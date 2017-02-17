Notes

First Drafts, Conversations, Stories in Progress

What Do You Know?
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Show Description +

Each week, we collect the most surprising facts from our coverage and create a five-question quiz. Can you get all the answers right?

Sort Notes
Newest First Oldest First
Show 0 Newer Notes

What Do You Know ... About Animal Accidents?

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how humans collide with nature, what scientists can learn from genealogy, the technology for spreading bad news, what Americans think about universal health care, the history of an overlooked space, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Cosmetic Costs?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored women’s war on body hair, the threats to bumblebees’ survival, Americans’ financial instability, the new rhetoric of climate-change denial, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career advice, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Surfing the Web?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored who drives online activity, what’s on the surface of the moon, the politics of web security, how Trump’s travel ban will affect the tech industry, the enviable life of an Instagram mom, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Flipping Burgers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how the McDonald’s founder turned into a villain, China’s rising space program, this year’s Oscar nominations, the horoscope of health tests, America’s next milk trend, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Literary Addictions?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how obsession feeds inspiration, the prospects for school choice succeeding, the shadow network of anti-vax doctors, the health effects of space flight, the worst presidential inaugurations, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Obama’s Presidency?
Ian Williams / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the January/February 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the legacy of America’s first black president, the mysterious death of a Russian billionaire, the science of sleep, the dangers of sugar, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last month’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Preserving Knowledge?
Zak Bickel / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored a plan to preserve all of human memory, America’s immigration history, how microbes spread through hospitals, the planet that could have been Earth, the evolutionary quirk that whales share with humans, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Owning Stuff?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the history of the sharing economy, how to measure the American Dream, why Trump might be thinking about a moon base, how to choose a reliable hedge-fund manager, problems with the Paleo diet, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Presidential Regrets?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored an unlikely celebrity summit, America’s obsession with parenting, the problem with praising effort, college-level career advice, a plan for ending mass incarceration, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About TV Taboos?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored TV shows’ new favorite setting, the Oscar contenders of 2016, the revelations of ancient eclipse records, the man behind the Big Mac, the science of sleeping, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Authoritarian Style?
Paul Spella / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the world’s dictators’ favorite fashion statements, the history of a beloved arcade game, a new take on the musical Company, the role of science in Trump’s America, Cuba’s remarkable health-care system, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week’s quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About China’s Growing Power?
The Voorhes / The Atlantic

In the December 2016 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored how the U.S. can avoid war with China, how casinos enable gambling addicts, the case against cats, the importance of recess, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 17 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try our weekly news quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

More Notes From The Atlantic
Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • Stephen Lam / Reuters

    The Mark Zuckerberg Manifesto Is a Blueprint for Destroying Journalism

    Lip service to the crucial function of the Fourth Estate is not enough to sustain it.

    It’s not that Mark Zuckerberg set out to dismantle the news business when he founded Facebook 13 years ago. Yet news organizations are perhaps the biggest casualty of the world Zuckerberg built.

    There’s reason to believe things are going to get worse.

    A sprawling new manifesto by Zuckerberg, published to Facebook on Thursday, should set off new alarm bells for journalists, and heighten news organizations’ sense of urgency about how they—and their industry—can survive in a Facebook-dominated world.

    Facebook’s existing threat to journalism is well established. It is, at its core, about the flow of the advertising dollars that news organizations once counted on. In this way, Facebook’s role is a continuation of what began in 1995, when Craigslist was founded. Its founder, Craig Newmark, didn’t actively aim to decimate newspapers, but Craigslist still eviscerated a crucial revenue stream for print when people stopped buying newspaper classifieds ads.

    Continue Reading
  • Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin via Reuters

    'Before, Putin Was Unpredictable; Now It's Trump'

    Moscow grapples with a strange week in Washington.

    Well, that didn’t last long. As President Donald Trump wrapped up his fourth week in office, the romance between him and Russian president Vladimir Putin seemed to have cooled suddenly. The week began with the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn amid revelations that he lied about his phone calls to the Russian ambassador. Then came reports that members of the Trump team had been in repeated contact with Russian intelligence agents. It ended with Vice Admiral Bob Harward declining to replace Flynn, and Trump giving a press conference in which he said his administration is “running like a fine-tuned machine;” toyed aloud with the idea of firing on a Russian spy ship in international waters off the East Coast; and dismissed allegations of collusion between his aides and the Russian government by saying, “Russia is fake news.” It was a performance that raised eyebrows in Moscow, with one Kremlin-friendly paper saying Friday that “you need to be drunk to understand the U.S. president’s true position.”

    Continue Reading
  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    One Press Conference, Two Audiences

    Viewers who watched it themselves saw a rambling, misleading performance. But those who relied on conservative cable newscasts or talk radio hosts got a very different impression.

    On Thursday, Donald Trump gave a press conference that was rife with untruths and evasions. Let’s begin with specific examples of demonstrable falsehoods, so that readers who are favorable to the president won’t have to trust my characterization:

    1. Bragging about all the electoral votes he won, Trump said, “We got 306 because people came out and voted like they've never seen before so that's the way it goes. I guess it was the biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan.” That is false. As CBS News notes, “In 2012, President Obama defeated his GOP rival, Mitt Romney, with 332 electoral votes. In 2008, Obama won the election against Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, with 365 electoral votes. In 1996, President Clinton defeated Republican Bob Dole with 379 votes. In 1992, Clinton won against President George H.W. Bush, the incumbent, with 370 electoral votes. In 1988, Bush won the presidency with 426 votes.” And Trump even misstated how many votes he won. It was 304.
    2. “Let me tell you about the travel ban,” Trump said, referring to the executive order that his press secretary, Sean Spicer, heatedly said wasn’t a travel ban. “We had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban. But we had a bad court. Got a bad decision.” Even apart from multiple unfavorable court rulings, the roll-out was anything but smooth. There was massive confusion about whether the surprise policy would affect permanent U.S. residents with green cards. Many were detained or turned away as protesters flocked to airports. Later the administration reversed itself. Ben Wittes went deep in the weeds on the rest of the incompetent, dysfunctional implementation of the order. Trump later said, “the only problem that we had is a bad court. We had a court that gave us what I consider to be, with great respect, a very bad decision. Very bad for the safety and security of our country. The rollout was perfect.”
    3. Trump was asked, “Can you say whether you are aware that anyone who advised your campaign had contacts with Russia during the course of the election?” He said aside from Mike Flynn, the answer is no. In fact, he went even farther. “Russia is a ruse. I have nothing to do with Russia. Haven't made a phone call to Russia in years. Don't speak to people from Russia. Not that I wouldn't. I just have nobody to speak to. I spoke to Putin twice. He called me on the election. I told you this. And he called me on the inauguration, a few days ago. We had a very good talk, especially the second one, lasted for a pretty long period of time … I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge no person that I deal with does. Now, Manafort has totally denied it. He denied it. Now people knew that he was a consultant over in that part of the world for a while, but not for Russia. I think he represented Ukraine or people having to do with Ukraine, or people that—whoever.”
      In doing so, Trump effectively denied the veracity of a recent New York Times report asserting, “phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, according to four current and former American officials.”
      I don’t know if Trump or his team are guilty of any wrongdoing with regard to Russia. But Trump’s statement that he has “nothing to do with Russia” elides the fact that Trump made millions partnering with a Russian billionaire, Aras Agalarov, to host the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow in 2013. And in April 2016, when his campaign hosted an invitation-only campaign speech in Washington, D.C., that focused on foreign policy, Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak attended Trump’s speech and sat in the front row.
      As for people that he deals with, Rex Tillerson, his new secretary of state, was longtime director of a U.S.-Russia oil firm, and was awarded the Russian Order of Friendship by Vladamir Putin. “Carter Page, an early foreign policy adviser to Donald J. Trump who was scrutinized by the F.B.I. on suspicion of private communications with senior Russian officials over the summer, was back in Moscow on Thursday,” the New York Times reported in December. Page, Flynn, and Manafort all resigned over murky Russia ties.
      Perhaps this is all a series of innocent coincidences. But Trump misleads Americans into thinking there is no valid reason for suspicion when he falsely claims outright that neither he nor any person he deals with has ties to Russia.  
    Continue Reading
  • Courtesy of the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room – Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

