the international-relations scholar Robert Jervis recently observed of the Trump presidency. Scholars of international politics, he wrote, “bemoan the fact that our sub-field cannot draw on the experimental method.” But with an American president whose stated views on international relations differ so dramatically from those of his recent predecessors, even while many features of the international environment Jervis has studied for decades remain constant, “now we can.”

    An important piece of the experiment has been ongoing for weeks as the Trump administration confronts the gathering threat of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. Kim Jong Un’s regime is now estimated to have as many as 20 nuclear warheads and could soon be able, if it isn’t already, to make some to fit on the missiles necessary to deliver them. The North has been accelerating missile tests—recently lobbing four in the direction of U.S. bases in Japan—in what the arms-control expert Jeffrey Lewis has called a practice run for a nuclear attack. In a New Year’s speech, Kim declared his country was in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the United States, a feat that Trump declared, via tweet, “won’t happen,” shortly before the U.S. accelerated the deployment of a missile-defense system to South Korea and kicked off annual joint military exercises with the South. On a visit to Seoul on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left open the option of a military strike to prevent the weapons-development program from advancing too far, vowed to defend allies in the region, and ruled out negotiations with the North.

  • <i>Akron Beacon Journal</i>/AP

    Murder by Craigslist

    A serial killer finds a newly vulnerable class of victims: white, working-class men.

    Wanted: Caretaker For Farm. Simply watch over a 688 acre patch of hilly farmland and feed a few cows, you get 300 a week and a nice 2 bedroom trailer, someone older and single preferred but will consider all, relocation a must, you must have a clean record and be trustworthy—this is a permanent position, the farm is used mainly as a hunting preserve, is overrun with game, has a stocked 3 acre pond, but some beef cattle will be kept, nearest neighbor is a mile away, the place is secluded and beautiful, it will be a real get away for the right person, job of a lifetime—if you are ready to relocate please contact asap, position will not stay open.

    Scott Davis had answered the job ad on Craigslist on October 9, 2011, and now, four weeks later to the day, he was watching the future it had promised glide past the car window: acre after acre of Ohio farmland dotted with cattle and horses, each patch framed by rolling hills and anchored by a house and a barn—sometimes old and worn, but never decrepit. Nothing a little carpentry couldn’t fix.

  • Joshua Roberts / Reuters

    Why Foreign Leaders Read Trump's 1990 Playboy Interview

    In preparation for their White House visits, both Japanese and German officials studied the infamous feature for clues into the president’s thinking on world affairs.

    To understand the thinking of American presidents, historians, contemporaries, and political rivals, have often sought out the texts that most influenced them. George Washington, for example, was known to love Cato: A Tragedy, Joseph Addison’s civics-heavy play about the man who tried and failed to block Caesar’s path to tyranny. He loved the play so much that he forced demoralized troops at Valley Forge to view a staging of it. Calvin Coolidge was apparently so enamored of Cicero that he nearly became fluent in Latin after regularly reading him. Herbert Hoover, who grew up poor and became insanely wealthy, was, unsurprisingly, a big fan of Dickens’ David Copperfield.

    For President Donald Trump, one such Rosetta stone seems to be Norman Vincent Peale’s The Power of Positive Thinking. But another key text is an interview he himself gave to Playboy magazine in 1990, when he was but a mere real-estate mogul and New York institution. The interview, at turns eerie and prophetic, runs through his typically immodest self-assessment and catalogues his political philosophies, while offering a scathing appraisal of America, which he saw (and still sees) as “weak” and “pushed around” by the rest of the world. In the interview, he also unfurls a blueprint for his hypothetical presidency, years before winning the White House.

  • Adrian Tomine

    Lessons of the Hermit

    Hiding in a forest for 27 years, a man found what the rest of us can no longer comprehend: solitude in nature.

    In the 27 years he lived in the Maine woods, Christopher Knight said a single word. Because he never spoke to himself and avoided humanity with the guile of a samurai, he went decades without using his voice. In his hidden forest encampment he laughed silently and he sneezed silently, so fearful was he of being discovered. The only time he spoke came at some point in the 1990s, when he was surprised by a hiker during a walk. “Hi,” Knight said. The hiker barely looked up, not realizing that he was face-to-face with the legendary hermit of North Pond.

    Since his arrest in April 2013, Knight has agreed to be interviewed by a single journalist. Michael Finkel published an article about him in GQ in 2014 and has now written a book, The Stranger in the Woods, that combines an account of Knight’s story with an absorbing exploration of solitude and man’s eroding relationship with the natural world. Though the “stranger” in the title is Knight, one closes the book with the sense that Knight, like all seers, is the only sane person in a world gone insane—that modern civilization has made us strangers to ourselves.

  • Edmon De Haro

    Breaking Faith

    The culture war over religious morality has faded; in its place is something much worse.

    Over the past decade, pollsters charted something remarkable: Americans—long known for their piety—were fleeing organized religion in increasing numbers. The vast majority still believed in God. But the share that rejected any religious affiliation was growing fast, rising from 6 percent in 1992 to 22 percent in 2014. Among Millennials, the figure was 35 percent.

