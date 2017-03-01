When I first contacted Nikolai Formozov about his paper on a 30,000-year-old squirrel originally found by Gulag prisoners, which I wrote about today, he told me he had a “few other colorful details” that didn’t make it into his paper. Would I be interested in hearing more?

I replied yes, of course, wondering how much more interesting this story could get. What he sent was magnificent.

(A note on nomenclature, which should not put you off from reading to the very end: Urocitellus parryii is the scientific name for present-day Arctic ground squirrels, and U. glacialis refers ones from the Ice Age.)

Nikolai wrote: