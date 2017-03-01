Notes

First Drafts, Conversations, Stories in Progress

What Do You Know?
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Each week, we collect the most surprising facts from our coverage and create a five-question quiz. Can you get all the answers right?

What Do You Know ... About Government Repression?

Jeffrey Smith / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the March 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the path to autocratic government, the future of artificial intelligence, Victorian sex, 20th-century sainthood, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 20 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last month's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Show Business?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the changing movie industry, the history of stardom, Ireland’s national-park invasion, a popular hair-care solution, the future of the U.S. economy, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Animal Accidents?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how humans collide with nature, what scientists can learn from genealogy, the technology for spreading bad news, what Americans think about universal health care, the history of an overlooked space, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Cosmetic Costs?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored women’s war on body hair, the threats to bumblebees’ survival, Americans’ financial instability, the new rhetoric of climate-change denial, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career advice, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Surfing the Web?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored who drives online activity, what’s on the surface of the moon, the politics of web security, how Trump’s travel ban will affect the tech industry, the enviable life of an Instagram mom, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Flipping Burgers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how the McDonald’s founder turned into a villain, China’s rising space program, this year’s Oscar nominations, the horoscope of health tests, America’s next milk trend, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Literary Addictions?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how obsession feeds inspiration, the prospects for school choice succeeding, the shadow network of anti-vax doctors, the health effects of space flight, the worst presidential inaugurations, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Obama’s Presidency?
Ian Williams / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the January/February 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the legacy of America’s first black president, the mysterious death of a Russian billionaire, the science of sleep, the dangers of sugar, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last month's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Preserving Knowledge?
Zak Bickel / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored a plan to preserve all of human memory, America’s immigration history, how microbes spread through hospitals, the planet that could have been Earth, the evolutionary quirk that whales share with humans, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Owning Stuff?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the history of the sharing economy, how to measure the American Dream, why Trump might be thinking about a moon base, how to choose a reliable hedge-fund manager, problems with the Paleo diet, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Presidential Regrets?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored an unlikely celebrity summit, America’s obsession with parenting, the problem with praising effort, college-level career advice, a plan for ending mass incarceration, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About TV Taboos?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored TV shows’ new favorite setting, the Oscar contenders of 2016, the revelations of ancient eclipse records, the man behind the Big Mac, the science of sleeping, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

  • U.S. State Department
    Win McNamee / Getty

    The State of Trump's State Department

    Anxiety and listless days as a foreign-policy bureaucracy confronts the possibility of radical change

    The flags in the lobby of the State Department stood bathed in sunlight and silence on a recent afternoon. “It’s normally so busy here,” marveled a State Department staffer as we stood watching the emptiness. “People are usually coming in for meetings, there’s lots of people, and now it’s so quiet.” The action at Foggy Bottom has instead moved to the State Department cafeteria where, in the absence of work, people linger over countless coffees with colleagues. (“The cafeteria is so crowded all day,” a mid-level State Department officer said, adding that it was a very unusual sight. “No one’s doing anything.”) As the staffer and I walked among the tables and chairs, people with badges chatted over coffee; one was reading his Kindle.

    Continue Reading
  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    Jeff Sessions Faces Questions About His Contacts With Russia

    Trump’s attorney general talked twice with the Russian ambassador during the campaign. Can he still oversee investigations that reportedly include his own conduct?

    Questions about the contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials have now embroiled the nation’s highest law-enforcement official.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions was twice asked by the Senate Judiciary Committee about contacts with Russian officials during his confirmation hearings in January, and on neither occasion, did he detail any contacts. But The Washington Post reported Wednesday night that Sessions, then an Alabama senator, had in fact spoken twice with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, during the 2016 presidential election.

    A questionnaire from Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee, asked Sessions whether he had “been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day.” Sessions answered “no.”

    Continue Reading
  • Edmon de Haro

    The New Preschool Is Crushing Kids

    Today’s young children are working more, but they’re learning less.

    Step into an American preschool classroom today and you are likely to be bombarded with what we educators call a print-rich environment, every surface festooned with alphabet charts, bar graphs, word walls, instructional posters, classroom rules, calendars, schedules, and motivational platitudes—few of which a 4-year-old can “decode,” the contemporary word for what used to be known as reading.

    Because so few adults can remember the pertinent details of their own preschool or kindergarten years, it can be hard to appreciate just how much the early-education landscape has been transformed over the past two decades. The changes are not restricted to the confusing pastiche on classroom walls. Pedagogy and curricula have changed too, most recently in response to the Common Core State Standards Initiative’s kindergarten guidelines. Much greater portions of the day are now spent on what’s called “seat work” (a term that probably doesn’t need any exposition) and a form of tightly scripted teaching known as direct instruction, formerly used mainly in the older grades, in which a teacher carefully controls the content and pacing of what a child is supposed to learn.

    Continue Reading
  • Joshua Roberts / Reuters

    Why California Is Environmentalists' Trump Card

    Unique authority granted to the golden state allows it to have a profound impact on emissions regulations.

    With Scott Pruitt, a close ally of the oil and gas industry, now confirmed as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, environmentalists are bracing for a broad assault on former President Obama’s green legacy, particularly his efforts to reduce the carbon emissions linked to global climate change.

    In most of those fights, the only viable recourse for environmentalists is to contest Pruitt in court. (They can’t expect much help from the Republican Congress.) But on the critical issue of requiring auto manufacturers to improve fuel efficiency, green forces have another line of defense: unique authority that Congress granted to California under the Clean Air Act decades ago. Across the many confrontations looming between President Trump and Democratic-leaning local governments on issues from immigration to health care, the impending struggle between the EPA and California over fuel economy may be the one where Democrats most clearly hold a trump card.

