The backlash against Utah Representative Jason Chaffetz in his district has a distinctly Mormon flavor to it.

The raucous crowd of Utahans that booed Representative Jason Chaffetz off the stage Thursday night were, in many ways, a motley lot. Some were progressive organizers rallying against President Trump’s agenda; others were hunters and hippies who had come to sound off on the hot-button public lands debate; and a not-inconsiderable portion of the audience was made up of mild-mannered Mormons for whom protest culture was about as familiar as beer pong.

But when it came time to chant, they all spoke in one voice: “Do your job! Do your job! Do your job!”

In Utah, a place where industriousness and honest work are part of the DNA, these shouts carried a serious accusation. When the state was first founded in the mid-19th century, Mormon settlers named it “Deseret”—a term from the Book of Mormon that means “honeybee”—and circulated currency emblazoned with the message, “Do your duty.” This frontier ethos has persisted through the generations. Today, Utah’s nickname remains “the Beehive state.” Its official motto: “Industry.”