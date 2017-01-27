Notes

What Do You Know ... About Flipping Burgers?

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how the McDonald's founder turned into a villain, China's rising space program, this year's Oscar nominations, the horoscope of health tests, America's next milk trend, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Literary Addictions?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how obsession feeds inspiration, the prospects for school choice succeeding, the shadow network of anti-vax doctors, the health effects of space flight, the worst presidential inaugurations, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Obama’s Presidency?
Ian Williams / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the January/February 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the legacy of America's first black president, the mysterious death of a Russian billionaire, the science of sleep, the dangers of sugar, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it's time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you've got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last month's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Preserving Knowledge?
Zak Bickel / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored a plan to preserve all of human memory, America's immigration history, how microbes spread through hospitals, the planet that could have been Earth, the evolutionary quirk that whales share with humans, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Owning Stuff?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the history of the sharing economy, how to measure the American Dream, why Trump might be thinking about a moon base, how to choose a reliable hedge-fund manager, problems with the Paleo diet, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Presidential Regrets?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored an unlikely celebrity summit, America's obsession with parenting, the problem with praising effort, college-level career advice, a plan for ending mass incarceration, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About TV Taboos?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored TV shows' new favorite setting, the Oscar contenders of 2016, the revelations of ancient eclipse records, the man behind the Big Mac, the science of sleeping, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Authoritarian Style?
Paul Spella / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the world's dictators' favorite fashion statements, the history of a beloved arcade game, a new take on the musical Company, the role of science in Trump's America, Cuba's remarkable health-care system, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About China’s Growing Power?
The Voorhes / The Atlantic

In the December 2016 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored how the U.S. can avoid war with China, how casinos enable gambling addicts, the case against cats, the importance of recess, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it's time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 17 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you've got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try our weekly news quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Thanksgiving Turkeys?
Brian Snyder / Reuters

Our usual news quiz is on a Thanksgiving break, and we've got turkey on the brain. In recent years, Atlantic writers have explored how turkey became a global hit, why wild turkeys don't like the wilderness, how American birds became supersized, what Thanksgiving dinner was like in a war zone, and the life of a presidential turkey.

How much do you know about the history of your holiday dinner? Find the answers to this week's quiz in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your knowledge now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Civics Education?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how American students learn about politics, the nation's favorite media product, the most common job in the U.S., the case for new antitrust regulations, the history of science fiction, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

What Do You Know ... About Learning to Share?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week's Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how kids learn to appreciate fairness, the Cubs' long-awaited win, the trials of "single-digit millionaires," the importance of vocational classes, the standout series Atlanta, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week's questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz, and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

More Notes From The Atlantic
Most Popular On The Atlantic
  • Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

    How Trump’s Executive Orders Could Set America Back 70 Years

    The president is taking the United States back to the nightmares of the world before the Second World War: closed borders, limited trade, and a go-it-alone national race to the bottom.

    Despite all the lies and distortions, President Donald Trump has spent his first week in office assembling a coherent and well-planned framework for foreign policy. It is hiding in plain sight—frequently missed in the storm of tweets and the attacks on domestic enemies. Read as a whole and in detail, with attention to their larger single-minded purpose, Trump’s executive orders are the blueprints for the most significant shift in American foreign policy since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

    The latest drafts of executive orders, several of which the president will reportedly sign Friday at the Pentagon, are bold and breathtaking in their reach. They are strategic and transformative. They are also poised to destroy the foundations for the last 70 years of American-led peace and prosperity. The orders question the very ideas of cooperation and democracy, embodying an aggressive commitment to “America First” above all else. So much for the “defense of the free world,” and the “march of freedom”—obvious soft-headed “loser” ideas for the new team of White House cynics.

    Continue Reading
  • President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.
    Carlos Barria / Reuters

    Today's News: Jan. 28, 2017

    Google recalls staffers after Trump’s travel ban, Chicago’s Police Superintendent reveals he needs a kidney transplant, and Italy’s former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, will stand trial on charges he bribed witnesses to stay silent in a sex case.

