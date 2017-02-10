Claudia Kilbourne Lux

The poet Thomas Lux died earlier this week. It seems fitting to honor him and his decades of Atlantic contributions with a brief history, but also with his own words in his own voice.

Speaking about his craft in an Atlantic interview from 2004, Lux is both magpie of unusual facts (“Without the dung beetle we’d all be up to our clavicles in cow pies. They deserve an ode!”) and defender of poetry’s essential weirdness:

I love mystery, strangeness, nuttiness, wildness, leaps across chasms, irreverence, all the crazy stuff we love about poetry. We don’t usually love poems because they are well made, or smart, or deep. We love them for their crazy hearts.

In the nine poems Lux published in our pages, you’ll find wry humor—1984’s “Snake Lake” begins:

My friends, I hope you will not swim here:

this lake isn’t named for what it lacks.

And you’ll find startling echoes of the present in “Henry Clay’s Mouth” (1999):

He said: “Kissing is like the presidency,

it is not to be sought and not to be declined.”

…

It was written, if women had the vote,

he would have been President,

kissing everyone in sight,

dancing on tables (“a grand Terpsichorean

performance ...”), kissing everyone,

sometimes two at once, kissing everyone,

the almost-President

of our people.

Years ago, as part of a series for poetry month, we gathered a selection of old Atlantic audio recordings of poets reading their works. My part was to convert the files from an obsolete, unplayable format to mp3. Among them was Lux’s reading of “Virgule,” an ode to “/” that begins:

What I love about this little leaning mark

is how it divides

without divisiveness. The left

or bottom side prying that choice up or out,

the right or top side pressing down upon

its choice: either/or,

his/her.

Listen to him read the entire poem:

Far more qualified people can speak to his particular brilliance—I’m just someone who tried to rescue his voice, or a minute and 38 seconds of it, from the online abyss and deliver him to you.

I asked my colleague David Barber, the Atlantic’s poetry editor, for his memories of the magazine’s long history with Lux. He writes: