Fleeing Soviet Russia as a Jewish Family

It’s the little details of being “other” that creep up unexpectedly. Late last night I read Julia Ioffe’s own refugee story in The Atlantic and was brought to tears by her mention of the mineral collection in a blue cardboard box. I also had one, as a child in the 1960s, and I know it meant something to my grandparents, but I don’t know what. (It was likely some nationalistic and chauvinistic collection of natural resources; Russia has the best quartz, bauxite, etc.)
My grandparents escaped from the Soviet Union in 1921, masqueraded as a klezmer band on the way to a gig in Bessyrabia. My father was an infant hidden in their coats. Once they got to the other side of the river, they kept going. They were able to get a visa from their interim residence in Bucharest. They arrived at Ellis Island in 1923, on the sister ship to The Titanic.
My grandmother’s brother also left the USSR, but the rest of the family stayed. They survived the war by going east into the Caucasus and hiding. After WWII and during the Cold War, communication was limited and cryptic between my grandparents and their siblings. In 1960, my grandparents went back to the USSR to visit family and returned with a blue box of minerals for me. The whereabouts of that box is unknown, after many moves.
Thank you to Julia for sharing her story. It is monstrous the way that respect for others has morphed into intolerance and abuse [under the new Trump administration]. It’s not my America.
Janis also provided the following image of an American stamp that “reminds me so much of my father’s immigration photo” (seen above, posted with permission):
From the U.S. Postal Service’s Stamp Subject Selection criteria: “The Postal Service will honor extraordinary and enduring contributions to American society, history, culture, or environment. The stamp program commemorates positive contributions to American life, history, culture, and environment; therefore, negative occurrences and disasters will not be commemorated on U.S. postage stamps.”
After I posted the old family photo on my Facebook page, I was charmed that my nephews shared the post with a proud and full-throated defense of immigrants. We need more of that. They and their friends saw my nephews’ faces in my grandfather’s, and my son’s face in my grandmother’s, which was a lovely connection for them.
The infant in the photo is my aunt, who died two weeks ago. The little boy (age 3) is my father, Boris Tuchinsky, who changed his name to Traven to avoid the quotas imposed on Jews applying for admission to medical school. Boris Tuchinsky graduated 1st in his class at NYU and was rejected for medical school. Boris Traven was admitted.
Speaking of medical schools, reader Renie is worried that they’ll suffer under the Trump administration:
I just got off the phone with one of my children—an administrator for a fellowship program at the medical school of a major state university. The story she told me was of tremendous fear and upheaval.
American citizens, legal residents with green cards, people on student visas—some from the seven banned countries; some from other countries—all are terrified of what is going on. (There’s even fear from American citizens with parents in the banned countries.) Will they be able to stay? Will they be allowed in when the new group of fellows start in the summer? Will they be allowed to finish their programs. Can they visit family—often elderly family?
Her phone is ringing off the hook trying to find answers to very reasonable fears. The idea that the rules on visas can change from one day to the next with no warning and no consultation with people who understand the chaos being created is simply terrifying to people here on visas or green cards and those awaiting them. These are accomplished people who are here to learn about the best we have to offer in medicine. In some cases these are researchers in an area where there is tremendous need for research and a reluctance on the part of American doctors to work in it because it isn’t a lucrative field. Some go home to share that knowledge in their home countries and are often the best ambassadors we have. Some will stay here and will often work in underserved urban and rural communities or in the less lucrative specialties where American doctors often don’t want to work.
We will pay a high price for this ignorant demagogue and the white nationalist on his security team.
Another reader, Eric, grasps for a long-term solution to the immigration challenges faced by 21st century America:
Before the not-really-a-Muslim-ban Executive Order, I’d let my imagination get away from itself believing that we might finally see some sort of truce in the immigration wars. The GOP was finally going to pass their restrictionist immigration agenda, which would cause a firestorm that would likely energize the Democratic base even further. When Democrats were finally back in power, they’d find themselves either unable to move towards a less restrictionist policy—say, because they still were facing a President Trump—or would be unwilling to spend their political capital refighting the last war.