    —President Donald Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim countries prompted Google to recall employees in the affected countries.

    —Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson revealed after a public dizzy spell that he needs a kidney transplant.

    —Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister of Italy, will stand trial on charges he bribed witnesses to stay silent in a case that accused him of paying young women for sex.

    —We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

    Continue Reading
  • Tom Pennington / Getty Images

    The Mind of Donald Trump

    Narcissism, disagreeableness, grandiosity—a psychologist investigates how Trump’s extraordinary personality might shape his possible presidency.

    In 2006, Donald Trump made plans to purchase the Menie Estate, near Aberdeen, Scotland, aiming to convert the dunes and grassland into a luxury golf resort. He and the estate’s owner, Tom Griffin, sat down to discuss the transaction at the Cock & Bull restaurant. Griffin recalls that Trump was a hard-nosed negotiator, reluctant to give in on even the tiniest details. But, as Michael D’Antonio writes in his recent biography of Trump, Never Enough, Griffin’s most vivid recollection of the evening pertains to the theatrics. It was as if the golden-haired guest sitting across the table were an actor playing a part on the London stage.

    “It was Donald Trump playing Donald Trump,” Griffin observed. There was something unreal about it.

    Continue Reading
  • Lenny Ignelzi / AP

    Where Christian Leaders Stand on Trump's Refugee Policy

    Many religious groups have urged the president not to give Christians priority in seeking asylum, but some conservative political organizations back his new ban on refugees.

    Updated on January 28 at at 10:41 a.m. EST

    President Trump has signed an executive order that temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars Syrian refugees. It will likely suspend immigration from certain Muslim-majority countries and bars the admission of anyone who engages in “acts of bigotry or hatred,” including “the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own.” It also allows the the secretaries of State and Homeland Security to jointly admit individuals on a case-by-case basis, “including when the person is a religious minority ... facing religious persecution.”

    In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network on Friday, Trump clarified what this means: Christians refugees will be given priority status. “They’ve been horribly treated,” the president said. “Do you know if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible, at least very tough, to get into the United States? If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible.” People overseas “were chopping off the heads of everybody, but more so the Christians,” he added, “so we are going to help them.”

    Continue Reading
  • Bettman / Getty

    A Twitter Tribute to Holocaust Victims

    A new social-media project commemorates refugees turned away by the United States in 1939.

    Software developer Russel Neiss and Rabbi Charlie Schwartz have collaborated on a number of projects that use technology to bring awareness to Jewish issues, history, and culture.

    But last night they dreamt up the St. Louis Manifest, a Twitter project sharing the story of some 900 Jews who fled Nazi Germany in 1939 on the MS St. Louis in an attempt to gain entry into the United States. After having to turn back, the passengers were forced to return to Europe, where a number of countries accepted them as refugees; 254 of them were killed in the Holocaust. This story, Neiss and Schwartz believe, serves as a fitting tribute to International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, and a reminder of a time in American history when the country closed its doors to refugees.

    Continue Reading
  • A park ranger with his back toward the camera walks through a forest.
    Nick Adams / Reuters

    The Gentle Anarchy of the Park Ranger

    “Rogue” National Park Service Twitter accounts play on park rangers' distinct place in American culture.

    Probably the first AltParks project started in 1919, just three years after President Woodrow Wilson signed a law creating the National Park Service to oversee what were then 14 parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Glacier. Robert Sterling Yard, a Princeton-educated veteran of the New York Sun and Scribner’s, was running the new service’s public-education wing, where he produced publicity praising the parks as the nation’s “gallery of masterpieces” and “the shrine of the Infinite.”

