What Do You Know?
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Each week, we collect the most surprising facts from our coverage and create a five-question quiz. Can you get all the answers right?

What Do You Know ... About Owning Stuff?

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the history of the sharing economy, how to measure the American Dream, why Trump might be thinking about a moon base, how to choose a reliable hedge-fund manager, problems with the Paleo diet, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Presidential Regrets?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored an unlikely celebrity summit, America’s obsession with parenting, the problem with praising effort, college-level career advice, a plan for ending mass incarceration, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About TV Taboos?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored TV shows’ new favorite setting, the Oscar contenders of 2016, the revelations of ancient eclipse records, the man behind the Big Mac, the science of sleeping, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Authoritarian Style?
Paul Spella / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the world’s dictators’ favorite fashion statements, the history of a beloved arcade game, a new take on the musical Company, the role of science in Trump’s America, Cuba’s remarkable health-care system, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About China’s Growing Power?
The Voorhes / The Atlantic

In the December 2016 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored how the U.S. can avoid war with China, how casinos enable gambling addicts, the case against cats, the importance of recess, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 17 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try our weekly news quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Thanksgiving Turkeys?
Brian Snyder / Reuters

Our usual news quiz is on a Thanksgiving break, and we’ve got turkey on the brain. In recent years, Atlantic writers have explored how turkey became a global hit, why wild turkeys don’t like the wilderness, how American birds became supersized, what Thanksgiving dinner was like in a war zone, and the life of a presidential turkey.

How much do you know about the history of your holiday dinner? Find the answers to this week’s quiz in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your knowledge now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Civics Education?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how American students learn about politics, the nation’s favorite media product, the most common job in the U.S., the case for new antitrust regulations, the history of science fiction, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Learning to Share?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how kids learn to appreciate fairness, the Cubs’ long-awaited win, the trials of “single-digit millionaires,” the importance of vocational classes, the standout series Atlanta, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Digital Warfare?
Edel Rodriguez / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the November 2016 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored how social media got weaponized, the solution to smartphone addiction, the future of surveillance, the agonies of online dating, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try our weekly news quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Household Chores?
Zak Bickel / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored what’s behind the gender chore gap, the history of “spooktacular,” the science of cashmere sweaters, the barriers facing refugee students, the “love pirates” of the 1900s, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Literary Trolling?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the legacy of William F. Buckley, how the LSAT favors the rich, what gives applicants for lucrative jobs an advantage, the coming avocado shortage, America’s favorite fall vegetable, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Tattoos?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the key points of the tattoo industry, the life of a pizza delivery driver, what’s wrecking the world’s sewers, the poison pervading Victorian products, the tech history of the Statue of Liberty, and much more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • NOAA

    The Atlantic Ocean and an Actual Debate in Climate Science

    Scientists have recently begun to re-examine a scary question: Will a crucial ocean current shut down?

    Americans who are concerned about climate change have long found themselves in an unenviable position: They have to debate about the existence of a debate.

    For about two decades, the vast majority of climate scientists have agreed that human industrial activity is forcing the planet to warm. For about as long, some doubters have argued that this consensus is nonexistent or premature—and that, despite repeated studies identifying it, media attempts to report on the consensus constitute so much liberal bias.

    These fights will likely be recapitulated this month. Scott Pruitt, the attorney general of Oklahoma and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the EPA, has invested a lot of time in fighting the Obama administration’s climate and environmental regulations. He has not, however, said very much on the record about climate change.

    Continue Reading
  • Ian Allen

    My President Was Black

    A history of the first African American White House—and of what came next

    In the waning days of President Barack Obama’s administration, he and his wife, Michelle, hosted a farewell party, the full import of which no one could then grasp. It was late October, Friday the 21st, and the president had spent many of the previous weeks, as he would spend the two subsequent weeks, campaigning for the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton. Things were looking up. Polls in the crucial states of Virginia and Pennsylvania showed Clinton with solid advantages. The formidable GOP strongholds of Georgia and Texas were said to be under threat. The moment seemed to buoy Obama. He had been light on his feet in these last few weeks, cracking jokes at the expense of Republican opponents and laughing off hecklers. At a rally in Orlando on October 28, he greeted a student who would be introducing him by dancing toward her and then noting that the song playing over the loudspeakers—the Gap Band’s “Outstanding”—was older than she was.

