What Do You Know ... About Cosmetic Costs?

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored women’s war on body hair, the threats to bumblebees’ survival, Americans’ financial instability, the new rhetoric of climate-change denial, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career advice, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Surfing the Web?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored who drives online activity, what’s on the surface of the moon, the politics of web security, how Trump’s travel ban will affect the tech industry, the enviable life of an Instagram mom, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Flipping Burgers?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how the McDonald’s founder turned into a villain, China’s rising space program, this year’s Oscar nominations, the horoscope of health tests, America’s next milk trend, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Literary Addictions?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how obsession feeds inspiration, the prospects for school choice succeeding, the shadow network of anti-vax doctors, the health effects of space flight, the worst presidential inaugurations, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Obama’s Presidency?
Ian Williams / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the January/February 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the legacy of America’s first black president, the mysterious death of a Russian billionaire, the science of sleep, the dangers of sugar, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it's time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue.

Good luck!

What Do You Know ... About Preserving Knowledge?
Zak Bickel / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored a plan to preserve all of human memory, America’s immigration history, how microbes spread through hospitals, the planet that could have been Earth, the evolutionary quirk that whales share with humans, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Owning Stuff?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the history of the sharing economy, how to measure the American Dream, why Trump might be thinking about a moon base, how to choose a reliable hedge-fund manager, problems with the Paleo diet, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Presidential Regrets?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored an unlikely celebrity summit, America’s obsession with parenting, the problem with praising effort, college-level career advice, a plan for ending mass incarceration, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About TV Taboos?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored TV shows’ new favorite setting, the Oscar contenders of 2016, the revelations of ancient eclipse records, the man behind the Big Mac, the science of sleeping, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About Authoritarian Style?
Paul Spella / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the world’s dictators’ favorite fashion statements, the history of a beloved arcade game, a new take on the musical Company, the role of science in Trump’s America, Cuba’s remarkable health-care system, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

What Do You Know ... About China’s Growing Power?
The Voorhes / The Atlantic

In the December 2016 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored how the U.S. can avoid war with China, how casinos enable gambling addicts, the case against cats, the importance of recess, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it's time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 17 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue.

Good luck!

What Do You Know ... About Thanksgiving Turkeys?
Brian Snyder / Reuters

Our usual news quiz is on a Thanksgiving break, and we’ve got turkey on the brain. In recent years, Atlantic writers have explored how turkey became a global hit, why wild turkeys don’t like the wilderness, how American birds became supersized, what Thanksgiving dinner was like in a war zone, and the life of a presidential turkey.

How much do you know about the history of your holiday dinner? Find the answers to this week's quiz in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your knowledge now:

More Notes From The Atlantic
Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • Courtesy of Shannon Dingle

    These Conservative Christians Are Opposed to Trump—and Suffering the Consequences

    People working in ministry, music, and nonprofit advocacy are facing pressure for their political beliefs.

    Earlier this month, Jonathan Martin jotted off a sad tweet. “I’ve lost count of the number of people who say they’ve had ministry jobs threatened/been fired for speaking out in some way in this season,” the Christian author and speaker wrote. Confirmation rolled in: one story from a church planter in California, another from a former worship leader in Indiana. These are “not people who would historically self-identify as progressives, at all,” Martin told me later. They’re “people who see themselves as being very faithful evangelicals.”

    Donald Trump has divided conservative Christian communities. Most white Christians support Trump, or at least voted for him. Some who have spoken out against his presidency or his policies, though, have encountered backlash. For a small group of people working in Christian ministry, music, and nonprofit advocacy, the consequences have been tangible: They’ve faced pressure from their employers, seen funds withdrawn from their mission work, or lost performing gigs because of their political beliefs.

    Continue Reading
  • Jeffrey Smith

    How to Build an Autocracy

    The preconditions are present in the U.S. today. Here’s the playbook Donald Trump could use to set the country down a path toward illiberalism.

