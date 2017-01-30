Notes

What Do You Know?
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Each week, we collect the most surprising facts from our coverage and create a five-question quiz. Can you get all the answers right?

What Do You Know ... About Surfing the Web?

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored who drives online activity, what’s on the surface of the moon, the politics of web security, how Trump’s travel ban will affect the tech industry, the enviable life of an Instagram mom, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Flipping Burgers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how the McDonald’s founder turned into a villain, China’s rising space program, this year’s Oscar nominations, the horoscope of health tests, America’s next milk trend, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Literary Addictions?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how obsession feeds inspiration, the prospects for school choice succeeding, the shadow network of anti-vax doctors, the health effects of space flight, the worst presidential inaugurations, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Obama’s Presidency?
Ian Williams / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the January/February 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the legacy of America’s first black president, the mysterious death of a Russian billionaire, the science of sleep, the dangers of sugar, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

What Do You Know ... About Preserving Knowledge?
Zak Bickel / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored a plan to preserve all of human memory, America’s immigration history, how microbes spread through hospitals, the planet that could have been Earth, the evolutionary quirk that whales share with humans, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Owning Stuff?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the history of the sharing economy, how to measure the American Dream, why Trump might be thinking about a moon base, how to choose a reliable hedge-fund manager, problems with the Paleo diet, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Presidential Regrets?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored an unlikely celebrity summit, America’s obsession with parenting, the problem with praising effort, college-level career advice, a plan for ending mass incarceration, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About TV Taboos?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored TV shows’ new favorite setting, the Oscar contenders of 2016, the revelations of ancient eclipse records, the man behind the Big Mac, the science of sleeping, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Authoritarian Style?
Paul Spella / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the world’s dictators’ favorite fashion statements, the history of a beloved arcade game, a new take on the musical Company, the role of science in Trump’s America, Cuba’s remarkable health-care system, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About China’s Growing Power?
The Voorhes / The Atlantic

In the December 2016 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored how the U.S. can avoid war with China, how casinos enable gambling addicts, the case against cats, the importance of recess, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 17 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

What Do You Know ... About Thanksgiving Turkeys?
Brian Snyder / Reuters

Our usual news quiz is on a Thanksgiving break, and we’ve got turkey on the brain. In recent years, Atlantic writers have explored how turkey became a global hit, why wild turkeys don’t like the wilderness, how American birds became supersized, what Thanksgiving dinner was like in a war zone, and the life of a presidential turkey.

How much do you know about the history of your holiday dinner? Find the answers to this week’s quiz in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your knowledge now:

What Do You Know ... About Civics Education?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how American students learn about politics, the nation’s favorite media product, the most common job in the U.S., the case for new antitrust regulations, the history of science fiction, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

  • Jeffrey Smith

    How to Build an Autocracy

    The preconditions are present in the U.S. today. Here’s the playbook Donald Trump could use to set the country down a path toward illiberalism.

    It’s 2021, and President Donald Trump will shortly be sworn in for his second term. The 45th president has visibly aged over the past four years. He rests heavily on his daughter Ivanka’s arm during his infrequent public appearances.

    Fortunately for him, he did not need to campaign hard for reelection. His has been a popular presidency: Big tax cuts, big spending, and big deficits have worked their familiar expansive magic. Wages have grown strongly in the Trump years, especially for men without a college degree, even if rising inflation is beginning to bite into the gains. The president’s supporters credit his restrictive immigration policies and his TrumpWorks infrastructure program.

    Listen to the audio version of this article:Download the Audm app for your iPhone to listen to more titles.

    Continue Reading
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    How Stephen Miller's Rise Explains the Trump White House

    The young policy adviser became the public face of Trump’s controversial travel ban—and is paying the price for it.

    I

    t’s not an easy gig to be the face of one of the first major controversies of Donald Trump’s presidency. But after Stephen Miller played a key role in drafting and rolling out Trump’s immigration executive order that unleashed global chaos last weekend, he found himself with a degree of public prominence that is unusual for someone in a policy role.

    It’s not the first moment in the spotlight for Miller, one of the top policy advisers in the White House. During the campaign, the 31-year-old often gave the warm-up speech for Trump at rallies. But the controversy surrounding Miller highlights the unusual degree to which the Trump White House is structured around competing ideologies, producing the infighting that has always characterized Trump’s milieu.  

    Continue Reading
  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    A Clarifying Moment in American History

    There should be nothing surprising about what Donald Trump has done in his first week—but he has underestimated the resilience of Americans and their institutions.

    I am not surprised by President Donald Trump’s antics this week. Not by the big splashy pronouncements such as announcing a wall that he would force Mexico to pay for, even as the Mexican foreign minister held talks with American officials in Washington. Not by the quiet, but no less dangerous bureaucratic orders, such as kicking the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff out of meetings of the Principals’ Committee, the senior foreign-policy decision-making group below the president, while inserting his chief ideologist, Steve Bannon, into them. Many conservative foreign-policy and national-security experts saw the dangers last spring and summer, which is why we signed letters denouncing not Trump’s policies but his temperament; not his program but his character.

    Continue Reading
  • Stephen Lam / Reuters

    Milo Yiannopoulos Tested Progressives—and They Failed

    Conservative students have the right to bring obnoxious bigots to speak on campus and other students have a right to protest. But controversial speakers should be allowed to speak.

    Among the many terrifying questions that Donald Trump’s presidency poses is this: How do you oppose an indecent leader while still behaving decently yourself?