Finding themselves in a situation where they would need to do something to prevent a revolt by the base that elected them, Democrats would have to get creative. One solution would be to develop some sort of economic development program, where wealthy nations would “loan” money to developing nations—with strong oversight—for infrastructure, schools, and housing. Perhaps there could be certain benchmarks built into these “loans” that would allow for forgiveness of significant portions for hitting certain democratic benchmarks and environmental or labor standards. The benchmarks could be stretched out over the entire period of the loan—say, 30 years—so that the aspects of civil culture necessary to build and sustain a democratic society would have time to take hold and become the norm. If a country hit all the benchmarks, they could end up paying very little, if any, of the loans back.
A system like this—while more than a little utopian—could go a long way towards mollifying the concerns of those who would like the United States to expand immigration. For example, better infrastructure in developing nations could lead to higher GDP growth in those countries, which would benefit all of those living there, not just those with the intelligence, resources, or luck to be able to make their way to the United States. Stronger domestic growth in those countries would mean that fewer people would feel the need to immigrate in order to have better economic opportunities. And more democratic—and accountable—governance is a good unto itself, as is cleaner air, cleaner water, or stronger environmental standards. It would also go a long way towards repairing America’s image in a lot of the developing world, particularly in light of the GOP-passed restrictionist immigration policy.
There would be some on the left who would find it a bit too “neo-imperialist,” but I’d expect that to be the fringe. Less immigration would likely hurt U.S. growth, and this would likely fall short of the “trillion dollar bill on the sidewalk,” but it would be better than the angry and xenophobic status quo that helps no one. Alas, it does not seem like the direction we’ll be headed, but a guy can dream, right?
We keep getting notes from readers who have personal ties to Iran—one of the seven countries involved in Trump’s travel ban (and bolded in the table above, which was created for Uri’s illuminating piece “Where America’s Terrorists Actually Come From”). The latest testimony comes from a reader with an Iranian boyfriend:
He graduated with a Ph.D. from a top American university in 2015. He has a one-time entry visa and is fearful of the risks involved when renewing it (the State Department can be unpredictable), so he has not traveled back to Iran since starting his Ph.D. in 2009. It has been 7+ years since he has last seen his family in person or walked the streets of his hometown of Tehran.
He said he would only feel comfortable traveling to Iran if he had a Green Card, so he is currently in the application process. But the executive order by Trump has created havoc for him and many of his Iranian friends who are also applying for Green Cards.
They are not threats to the United States. If anything, each of them has spent close to a quarter of their life contributing to American society through their Ph.D. research. They are the brightest and best students in Iran, many of them did their undergraduate studies at Sharif University—the Iranian equivalent of MIT. My boyfriend ranked 62nd among more than 400,000 participants on the college entrance exam.
To treat these exceptional individuals as terror threats is a travesty, and it highlights the ignorance of the Trump Administration.
Another reader has a very different view:
Although I don’t have any family or even distant relatives going to or coming from any of the banned countries, if I had, I would support our nation’s decision to do what it has to in order to assure the safety of citizens. For a slight inconvenience or even a great inconvenience, the safety of my family and the families of Americans are of #1 importance. Trump seems to be the only one who had the courage to take a stand and take action on a long-overdue refugee settlement problem in our country!
From a long-time reader and self-described “GWOT Veteran”—a military vet of the global war on terrorism:
I gave Trump a chance because I wanted people to give Obama a chance, and my friends who voted for Trump told me they didn’t like all his rhetoric. I can live with the conservative policies. I’m a liberal, but I recognize there are consequences to elections.
But there are numerous things Trump has done in just his first week that I disagree with.
His first full day in office he lied—blatantly and provably. And yes, I am bitterly opposed to the immigration order. And before someone tells me I’m a coastal elite who grew up in a “bubble” and that I should understand the fear of terrorism, look at a map, and point to where the September 11th attacks happened in New York. I grew up 40 miles from there.