    It’s 2021, and President Donald Trump will shortly be sworn in for his second term. The 45th president has visibly aged over the past four years. He rests heavily on his daughter Ivanka’s arm during his infrequent public appearances.

    Fortunately for him, he did not need to campaign hard for reelection. His has been a popular presidency: Big tax cuts, big spending, and big deficits have worked their familiar expansive magic. Wages have grown strongly in the Trump years, especially for men without a college degree, even if rising inflation is beginning to bite into the gains. The president’s supporters credit his restrictive immigration policies and his TrumpWorks infrastructure program.

    Listen to the audio version of this article:Download the Audm app for your iPhone to listen to more titles.

    Continue Reading
  • Yuri Gripas / Reuters

    Michael Flynn's Debacle

    Trump’s national security adviser’s potentially false statements about his pre-inauguration contacts with Russian officials are a major scandal.

    “This reminds me of the run-up to Iran- Contra.”

    The person offering that gloomy observation was a veteran of many years in and around the US defense community. Unusually for a person with such a background, he had been a Trump supporter even during the Republican primaries. Now, though, he was worried. The new National Security Council leadership was taking form—and he feared he saw history repeating itself.

    “The National Security Council,” he warned, “is not one executive body. It is a deliberative body.” But the new national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, obviously hungered to carry out policy, not merely preside over policy formation. That way lay the disaster that had befallen Reagan's national security advisers Bud Macfarlane and John Poindexter in the 1980s, who were convicted of lying to Congress about the administration selling arms to Iran to finance anti-communist militants in Nicaragua.

    Continue Reading
  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    Behind the Internet's Anti-Democracy Movement

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly a reader of neoreactionary political theory. A tour through the pro-authoritarian philosophy gaining visibility on the right.

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been in contact via intermediaries with Curtis Yarvin, Politico Magazine reported this week. Yarvin, a software engineer and blogger, writes under the name Mencius Moldbug. His anti-egalitarian arguments have formed the basis for a movement called “neoreaction.”

    The main thrust of Yarvin’s thinking is that democracy is a bust; rule by the people doesn’t work, and doesn’t lead to good governance. He has described it as an “ineffective and destructive” form of government, which he associates with “war, tyranny, destruction and poverty.” Yarvin’s ideas, along with those of the English philosopher Nick Land, have provided a structure of political theory for parts of the white-nationalist movement calling itself the alt-right. The alt-right can be seen as a political movement; neoreaction, which adherents refer to as NRx, is a philosophy. At the core of that philosophy is a rejection of democracy and an embrace of autocratic rule.

    Continue Reading
  • National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
    Carlos Barria / Reuters

    Who Will Be the First Victim of White House Chaos?

    Michael Flynn reportedly misled the vice president about conversations with Russia. Sean Spicer has never found his stride. Kellyanne Conway is in Congress’s sights. Welcome to Survivor: West Wing.

    It is a truth universally peddled by wisemen and -women in Washington, though not necessarily obeyed by presidents, that when the White House is in trouble, the best cure is to hoist the head of an adviser on a spike of the fence encircling the executive mansion.

    Firing—sorry, accepting the resignation of—an adviser makes for an easy way to demonstrate that the administration understands it has a problem and is working to fix it. That person doesn’t necessarily need to be the root of the problem, though it’s helpful if they’re at least somewhat involved. Other times, some bad press offers a useful pretext for pushing out someone who was already on thin ice.

    Continue Reading
  • Daron Dean / Reuters

    Conflict Over Trump Forces Out an Opinion Editor at The Wall Street Journal

    The departure follows weeks of reports of tension on the paper's news side about how to cover Trump.

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial features editor has left the paper following tensions over the section drifting in a pro-Donald Trump direction.

