What Do You Know ... About Literary Addictions?

Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how obsession feeds inspiration, the prospects for school choice succeeding, the shadow network of anti-vax doctors, the health effects of space flight, the worst presidential elections, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Obama’s Presidency?
Ian Williams / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the January/February 2017 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored the legacy of America’s first black president, the mysterious death of a Russian billionaire, the science of sleep, the dangers of sugar, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last month's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Preserving Knowledge?
Zak Bickel / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored a plan to preserve all of human memory, America’s immigration history, how microbes spread through hospitals, the planet that could have been Earth, the evolutionary quirk that whales share with humans, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Owning Stuff?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the history of the sharing economy, how to measure the American Dream, why Trump might be thinking about a moon base, how to choose a reliable hedge-fund manager, problems with the Paleo diet, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Presidential Regrets?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored an unlikely celebrity summit, America’s obsession with parenting, the problem with praising effort, college-level career advice, a plan for ending mass incarceration, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About TV Taboos?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored TV shows’ new favorite setting, the Oscar contenders of 2016, the revelations of ancient eclipse records, the man behind the Big Mac, the science of sleeping, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Authoritarian Style?
Paul Spella / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored the world’s dictators’ favorite fashion statements, the history of a beloved arcade game, a new take on the musical Company, the role of science in Trump’s America, Cuba’s remarkable health-care system, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For more tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About China’s Growing Power?
The Voorhes / The Atlantic

In the December 2016 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored how the U.S. can avoid war with China, how casinos enable gambling addicts, the case against cats, the importance of recess, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 17 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try our weekly news quiz

What Do You Know ... About Thanksgiving Turkeys?
Brian Snyder / Reuters

Our usual news quiz is on a Thanksgiving break, and we’ve got turkey on the brain. In recent years, Atlantic writers have explored how turkey became a global hit, why wild turkeys don’t like the wilderness, how American birds became supersized, what Thanksgiving dinner was like in a war zone, and the life of a presidential turkey.

How much do you know about the history of your holiday dinner? Find the answers to this week’s quiz in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your knowledge now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Civics Education?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how American students learn about politics, the nation’s favorite media product, the most common job in the U.S., the case for new antitrust regulations, the history of science fiction, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Learning to Share?
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In this week’s Atlantic coverage, our writers explored how kids learn to appreciate fairness, the Cubs’ long-awaited win, the trials of “single-digit millionaires,” the importance of vocational classes, the standout series Atlanta, and more.

Can you remember the key facts? Find the answers to this week’s questions in the articles linked above—or go ahead and test your memory now:

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try last week's quiz

What Do You Know ... About Digital Warfare?
Edel Rodriguez / Katie Martin / The Atlantic

In the November 2016 issue of The Atlantic, our writers explored how social media got weaponized, the solution to smartphone addiction, the future of surveillance, the agonies of online dating, and much more.

Have you read it cover to cover? If so, it’s time to test your memory. The quiz below contains 21 surprising facts, each one drawn from a different article in our latest issue. Each question includes the page number where you can find the answer, so if you’ve got a copy of the magazine handy, you can follow along on paper. Otherwise, go to the online table of contents, where the articles are listed in the same order as they appear in the quiz.

Good luck!

For further tricky questions and surprising facts, try our weekly news quiz

  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

    Live Coverage of the Women's March on Washington

    Tens of thousands are expected to walk through the nation’s capital, while similar marches are held in cities around the country.

    The Women’s March on Washington, a mobile protest organized in response to President Trump’s election, is under way in downtown Washington, D.C.

    The event’s organizers are anticipating roughly 250,000 marchers, many of whom supported Hillary Clinton for president and are wary about the new administration’s policies towards women, as well as its approach toward the LGBT community, minorities, immigrant groups, and others. According to the march’s mission statement, participants aim to “send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world, that women’s rights are human rights.” Six hundred similar marches are being held Saturday around the country. Others have been organized around the world.

  • Evan Vucci / Reuters

    ‘American Carnage’: The Trump Era Begins

    Most presidents view inaugural addresses as a rare opportunity to appeal beyond “the base.” This was base-only.

    For my sins, I have read every U.S. presidential inaugural address ever given, and played a small part in writing one of them—Jimmy Carter’s, delivered 40 years ago today.

    The first one I remember hearing, John F. Kennedy’s in 1961, I saw on a fuzzy black-and-white TV from my 7th-grade American history classroom in California. The arctic conditions that day in Washington practically radiated through the TV screen. I remember seeing the revered 87-year-old poet Robert Frost hunch against the wind and squint in the low-sun glare as he tried to read the special inaugural ode he had composed. Then Richard Nixon, just defeated by Kennedy in a hair’s-breadth race, reached across to block the glare with his top hat. Frost waved him off and began reciting from memory one of his best-known poems, “The Gift Outright.”

  • Tom Pennington / Getty Images

    The Mind of Donald Trump

    Narcissism, disagreeableness, grandiosity—a psychologist investigates how Trump’s extraordinary personality might shape his possible presidency.

    In 2006, Donald Trump made plans to purchase the Menie Estate, near Aberdeen, Scotland, aiming to convert the dunes and grassland into a luxury golf resort. He and the estate’s owner, Tom Griffin, sat down to discuss the transaction at the Cock & Bull restaurant. Griffin recalls that Trump was a hard-nosed negotiator, reluctant to give in on even the tiniest details. But, as Michael D’Antonio writes in his recent biography of Trump, Never Enough, Griffin’s most vivid recollection of the evening pertains to the theatrics. It was as if the golden-haired guest sitting across the table were an actor playing a part on the London stage.