At my community center on 9/11, it wasn’t just the white kids who were in line for the pay phones to make sure their parents were all right. The center was packed with people of all colors seeing if any kids needed a place to spend the night while their parents were trapped in Manhattan. Most of my high school was 1st or 2nd generation American. I played football with three Ahmeds and against a Basem. My first crush was on a girl whose parents were Iranian. (If she happens to be reading this: I didn’t say anything because I was 13 and awkward. Hope you’re well.) My hometown of immigrants taught me to love America.
I joined the military in large part because of terrorists. And today, for immigrants and the Statue of Liberty, I recognize it’s time to serve my country anew.
I am so proud of all the lawyers who stood up for those affected by the immigration ban. But our president doesn’t respect our most fundamental laws or the truth (and neither, apparently, do the leaders in Congress). I am not sure how, but it is time to give the Resistance some teeth.
A contrasting view from another servicemember:
Having spent a career in the U.S. Coast Guard, I was privy to plans regarding multiple terrorist actions. After 9/11, terrorists attempted to attack the U.S. in multiple cities, bridges, and many other points of interest. Many of these attempted attacks were planned by people from other countries.
As Americans, our hearts go out to other nations, and naturally we want to welcome refugees. But terrorists use our kindness against us. They also try to convert American citizens into terrorists. This has been seen all throughout the U.S.
President Trump’s temporary ban will make sure people entering into our country are vetted. This is a business decision with no emotions attached to it. As such, there will be far fewer attempts of terrorism in the USA.
So yes, my family is greatly affected by this order; because of Trump’s bold action, my entire family is much safer.
This next reader, however, worries about the future:
Update from a reader who pushes back on the one in the Coast Guard, the one who said that “terrorists use our kindness against us”:
Just one objective look at the chart you embedded negates this argument. If Saudi Arabia is the top sponsor of terrorism, it makes zero sense for the administration to not include them in the ban. Either there are other national security reasons behind not including them, or business ones. If the former, then making a splash by excluding Syrians and Yemenis is of limited/no use. If the latter, then the rationale presented for the ban is mere hypocrisy.
This was not a bold action; it was an impulsive action—to show everyone how fast he can move (unlike the very deliberate Obama). It was drafted without consultation from typical government agencies, suggesting it was impulsive and not well thought out at all.
And to address this reader directly:
1. Make yourself aware of the immense amount of paperwork, time, and vetting that goes into a green-card application. The vetting is more extreme for those born in countries associated with sponsoring terrorism. The government already legally vets immigrants extremely thoroughly before granting them a green card.
2. Look at the number of people killed by domestic terrorism. I am (provocatively) including all the white Christian men and women who have killed abortion doctors in broad daylight, in the name of Christian principles. In fact, one shot a doctor in a church before a worship session [George Tiller, in Wichita]. Also include nihilist young white men who routinely shoot up kids in schools. Should I extrapolate from that to say that white and/or Christian men are most likely to kill fellow Americans? It may be statistically true, but it is a shoddy generalization, that is deeply unfair to millions of Christians who neither know these fanatics personally, nor share their violent beliefs, nor approve their violent actions. Replace the “Christian” with “Muslim” and you have something to think about.
We posted a note earlier from an Iranian American woman who worries that her sick grandmother and other family and friends back in Iran won’t be able to come to the U.S. A few more readers followed up with similar worries regarding loved ones in Iran—one of the seven countries affected by Trump’s travel ban:
My husband left for Iran on Thursday (the day before the ban was signed) to visit his sister who had a heart attack! He is supposed to come back in February. He has a Green Card and has been in the U.S. since 1994. We own a business here in Virginia, with several contracts that are due by end of February. What can I say to our clients? How am I suppose to earn any money to keep our mortgage and bills paid without my husband? I am still not clear if Green Card holders can board the plane to U.S. or not. We live five minutes away from the Dulles airport. He has no problem answering any questions by customs agents, but will they let him board the plane in Munich? I am freaking out!
I have lived in the States since I was 7, which makes it 40 years now, and I have never been so sad with what is happening here. What is happening? I’m so confused and disappointed.