    Continue Reading
  • Emily Jan / The Atlantic

    Betsy DeVos's Misunderstood Alma Mater

    Calvin College is no fundamentalist Christian school.

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—It would be easy enough to drive past Calvin College without giving Betsy DeVos’s alma mater a second thought. Six miles southeast of downtown, the school is a sprawling cluster of nondescript buildings and winding pathways in a quiet suburb. But to bypass Calvin would be to ignore an institution whose approach to education offers clues about how the recently appointed U.S. education secretary might pursue her new job, and about the tug religious institutions feel between maintaining tradition and remaining relevant in a rapidly diversifying world.  

    DeVos is now Calvin’s most famous alum, and in recent weeks, the school has been painted in some circles both online and in conversation as a conservative, insular institution that helped spawn a controversial presidential-cabinet member intent on using public dollars to further religious education. But that is a grossly simplified narrative, and one that obscures the nuances and very real tensions at the school.

    Continue Reading
  • Reuters / Pool

    The Three Failures of Trump's Speech

    Glowing reviews of the president’s first address to Congress miss the crucial respects in which he fell short.

    President Donald Trump wore a non-sparkly tie last night. His suit fit. He seems to have upgraded his haircut too. After some initial hesitation, Trump found something positive to say about Black History Month and something negative about anti-Semitic hate crimes.

    Better still, Trump worked his way through more than an hour of television without insulting or demeaning anyone. He did not mention his crowd sizes, argue about his vote margin, or attack the press. Although he again trafficked in misleading or deceptive statements, he eschewed outright lies.

    Different people will have different reactions to Trump’s spotlighting of a Navy SEAL’s widow to immunize himself against accusations that he cavalierly and ignorantly ordered troops into a poorly considered combat mission—but clearly, many TV viewers found the moment inspiring and affecting.

    Continue Reading
  • Nicole Xu / Spectrum

    The Hidden Link Between Autism and Addiction

    It’s believed that people on the spectrum don’t get hooked on alcohol or other drugs. New evidence suggests they do.

    Shane Stoner’s addiction began in 2008. He lost a factory job, his parents divorced, his father died—and then a relative introduced him to heroin. “I felt like heroin gave me confidence,” Stoner says. “I could get out of bed in the morning and do the day. No matter what happened, it made me feel like it was going to be all right.” It erased his constant anxiety.

    Stoner, now 44, eventually entered detox in 2013 after he was arrested for stealing copper from an abandoned house. It was obvious at that point that he was addicted to heroin. But it would take several more years for him to get the diagnosis that truly helped him understand himself: autism.

    Continue Reading
  • Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

    The Geography of Medical Debt

    The prevalence of unpaid medical bills varies widely by state, but it affects the South disproportionately.

    Nearly one in four American adults under the age of 65 has medical debt, according to the results of a new study by the Urban Institute, and southerners are hit hardest by past-due doctors’ bills.

    The study authors, Michael Karpman and Kyle J. Caswell, found that eight of the ten states with the highest rates of past-due medical debt were in the South: Mississippi, Arkansas, West Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Georgia. The rate was lowest in Hawaii, at 6 percent of adults, and the highest was Mississippi, at 37 percent. Nationwide, African-Americans and people aged 25 to 34 were most likely to have past-due doctors’ bills.

    Share of Adults Ages 18 to 64 Reporting Past-Due Medical Debt

    Continue Reading
  • The shuttered MillerCoors plant in Eden, North Carolina
    Alana Semuels / The Atlantic

    The Downsides of 'Efficiency'

    Company mergers led to plant closures in this small town, illustrating how what’s good for consumers can often be bad for communities.

    Updated on March 2, 2017 at 9:49 a.m. E.T.

    EDEN, North Carolina—There aren’t many job opportunities in this small town set in a rural pocket in the northern part of the state.

    But for decades, the MillerCoors brewery provided well-paying, union jobs for people like Steve Money, 50, who worked at the plant for 22 years handling industrial refrigeration. He made about $32 an hour, and the plant prospered too. The plant was named MillerCoors’ Brewery of the Year multiple years in a row, producing around 7.1 million barrels of beer a year.

    In September 2015, though, MillerCoors announced it would close the brewery over the course of the next year and lay off the 500 or so people who worked there. The reason, a news release said, was that the company wanted to “streamline operations for greater efficiency.” A few days later, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced it had approached SABMiller, which owned the MillerCoors brewery, with a takeover offer that would combine the world’s two biggest brewers. The deal closed in October. Mark Hunter, the president and CEO of Molson Coors, which owns MillerCoors, said this would make the company a more “efficient” brewer. When it reported its quarterly earnings on Thursday morning, Anheuser-Busch InBev said that savings from the merger would likely reach $2.8 billion

    Continue Reading
  • John Moore / Getty Images

    Rethinking Mass Incarceration in America

    A new book challenges the popular understanding of how the U.S. prison population skyrocketed.

    Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Starting in the 1970s, U.S. policymakers embraced draconian criminal-justice policies as part of the war on drugs. Tough-on-crime politicians rose to power by pledging longer mandatory-minimum sentences and more intense policing practices. The American legal system became the primary tool for addressing the nation’s social ills. And as incarceration grew rapidly in the following decades, so, too, did the coffers of an emerging prison-industrial complex.

    That’s what John Pfaff, a law professor at Fordham University in New York, calls the “standard story” of mass incarceration. But in his new book Locked In, Pfaff offers a different account of the phenomenon’s origins. Instead of the war on drugs, he points to violent crime as the key factor that fueled America’s exceptional incarceration rate. Public-employee unions and rural politicians, not just the private-prison industry, trumpeted the boost in jobs and help to small-town economies that large penitentiaries can provide. And prosecutors, not judges or legislators, made the crucial decisions that gave the United States the world’s largest population behind bars.

    Continue Reading