    “It was Donald Trump playing Donald Trump,” Griffin observed. There was something unreal about it.

  • Rick Wilking / Reuters

    A Short History of 'America First'

    The phrase used by President Trump has been linked to anti-Semitism during World War II.

    President Trump’s speech Friday will go down as one of the shorter inaugural addresses, but it will also be remembered for its populist and often dark tone.

    “From this day forward,” Trump said at one point, “it’s going to be only America first. America first.”

    Trump appears to have first used the phrase last March in an interview with The New York Times when he denied he was an isolationist. “I’m not isolationist, but I am ‘America First,’” he said. “So I like the expression. I’m ‘America First.’”

    Trump insisted publicly that he wrote his own speech, going as far as to tweet a picture of  himself  holding a pen and piece of paper in his hotel at Mar-A-Lago. But as The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, Trump’s speech was at least in part written by Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, two of Trump’s senior advisers. Bannon, as has been widely reported, was previously CEO of Breitbart, the conservative news site that he’s described as a platform for the alt-right, a movement that combines elements of white nationalism and economic populism.

  • Chip Somodevilla / Getty

    Live Coverage of the Presidential Inauguration

    Donald Trump will take the oath of office on Friday, becoming the 45th president of the United States.

    Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday, to become the 45th president of the United States.

    The day’s inaugural festivities will get underway in the morning and continue through Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony, which will take place outside of the Capitol, is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by an inaugural parade at 3 p.m. and inaugural balls in the evening.

    Thousands of attendees are expected to descend on Washington, DC for the ceremonies, which will likely be met with celebration and protest. We’ll bring you the latest updates from the nation’s capital as events unfold. Also see our continuing coverage:

  • Ian Allen

    My President Was Black

    A history of the first African American White House—and of what came next

    In the waning days of President Barack Obama’s administration, he and his wife, Michelle, hosted a farewell party, the full import of which no one could then grasp. It was late October, Friday the 21st, and the president had spent many of the previous weeks, as he would spend the two subsequent weeks, campaigning for the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton. Things were looking up. Polls in the crucial states of Virginia and Pennsylvania showed Clinton with solid advantages. The formidable GOP strongholds of Georgia and Texas were said to be under threat. The moment seemed to buoy Obama. He had been light on his feet in these last few weeks, cracking jokes at the expense of Republican opponents and laughing off hecklers. At a rally in Orlando on October 28, he greeted a student who would be introducing him by dancing toward her and then noting that the song playing over the loudspeakers—the Gap Band’s “Outstanding”—was older than she was.

  • Library of Congress

    The Worst Presidential Inaugurations, Ranked

    Recent presidential installation ceremonies have been studiously planned and free of major disasters. It hasn’t always been so.

    With malice toward none. The only thing we have to fear. Ask what you can do for your country.

    Presidential inaugurations will, at their best, inspire their audiences—not just in their respective moments, but for decades and centuries to come. But presidential inaugurations are also run by people, which means that, sometimes, they will go extremely wrong. Sometimes, it will be protests that will mar the best-planned ceremonies. Sometimes, it will be human pettiness (as when President Hoover, riding with Franklin Roosevelt in the motorcade to the Capitol in 1932, seems to have ignored Roosevelt’s attempts at conversation, instead staring stone-faced into the distance). Sometimes, however, inaugural exercises will encounter disasters of a more epic strain: storms, illness, death, extremely pungent cheese.

  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

    Trump’s Populism Is a Fiction

    Don’t be fooled by inaugural pomp: The Trump administration is plotting a return to plutocracy.

    Don’t be fooled by inaugural pomp: The Trump administration is plotting a return to plutocracy.

  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

    The Optimism and Anxiety of Trump Voters

    Many Americans who support the incoming president feel hopeful about the future. But even some who plan to attend his inauguration are wary about what he’ll do.

    Joseph Richardson believes Donald Trump is already working to turn his campaign promises into a reality. “He started talking to companies about keeping jobs in the U.S. even before taking office, and when it comes to business I think people do listen because he’s very successful,” the 23-year-old Trump voter from Delaware said in a recent interview. High hopes for the incoming administration, though, haven’t necessarily translated into fuzzy feelings toward Trump himself. “At the same time, he’s kind of a jackass,” he added.

    When Trump takes over the presidency on Friday, he will face a deeply divided nation, and may be on track for historically low approval ratings in office. Many Hillary Clinton voters, shocked and devastated by the outcome of the election, remain unwilling to rally around Trump. But the way his supporters feel about the future, and the candidate they elected to the presidency, may be more nuanced—and, in some cases, more surprising.   

  • Lucas Jackson / Reuters

    An Inaugural Celebration That Rings Hollow

    Commentators love to praise the peaceful handover of power—but this year, it stands as a reminder of the system’s fragility and shortcomings.

    Every presidency is different, but inaugural coverage is always the same. Commentators congratulate Americans on the peaceful transition of power and intone solemn sentences about democratic renewal.

    There is something unnerving about these reassurances, something overstated, even hysterical. When a British prime minister loses the confidence of the House of Commons and must suddenly trundle out of 10 Downing Street (as some six dozen of them have done since the job was invented in the 1740s; a few more than once), nobody marvels on television how wonderful it is that he or she doesn’t try to retain power by force of arms. Nobody in Denmark thinks it extraordinary when one party relinquishes power to another. Ditto New Zealand or Switzerland—all of them treat peaceful transfers of power as the developed world norm, like reliable electricity or potable water.