    Other Park Service officials at the time had a less religious view of their role. Visitors to Yosemite could enjoy jazz concerts, light shows on the famous waterfalls, and circuses featuring the park’s amiable black bears. Yard was disgusted: He saw this commercialization as turning natural cathedrals into theme parks. So, he created the seed of a counter-movement, the National Parks Association, which pressed for a vision of the parks that was more Hudson River School, less Coney Island.

    Continue Reading
  • Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

    On Pitying Melania

    Via memes, jokes, and fan fictions, many Americans have taken it upon themselves to feel bad for their new first lady. She is not in need of the sympathy.

    Did you see the gif? The one that features Melania Trump, the newly installed first lady of the United States, radiantly smiling as her husband gazes upon her … and then, as he turns away, allowing the grin to melt into a frown? Grin-grimace, grin-grimace, grin-grimace, looping into eternity.

    Call it a Kinsley gif: The image seemed to reveal, in its frozen fluidity, an unspoken truth—about Melania, about her marriage, about all of us. During a time of Much News, it quickly became conversation fodder. Slate offered “A Detailed Forensic Analysis of Melania Trump’s Creepy, Devastating Inauguration Smile/Frown.” Jezebel shared it with the sardonic declaration that “Melania Trump Definitely Loves Her Husband and Is Very Happy to Be Here.” New York magazine did a fact-check of the video the gif came from to assure us, finally, that “That Awkward Clip of Donald and Melania at the Inauguration Is Definitely Real.” (Snopes agreed, but warned that the video is inconclusive when it comes to its ability to reveal Melania’s emotions.) #FreeMelania trended.

    Continue Reading
  • Alex Brandon / AP

    Advice for Those Weighing Jobs in the Trump Administration

    Assessing the risks of service

    Some 40 people were indicted as a result of the Watergate scandal. Among those sentenced to prison: the attorney general of the United States, the White House counsel, and President Nixon’s two most senior White House aides. A dozen men were convicted or pled guilty to a range of charges after the Iran-Contra affair.

    White Houses can be dangerous places under leadership that does not respect the law. When friends ask me, “Should I accept a job under President Trump?” it’s not merely a philosophical question. Answer the question wrong, and they may find themselves two or three years later facing a congressional investigation or possibly even a grand jury. Even those who never face charges—let alone conviction—can see their lives up-ended: As the saying goes, in Washington, the process is the punishment.

    Continue Reading
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

    Do Deficits Still Matter to Republicans?

    Party leaders are embarking on an expensive legislative agenda—and they might wait to pay the bill.

    PHILADELPHIA—A nagging question has followed Republicans around this week as they promoted their emerging plans to join President Trump in cutting taxes, replacing the Affordable Care Act, and constructing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

    How are they going to pay for it all?

    Everything that the new president and the new Congress are contemplating comes at a budgetary cost, whether in the form of direct federal spending or through the lost revenue of tax cuts. A border wall would cost $12 billion to $15 billion, according to Republicans, and potentially much more according to other estimates. Repealing Obamacare and the taxes that finance the law would shrink federal revenues by as much as $350 billion, according to an analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Republicans also want to boost military spending by an untold sum, and Trump is insisting that GOP lawmakers invest another $1 trillion to rebuild American roads, bridges, and airports.

    Continue Reading
  • Jose Luis Magana / AP

    ‘Nobody Wants to Run for Office’ 

    Why elite Millennials have an aversion to electoral politics—and how Trump might change their attitudes

    “In today’s media environment, you would have to be crazy to run for office.”

    That’s what one student told Shauna Shames, an assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University-Camden, during her study of more than 700 top grad students in law and public policy. Shames wanted to know whether Millennials are interested in becoming political candidates. She figured that if anyone would be interested in getting elected to government, it would be people at Harvard, one of the top feeder schools for national public service, or Suffolk University Law School, which sends a lot of its grads into state politics.

    What she found is that elite young people—even those who are pursuing advanced degrees in law and policy—think running for office sounds terrible.

    Continue Reading