    ‘Segregation Had to Be Invented’

    During the late 19th century, blacks and whites in the South lived closer together than they do today.

    CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Growing up here in the 1940s and 1950s, Sevone Rhynes experienced segregation every day. He couldn’t visit the public library near his house, but instead had to travel to the “colored” library in the historically black area of Brooklyn, a neighborhood that used to be in the center of Charlotte. He attended a school for black children, where he received second-hand books, and where the school day was half the length of that of white schools, because the black school had too many children and not enough funds. Sixty years later, he says, Charlotte is still a segregated city. “People who are white want as little to do with black people as they can get away with,” he told me.

    This is, unfortunately, not a surprising account of North Carolina, or of the South more generally. The South of the 1950s was the land of fire hoses aimed at black people who dared protest Jim Crow laws. Today, schools in the South are almost as segregated as they were when Sevone Rhymes was a child. Southern cities including Charlotte are facing racial tensions over the shootings of black men by white policemen, which, in Charlotte’s case, led to massive protests and riots.

    Continue Reading
  • Jeffrey Smith

    How to Build an Autocracy

    The preconditions are present in the U.S. today. Here’s the playbook Donald Trump could use to set the country down a path toward illiberalism.

    It’s 2021, and President Donald Trump will shortly be sworn in for his second term. The 45th president has visibly aged over the past four years. He rests heavily on his daughter Ivanka’s arm during his infrequent public appearances.

    Fortunately for him, he did not need to campaign hard for reelection. His has been a popular presidency: Big tax cuts, big spending, and big deficits have worked their familiar expansive magic. Wages have grown strongly in the Trump years, especially for men without a college degree, even if rising inflation is beginning to bite into the gains. The president’s supporters credit his restrictive immigration policies and his TrumpWorks infrastructure program.

    Listen to the audio version of this article:Download the Audm app for your iPhone to listen to more titles.

    Continue Reading
  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    The Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ in Red States

    “This isn’t a fad, it’s not going away, and there’s nothing coastal or elite about it.”

    Massive crowds have gathered in cities like Washington, D.C., and New York to protest actions taken by the president since he took office. But outrage over the current state of American politics isn’t confined to liberal strongholds. Even in red states, frustrated and anxious voters are protesting the administration and putting pressure on Republican lawmakers to stand up to the White House.

    In some of the most conservative parts of the country, voters without much experience in political organizing are taking a page out of the Tea Party playbook in hopes of making their voices heard, while existing Democratic organizations are channeling discontent with the administration into protest. Red-state Democrats point to the agitation as evidence that opposition to Trump and his agenda is widespread, and they warn that elected officials of both parties may pay a price if they write off the activism as inconsequential.

    Continue Reading
  • LM Otero / AP

    Donald Trump’s Plan to Outsource Immigration Enforcement to Local Cops

    The president pledged to detain and deport millions of undocumented immigrants, but to do so, he’ll need to enlist the help of local authorities.

    Bed space was so hard to come by inside immigrant detention facilities across the country last fall that federal officials scrambled to rent out extra room in county prisons and jails. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration-enforcement arm, had thousands more immigrants in custody than it had the capacity to detain. As a result, hundreds of Haitian immigrants wound up wherever there was open jail space, often in remote regions like the Yakima County jail in eastern-Washington state and far from where they were first apprehended at the southern border.