    Some observers predicted that this new secularism would ease cultural conflict, as the country settled into a near-consensus on issues such as gay marriage. After Barack Obama took office, a Center for American Progress report declared that “demographic change,” led by secular, tolerant young people, was “undermining the culture wars.” In 2015, the conservative writer David Brooks, noting Americans’ growing detachment from religious institutions, urged social conservatives to “put aside a culture war that has alienated large parts of three generations.”

  • Kevin Tong

    Welcome to Pleistocene Park

    In Arctic Siberia, Russian scientists are trying to stave off catastrophic climate change—by resurrecting an Ice Age biome complete with lab-grown woolly mammoths.

    Nikita Zimov’s nickname for the vehicle seemed odd at first. It didn’t look like a baby mammoth. It looked like a small tank, with armored wheels and a pit bull’s center of gravity. Only after he smashed us into the first tree did the connection become clear.

    We were driving through a remote forest in Eastern Siberia, just north of the Arctic Circle, when it happened. The summer thaw was in full swing. The undergrowth glowed green, and the air hung heavy with mosquitoes. We had just splashed through a series of deep ponds when, without a word of warning, Nikita veered off the trail and into the trees, ramming us into the trunk of a young 20-foot larch. The wheels spun for a moment, and then surged us forward. A dry crack rang out from under the fender as the larch snapped cleanly at its base and toppled over, falling in the quiet, dignified way that trees do.

  • The Most Important Vote in the U.S. Senate

    The chamber’s parliamentarian will have a lot of say over the fate of the Republican health care bill.

    Most the time, Elizabeth MacDonough’s job is as unglamorous and uncontroversial as any in Congress—tedious even. Since 2012, she has served as parliamentarian of the Senate, which means her role, as outlined on the Senate’s web site, is “to provide expert advice and assistance on questions relating to the meaning and application of that chamber's legislative rules, precedents, and practices.”

    Day to day, the work is pretty straightforward. If a member has a nitpicky question about how to handle an arcane motion, he takes it to MacDonough—typically well before an issue reaches the floor so as to avoid looking publicly foolish. Though appointed by leadership, the parliamentarian strives to be nonpartisan, steeped not in politics but in the brain-frying minutiae of the chamber’s history. (The Senate runs according to a relatively small number of “standing rules,” along with a Trump Tower-sized body of precedents.) When the Senate is in session, the parliamentarian sits on the dais at the front of the chamber and, any time a “point of order” is raised about whether proper procedure is being followed, advises the presiding officer on how to proceed—or not. Parliamentarians avoid the media and, in general, strive for professional obscurity.

  • Jorge Silva / Reuters

    How to Learn New Things as an Adult

    A new book explores the psychology of mastering skills and absorbing information.

    Quick, what’s the capital of Australia? No Googling! (And no points if you’re Australian—that means the information is more meaningful to you, which means you’re more likely to know it.) Did you get it? Or are you sure you learned it at some point, but forgot right around the time that you forgot how the Krebs cycle works? In his new book, Learn Better, author and education researcher Ulrich Boser digs into the neuroscience of learning and shows why it’s so hard to remember facts like that one. Boser explains why some of the most common ways we try to memorize information are actually totally ineffective, and he reveals what to do instead.

    Because we’re all getting dumber in the age of Google, I interviewed Boser recently about what people can do to boost their memories and skill sets, even if they’re long past flash-card age. An edited transcript of our conversation follows.

  • U.S. State Department
    Win McNamee / Getty

    The State of Trump's State Department

    Anxiety and listless days as a foreign-policy bureaucracy confronts the possibility of radical change

    The flags in the lobby of the State Department stood bathed in sunlight and silence on a recent afternoon. “It’s normally so busy here,” marveled a State Department staffer as we stood watching the emptiness. “People are usually coming in for meetings, there’s lots of people, and now it’s so quiet.” The action at Foggy Bottom has instead moved to the State Department cafeteria where, in the absence of work, people linger over countless coffees with colleagues. (“The cafeteria is so crowded all day,” a mid-level State Department officer said, adding that it was a very unusual sight. “No one’s doing anything.”) As the staffer and I walked among the tables and chairs, people with badges chatted over coffee; one was reading his Kindle.

  • Jason Reed / Reuters

    The Dangerous Precedent Set by Judicial Attacks on Trump's Travel Ban

    Judge Derrick Watson’s imaginative reasoning asserts a new power to disregard formal law if the president’s words create a basis for mistrusting his motives.

    Let’s start with the law.

    The president of the United States has power to bar “any class of aliens” both as immigrants and as nonimmigrants and to impose on their ordinary comings and goings “any restrictions he may deem appropriate.”

    That’s the language of the U.S. Code, the law of the land as enacted by Congress, under Congress’ own constitutional power over immigration and naturalization.

    Presidential power is never absolute, of course. It’s always subject to the Constitution. Many have argued that Trump's ban is unconstitutional because—as the president himself has repeatedly said—it’s intended to ban Muslims, and should be regarded as prohibited religious discrimination.

    But here’s the problem for those making the argument: It’s firmly established U.S. law that the rights of the Constitution belong only to Americans. The U.S. Army can strip enemy combatants of weapons without offending the Second Amendment right to carry firearms. It can billet troops in private dwellings overseas without offending the Third Amendment. The NSA can intercept foreign communications without regard to the Fourth Amendment. The U.S. courts do not hear cases from foreign nationals who complain their due process rights under the Fifth Amendment have somehow been infringed. And so through the gamut.