The Trump White House initially barred Green Card holders, but no longer. The reader’s confusion is understandable, however, given the rushed, uncoordinated, and imprecise language of the executive order—and what might come next.
This next reader also has family ties with Iran:
Long story short, my son was born and raised in the U.S., as was I (my family were Polish immigrants at the turn of the 20th century). He has become a successful writer and professor, after receiving his doctorate degree from Columbia at the age of 24. He fell in love with a wonderful Iranian woman several years ago. She is such an intelligent, beautiful woman working as a pediatric nurse anesthetist and hoping to get into the medical field here in the U.S.
They have been waiting for her visa since applying in 2015. They were married in Georgia (the country), and they were expecting to be together soon. Unfortunately, that process has been stopped due to the ban on Iranians. Even if you marry a U.S. citizen, you have to get a visa first before entering the country.
My heart is broken for them. We are all devastated. I really am at a loss for the right words to describe what we have gone through this past week … such sadness.
An Iranian American reader is worried about her family and friends in the wake of President Trump’s travel ban on the citizens of Libya, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and, of course, Iran:
My father is a small business owner in the Midwest, managing a manufacturing company of 20 employees. He has operated this business for the past 15 years, providing jobs and benefits to hard-working Americans. My dad himself is a naturalized citizen, Iranian born. He attended university in the U.S. right before revolution broke out in Iran, and for 35 years thereafter he was unable to return to Iran.
His siblings slowly immigrated to Europe and the U.S. over the years with my grandparents visiting us for years at a time. My grandparents very proudly became naturalized citizens a few years ago.
My father spent these last two weeks in Iran attending to his widowed mother, who is hard of hearing, hard of sight, and diabetic. She had missed her sisters and their families and so went back to Iran a few months ago, despite our wish for her to stay.
This weekend, with the confusion over the ban and not understanding to whom it applied, I found myself asking if my father would be allowed back in the country on Sunday because of his dual nationality. Thankfully, he was.
But my grandmother is still in Iran. I am worried about our ability to bring her back to the U.S. before tensions get worse between the two countries, despite her dual citizenship and the dual citizenship of my relatives who would need to escort her back. We are worried about our friends and family, the students who have visas to study in the U.S., who don’t know if or when they can visit home now. We are worried about the families who hoped to send their children to the U.S. for educational opportunities. We are worried about the individuals who fled Iran and sought asylum and freedom from religious persecution.
They call Trump the “American Ahmadinejad” in Iran and no wonder; he is self-serving, uninformed, and shows intolerance to vulnerable populations.
I am hopeful that our senators and governors will hear our calls to stay Trump’s immigration order. We are a nation founded on seeking refuge, and to institute a “Muslim ban” on the premise that providing solace to refugees will harm our nation is an insult to this country.
If your own family is being affected by the travel ban and you’d like to share your story, please send us a note. Regarding the first reader’s Ahmadinejad/Trump comparison, “it has some depth,” according to The Washington Post’s Ishaan Tharoor in a September 2016 piece:
On the face of it, it’s not an immediately obvious comparison. They don’t look that similar and they have rather different backgrounds—one the scion of a wealthy New York businessman, the other the son of a devout, humble barber. Trump has expressed profound antipathy toward Iran, decrying the nuclear deal agreed by world powers with Tehran last year. (His view was ironically shared by hard-liners in Iran.)
Ahmadinejad was for years the bete noir of the West, a fulminating demagogue who raged against Israel and the United States and suggested the Holocaust was a myth. (On that last count, some of Trump’s supporters may sympathize.) His antics deepened Iran’s isolation and his regime’s acceleration of the Iranian nuclear program led to rounds of crippling international sanctions.