    The federal immigrant detention network was bursting at the seams even before President Donald Trump entered office. Those problems will likely exacerbate after the president vastly expanded the pool of immigrants up for deportation. The Obama administration put in place a solution that is already proving beneficial to Trump: a blueprint on how to outsource immigration enforcement to local cops, leveraging their resources and infrastructure to execute Trump’s proposal to detain and deport millions of undocumented immigrants who have “criminal records.”

    Continue Reading

  • What Americans Keep Ignoring About Finland's School Success

    The Scandinavian country is an education superpower because it values equality more than excellence.

    The Scandinavian country is an education superpower because it values equality more than excellence.

    Sergey Ivanov/Flickr

    Everyone agrees the United States needs to improve its education system dramatically, but how? One of the hottest trends in education reform lately is looking at the stunning success of the West's reigning education superpower, Finland. Trouble is, when it comes to the lessons that Finnish schools have to offer, most of the discussion seems to be missing the point.

    The small Nordic country of Finland used to be known -- if it was known for anything at all -- as the home of Nokia, the mobile phone giant. But lately Finland has been attracting attention on global surveys of quality of life -- Newsweek ranked it number one last year -- and Finland's national education system has been receiving particular praise, because in recent years Finnish students have been turning in some of the highest test scores in the world.

    Continue Reading
  • Str Old / Reuters

    What Mirrors Tell Us About Animal Minds

    … including our own.

    A couple of weeks ago, an editor at The Guardian tweeted an image of a bald eagle staring at its reflection in a body of water. “This photo of an eagle taking a hard look at itself is not a metaphor for anything that's been in the news recently,” he wrote.

    At the time of this writing, the image has been retweeted 62,000 times.

    And it prompted one of my colleagues at The Atlantic to ask: “Are eagles intelligent enough to recognize their own reflections?”

    Well.

    In March 1838, a young and little-known biologist named Charles Darwin asked the same question. On a visit to London Zoo, he stepped into a cage with an orangutan named Jenny, and marveled as she played with a mirror. He noted that she was “astonished beyond measure” at the glass. She examined it, kissed it, made faces at it, and contorted her body as she approached it. What did she see in the mirror? Did she recognize herself? And perhaps most importantly, how could you even tell?

    Continue Reading
  • Cait May / The Atlantic

    Should We Die?

    Radical longevity may change the way we live—and not necessarily for the better.

    “So, you don’t want to die?” I asked Zoltan Istvan, then the Transhumanist candidate for president, as we sat in the lobby of the University of Baltimore one day last fall.

    “No,” he said, assuredly. “Never.”

    Istvan, an atheist who physically resembles the pure-hearted hero of a Soviet children’s book, explained that his life is awesome. In the future, it will grow awesomer still, and he wants to be the one to decide when it ends. Defying aging was the point of his presidential campaign, the slogan of which could have been “Make Death Optional for Once.” To (literally) drive the point home, he circled the nation in the “Immortality Bus,” a brown bus spray-painted to look like a coffin.

    He knew he’d lose, of course, but he wanted his candidacy to promote the cause of transhumanism—the idea that technology will allow humans to break free of their physical and mental limitations. His platform included, in part, declaring aging a disease. He implanted a chip in his hand so he could wave himself through his front door, and he wants to get his kids chipped, too. He’d be surprised, he told me, if soon “we don’t start merging our children with machines.” He’d like to replace his limbs with bionics so he can throw perfectly in water polo. Most of all, he wants to stick around for a couple centuries to see it all happen, perhaps joining a band or becoming a professional surfer, a long white beard trailing in his wake.

    Continue Reading

  • Can It Happen Here?

    David Frum on Donald Trump's authoritarian tendencies

    Watch Video

  • The Crippling Fear of Everlasting Life

    While many dream of an afterlife, people with apeirophobia are terrified of eternal existence.

    Watch Video
More Popular Stories