    News of the departure of Mark Lasswell, who edited op-eds for the Journal, comes as the paper’s internal tensions over Trump have begun to spill into public view. The reliably hawkish, pro-trade, small government conservative Journal op-ed page has been challenged by the rise of the populist, nationalist Trump movement. The Journal’s opinion pages have been a showcase for the intra-right divide over Trump, featuring Trump-sympathetic writers like Bill McGurn alongside anti-Trump columnists such as Bret Stephens. Lasswell appears to be a casualty of that divide, and his dismissal a victory for the pro-Trump faction on the editorial staff.

    Continue Reading
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters

    What Effective Protest Could Look Like

    Perspective from the right on Trump’s political challenge for the left

    Fourteen years ago, I found myself an unexpected micro-target of a left-liberal protest demonstration. I had visited London to watch the debate and subsequent vote in the House of Commons over the Iraq war resolution. A huge demonstration against the war snaked down Whitehall toward Parliament. I wandered into Trafalgar Square for a view. Somebody recognized me as a recent alumnus of the Bush administration; arguably its least important member, but undeniably the closest at hand. A small throng surrounded me, and there followed what the diplomats would describe as a candid exchange of views.

    Midlife brings strange changes to us all. After a lifetime of viewing demonstrations from the other side of the barricades, I was one of the many who admired the orderly commitment and resolution of the women’s march on Washington the day after President Trump’s inauguration. Yet my admiration is mixed with worry. As I step through the police lines, I bring a message with me: Your demonstrations are engineered to fail. They didn’t stop the Iraq war. They won’t stop Donald Trump.

    Continue Reading
  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

    People Are Finding It Hard to Focus on Work Right Now

    A survey finds that nearly a third of people say they have been less productive since the election.

    Months before the election, there were reports of greater political tension in offices than in previous election cycles. In one survey from the American Psychological Association, 10 percent of respondents said that political discussions at work led to stress, feeling cynical, difficulty finishing work, lower work quality, and diminished productivity.

    Now, a new survey commissioned by BetterWorks—a software company that helps workers with setting and tracking goals—finds that post-election, politics is continuing to take a toll on workplace productivity. The online survey included 500 nationally representative, full-time American workers, and found that 87 percent of them read political social-media posts during the day, and nearly 50 percent reported seeing a political conversation turning into an argument in the workplace. Twenty-nine percent of respondents say they’ve been less productive since the election.

    Continue Reading
  • Olena Shmahalo / Quanta Magazine

    The Universe Is as Spooky as Einstein Thought

    In a brilliant new experiment, physicists have confirmed one of the most mysterious laws of the cosmos.

    There might be no getting around what Albert Einstein called “spooky action at a distance.” With an experiment described this week in Physical Review Letters—a feat that involved harnessing starlight to control measurements of particles shot between buildings in Vienna—some of the world’s leading cosmologists and quantum physicists are closing the door on an intriguing alternative to “quantum entanglement.”

    “Technically, this experiment is truly impressive,” said Nicolas Gisin, a quantum physicist at the University of Geneva who has studied this loophole around entanglement.

    Continue Reading
  • AP / Rick Bowmer

    A Utah Congressman Faces the 'Resistance' in His Home State

    The backlash against Utah Representative Jason Chaffetz in his district has a distinctly Mormon flavor to it.

    The raucous crowd of Utahans that booed Representative Jason Chaffetz off the stage Thursday night were, in many ways, a motley lot. Some were progressive organizers rallying against President Trump’s agenda; others were hunters and hippies who had come to sound off on the hot-button public lands debate; and a not-inconsiderable portion of the audience was made up of mild-mannered Mormons for whom protest culture was about as familiar as beer pong.

    But when it came time to chant, they all spoke in one voice: “Do your job! Do your job! Do your job!”

    In Utah, a place where industriousness and honest work are part of the DNA, these shouts carried a serious accusation. When the state was first founded in the mid-19th century, Mormon settlers named it “Deseret”—a term from the Book of Mormon that means “honeybee”—and circulated currency emblazoned with the message, “Do your duty.” This frontier ethos has persisted through the generations. Today, Utah’s nickname remains “the Beehive state.” Its official motto: “Industry.”

    Continue Reading
More Popular Stories