    When it comes to the habits of deference extended to previous presidents, I’m fine with breaking the rules. If Democrats want to oppose all of Trump’s nominees on the basis that he himself is dangerous and illegitimate, that strikes me as fine. If performers who have traditionally performed at governmental functions want to boycott his, I’m fine with that, too. Trump practices demagoguery, bigotry, and cruelty. He does not deserve the deference granted a normal president.

    But when Trump’s opponents use the danger he and his supporters pose to restrict basic freedoms, there’s a problem. Which is what happened earlier this week at the University of California, Berkeley, when a violent protest prevented Milo Yiannopoulos, a Breitbart News writer who has made his name by viciously mocking women, trans people, and African Americans, from speaking on campus.

    Continue Reading
  • David Williams / Sapiens

    The Clues That Neanderthals Didn't Know How to Make Fire

    New evidence from two caves in Western France deepens an old mystery about our fellow hominins.

    In the 1981 movie Quest for Fire, a group of Neanderthals struggles to keep a small ember burning while moving across a cold, bleak landscape. The meaning is clear: If the ember goes out, they will lose their ability to cook, stay warm, protect themselves from wolves—in short, to survive. The film also makes it obvious that these Neanderthals do not know how to make fire.

    During the Middle Paleolithic, roughly 250,000 to 40,000 years ago, when Neanderthals occupied Europe and much of western Asia, the climate included a couple of major warm periods similar to today, but was dominated by two major cold periods that included dozens of shifts between cold and very cold conditions. Quest for Fire presented a generally accurate portrayal of Europe during one of the cold periods (80,000 years ago, according to the film’s title card), but almost all researchers agreed that the movie was flat-out wrong in its suggestion that Neanderthals were incapable of making fire. Now, new fieldwork our team has done in France contradicts some long-held assumptions and shows that the film might have had it right all along.

    Continue Reading
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    Kellyanne Conway and the Bowling Green Massacre That Wasn't

    In an interview on Thursday, the adviser to President Donald Trump invented a massacre to justify restrictions on refugee admissions and travel from several predominantly Muslim countries.

    On Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, attempted to justify the administration’s restrictions on refugee admissions and travel from several predominately Muslim countries by citing a massacre that never happened.

    “I bet it’s brand-new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,” Conway said during an interview on MSNBC.

    Indeed, the statement was brand-new information since, as fact checkers and media outlets quickly pointed out, there is no such thing as “the Bowling Green Massacre.”

    Continue Reading
  • A banner reading “RESIST” hangs off a crane near the White House in Washington, D.C.
    Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    The Rise of Progressive 'Fake News'

    The disempowered left now faces its own kinds of hoaxes and fables.

    There is an enormous amount of crazy-sounding news right now.

    President Donald Trump really did set off a diplomatic crisis with Australia, possibly out of personal exhaustion. The White House really did fail to mention Jews in their statement commemorating the Holocaust—and then, bizarrely, refuse to even recognize the error in the following days. And the president somehow incited a feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger during the National Prayer Breakfast.

    If progressives are looking to be shocked, terrified, or incensed, they have plenty of options. Yet in the past two weeks, many have turned to a different avenue: They have shared “fake news,” online stories that look like real journalism but are full of fables and falsehoods.

    Continue Reading
  • President Trump pauses as he talks to journalists.
    Carlos Barria / Reuters

    Today's News: Feb. 4, 2017

    The Department of Homeland Security says it has suspended any actions to implement Trump’s travel ban, and the Louvre in Paris reopens after Egypt identifies the man who attacked soldiers with a machete.

    —The Department of Homeland Security said it has suspended all actions to enforce President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries.

    —Egypt identifies the man who attacked soldiers outside the Louvre Museum in Paris.

    —We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

    Continue Reading
  • (Peter Frederick Rothermel / Library of Congress / Zak Bickel / The Atlantic)

    The Simple Psychological Trick to Political Persuasion

    Conservatives are more likely to support issues like immigration and Obamacare if the message is “morally reframed” to suit their values.

    Ever since Donald Trump handed down his executive order temporarily halting all immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations for three months and barring refugees from Syria indefinitely, the social-media outpouring from liberals has focused, understandably, on how unfair the policy is to Muslims.

    Those who didn’t decry the injustice of it all instead highlighted how important it is to protect refugees from harm (myself included.) They point out that Anne Frank’s family tried in vain to secure asylum in the U.S. in the 1940s. “Anne Frank today is a Syrian girl,” The New York Times Nicholas Kristof wrote.

    Continue Reading
  • Anne Kitzman / zhu difeng / Shutterstock / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

    America’s Great Divergence

    A growing earnings gap between those with a college education and those without is creating economic and cultural rifts throughout the country.

    CONNERSVILLE, Indiana—Ashley Gabbert and Dan Dark are both white Indiana residents in their early 30s, but their lives look nothing alike.

    Gabbert, 32, lives in this town in one of the poorest counties in Indiana, where she works the night shift—10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.—for an automotive parts manufacturer. Her life now is a step up from the decade she spent working in fast food, which wasn’t “much of a career,” she told me at the local Walmart, where she was shopping for groceries. Working in fast food, she’d frequently encounter drug users as they pulled up to the drive-in window, needles alongside babies in the backseat of their cars. Like 80 percent of people in rural America, Gabbert doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree.

    Continue Reading
More Popular Stories