    Continue Reading
  • Etienne Fabre / SSAC

    A Shocking Find In a Neanderthal Cave In France

    A rock structure, built deep underground, is one of the earliest hominin constructions ever found.

    In February 1990, thanks to a 15-year-old boy named Bruno Kowalsczewski, footsteps echoed through the chambers of Bruniquel Cave for the first time in tens of thousands of years.

    The cave sits in France’s scenic Aveyron Valley, but its entrance had long been sealed by an ancient rockslide. Kowalsczewski’s father had detected faint wisps of air emerging from the scree, and the boy spent three years clearing away the rubble. He eventually dug out a tight, thirty-meter-long passage that the thinnest members of the local caving club could squeeze through. They found themselves in a large, roomy corridor. There were animal bones and signs of bear activity, but nothing recent. The floor was pockmarked with pools of water. The walls were punctuated by stalactites (the ones that hang down) and stalagmites (the ones that stick up).

    Continue Reading
  • sketchblog/flickr

    Masters of Love

    Science says lasting relationships come down to—you guessed it—kindness and generosity.

    Every day in June, the most popular wedding month of the year, about 13,000 American couples will say “I do,” committing to a lifelong relationship that will be full of friendship, joy, and love that will carry them forward to their final days on this earth.

    Except, of course, it doesn’t work out that way for most people. The majority of marriages fail, either ending in divorce and separation or devolving into bitterness and dysfunction. Of all the people who get married, only three in ten remain in healthy, happy marriages, as psychologist Ty Tashiro points out in his book The Science of Happily Ever After, which was published earlier this year.

    Social scientists first started studying marriages by observing them in action in the 1970s in response to a crisis: Married couples were divorcing at unprecedented rates. Worried about the impact these divorces would have on the children of the broken marriages, psychologists decided to cast their scientific net on couples, bringing them into the lab to observe them and determine what the ingredients of a healthy, lasting relationship were. Was each unhappy family unhappy in its own way, as Tolstoy claimed, or did the miserable marriages all share something toxic in common?

    Continue Reading
  • Mike Sager / Reuters

    What Donald Trump Owes Wall Street

    New information on conflicts of interest that would challenge even a saint

    Wells Fargo. JPMorgan Chase. Fidelity Investments. Prudential PLC. Vanguard Group. These are among the major financial institutions that own business debt held by Donald Trump, according to an investigation just published by the Wall Street Journal.

    While the president-elect’s finances remain murky, due largely to his refusal to release his tax returns, the newspaper reports that he owes at least hundreds of millions of dollars, that the debt is held by more than 150 institutions, and that some of it is backed by his personal guarantee. “As a result, a broader array of financial institutions now are in a potentially powerful position over the incoming president,” it states. “If the Trump businesses were to default on their debts, the giant financial institutions that serve as so-called special servicers of these loan pools would have the power to foreclose on some of Mr. Trump’s marquee properties or seek the tens of millions of dollars that Mr. Trump personally guaranteed on the loans.”

    Continue Reading
  • Bebeto Matthews / AP

    Trump Is Turning American Companies Into Reality-Show Contestants

    What happens when the satisfaction of the president becomes an important business consideration?

    On Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to once again direct public anger towards a global automaker for investing in factories in Mexico rather than the U.S., and to threaten trade barriers. “Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S.,” he wrote. “NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.”

    “Toyota has been part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 60 years,” Toyota said in a response posted to its website that also corrected Trump on the location of the factory in question. While Toyota did not signal it would accede to Trump’s demand, it also took care to add that it “looks forward to collaborating with the Trump Administration to serve in the best interests of consumers and the automotive industry.”

    Continue Reading
  • HBO

    TV Shows to Look Forward to in 2017 (So Far)

    Star Trek returns, Girls concludes, winter comes to Game of Thrones, and streaming TV continues its steep climb.