But scratch a bit deeper and the parallel has some depth. As Reza Marashi, a Washington-based Iran watcher, wrote earlier this year in the Cairo Review, Ahmadinejad’s rise in 2005 elections in Iran is something of a mirror to Trump’s campaign. Here’s Marashi:
Iranian voters were a largely disenchanted electorate in 2005. The reform movement had been stymied, and a sizeable portion of Iranian society failed to see their economic lot improve despite the country’s soaring oil revenues. Enter Ahmadinejad: His populist platform criticized Iran’s political elites for using their power to monopolize wealth, and promised to create new opportunities for the average Ali—an Iranian version of “Make America Great Again.” Ahmadinejad’s top challenger, former President Akbar Rafsanjani, said he would continue reforms, support a nuclear deal, and stimulate economic growth—all things that most Iranians view favorably, and similar to the status-quo platform of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
Populist discontent fueled Ahmadinejad’s rise. “The Iranian electorate was divided in 2005, and voters neither followed their leaders nor were they averse to radical change,” wrote Marashi. “Fast-forward eleven years, and the American electorate may be in a similar place. Like Ahmadinejad, Trump has locked in his base of ultra-conservative voters, tapped into a large pool of economically disillusioned voters, and won over anti-establishment votes.”
We’ll see if that’s enough for the American Ahmadinejad to win the November election.
The preconditions are present in the U.S. today. Here’s the playbook Donald Trump could use to set the country down a path toward illiberalism.
It’s 2021, and President Donald Trump will shortly be sworn in for his second term. The 45th president has visibly aged over the past four years. He rests heavily on his daughter Ivanka’s arm during his infrequent public appearances.
Fortunately for him, he did not need to campaign hard for reelection. His has been a popular presidency: Big tax cuts, big spending, and big deficits have worked their familiar expansive magic. Wages have grown strongly in the Trump years, especially for men without a college degree, even if rising inflation is beginning to bite into the gains. The president’s supporters credit his restrictive immigration policies and his TrumpWorks infrastructure program.
Fox News’s former star has downplayed her full role in an ugly election.
Fox News was founded in 1996, when the entertainment impresario and conservative political consultant Roger Ailes acted on a pair of insights: that most people found television news boring and that a significant number of conservatives didn’t trust it to represent their interests and values fairly. The TV producer in Ailes saw a marketing niche, and the political operative in him saw a direct way of courting voters. Rupert Murdoch owned the network, but Ailes was its intellectual author. In the two decades since, the network has thrived without legitimate competition of any kind. It has proved to be a big tent, sheltering beneath it some excellent reporters but also a collection of blowhards, performance artists, cornballs, and Republican operatives in rehab from political failures and personal embarrassments. With the help of this antic cast, the Fox audience has come to understand something important that it did not know before: The people who make “mainstream” news and entertainment don’t just look down on conservatives and their values—they despise them.
The president has displayed a willingness to go after the press, the intelligence community, and now even the judiciary.
From the many disturbing aspects of Donald Trump's controversial and dizzying first two weeks as President, a theme is emerging that, in the long run, may prove more dangerous than any individual policy: his unprecedented assault on institutions that could delay or derail his radical agenda.
As I wrote previously, this approach began, not by accident, with an assault on the press and intelligence community, two entities in American society that traditional provide the verified facts that are the basis for policy decisions. Trump set the stage for these fights by disparaging both institutions throughout the presidential campaign and transition, punctuated by his trademark pungent insults (the press as "the most dishonest humans," the intelligence community as employing Nazi tactics) aimed less at their work product than at their very legitimacy.
There should be nothing surprising about what Donald Trump has done in his first week—but he has underestimated the resilience of Americans and their institutions.
I am not surprised by President Donald Trump’s antics this week. Not by the big splashy pronouncements such as announcing a wall that he would force Mexico to pay for, even as the Mexican foreign minister held talks with American officials in Washington. Not by the quiet, but no less dangerous bureaucratic orders, such as kicking the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff out of meetings of the Principals’ Committee, the senior foreign-policy decision-making group below the president, while inserting his chief ideologist, Steve Bannon, into them. Many conservative foreign-policy and national-security experts saw the dangers last spring and summer, which is why we signed letters denouncing not Trump’s policies but his temperament; not his program but his character.