    More and more, superheroes are encroaching on the world of TV (though not as much as film). But there’s plenty else to look forward to on the small screen in 2017: debuts of promising original shows, new seasons of critical favorites like The Leftovers and Fargo, and the long-awaited return of Star Trek, one of television’s most famous franchises, to its original medium. Below, a list of the 20 most exciting shows in the coming year.

    Emerald City

    Friday on NBC
    Premieres January 6

    In the last 10 years, audiences have gotten Wicked, Oz the Great and Powerful, and a revamped The Wiz, but NBC in its infinite wisdom thinks the world needs a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz, so here’s a “dark and edgy” reboot. Directed by the visually adventurous Tarsem Singh (who made The Fall and the Snow White update Mirror, Mirror), Emerald City features Vincent D’Onofrio as the Wizard, steampunk helicopters, and a German Shepherd Toto. Your best guess as to the point of all this is as good as mine.

    Continue Reading
  • A "for rent" sign hangs in the window of a home.
    Reuters

    Why School Districts Are Operating as Landlords

    Rising housing costs in Colorado are making it hard for teachers to stay in the area, so officials are moving in to help.

    As Colorado’s housing costs skyrocket, a growing number of school districts, local leaders, and lawmakers are taking steps to make housing more affordable for teachers and staff.

    For years, resort communities like Aspen, Colorado, and a rural district in the state’s Eastern Plains have leased housing to employees at below-market rates. More recently, subsidized housing for educators has cropped up in pricey urban areas such as San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore.

    Continue Reading
  • All photos by Chris Buck

    The Real Roots of Midlife Crisis

    What a growing body of research reveals about the biology of human happiness—and how to navigate the (temporary) slump in middle age

    This summer, a friend called in a state of unhappy perplexity. At age 47, after years of struggling to find security in academia, he had received tenure. Instead of feeling satisfied, however, he felt trapped. He fantasized about escape. His reaction had taken him by surprise. It made no sense. Was there something wrong with him? I gave him the best answer I know. I told him about the U-curve.

    Not everyone goes through the U-curve. But many people do, and I did. In my 40s, I experienced a lot of success, objectively speaking. I was in a stable and happy relationship; I was healthy; I was financially secure, with a good career and marvelous colleagues; I published a book, wrote for top outlets, won a big journalism prize. If you had described my own career to me as someone else’s, or for that matter if you had offered it to me when I was just out of college, I would have said, “Wow, I want that!” Yet morning after morning (mornings were the worst), I would wake up feeling disappointed, my head buzzing with obsessive thoughts about my failures. I had accomplished too little professionally, had let life pass me by, needed some nameless kind of change or escape.

    Continue Reading
  • Amazon Films / Bleecker Street

    Paterson Is a Quiet, Considered Masterpiece

    Jim Jarmusch’s new film stars Adam Driver as a bus-driving poet.

    Paterson (Adam Driver) is a bus driver who lives in Paterson, New Jersey. He lives a sedate domestic life with his wife Laura (Golshifteh Farahani) and their dog Marvin, an unflappable English bulldog. At work, he writes careful lines of poetry in a notebook; when he gets home, he takes Marvin for a walk and stops at a local bar for one drink. It’s a prescribed existence, but not an unhappy one. In Jim Jarmusch’s new movie Paterson, there’s no major action day to day, but magic is constantly bleeding in from around the edges.

    Paterson is an extraordinarily humane film about the creative process, told on the smallest scale possible. It moves at the pace of life (in other words, slowly), but like all the best works of quiet realism, it builds narrative momentum as it goes on. It’s a portrait of a person’s daily routine that’s deeply felt and remarkably powerful, one where even mundane conversations can seem loaded with meaning. Jarmusch is the rare director who can actually ground the audience in a character’s point of view, letting you see through his or her eyes. As a result, Paterson emerges as a person who takes the world on its terms and delights in its details; this is a film blessed with a similarly utopian outlook.

    Continue Reading
More Popular Stories