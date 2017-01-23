‘The Strongest Guys Are Often the Worst Construction Workers’

As a construction laborer, I find that one of the funniest misconceptions about my job is that Hollywood and pretty much all TV show producers seem to think that all construction workers have Brooklyn or Bronx accents from the 1950s. Even when they show construction workers in LA or Dallas, the workers all seem to have Brooklyn accents.
But more seriously, I’ve had people literally tell me that I do “unskilled” or “brainless” work because I’m in construction. Yes, the construction industry is one of the least credentialed industries; you literally do not need a high school diploma. But once you enter the industry, you are expected to learn on the job—and quickly.
This week, I’m putting in a concrete footer/foundation underneath a
120-year-old brick house. That doesn’t require academic credentials, but it does require skill. Guys in my neighborhood have been killed because they did the process wrong.
Many people seem to think that strength is the best quality for a construction worker to have. Actually, even when it comes to the hard laboring jobs, the biggest and strongest guys are often the worst workers. They often get outworked by older, smaller, and/or skinnier or fatter guys. A man who likes to work or has a good attitude towards work can easily outwork a lazy muscular guy.
I had a relative by marriage who ended up disabled after a number of years in construction after episodes of showing off how much he could lift. He’d show up all the other guys on the job site by carrying two of whatever everybody else carried one of, after bragging he could out-lift everyone on site. All this resulted in delays in work followed by multiple back surgeries. I’d bet that some of the men who refused to engage in his petty contests kept their jobs a lot longer than he did.
So far we’ve heard from a minister who gets exasperated when parishioners treat her differently outside the church and a reader in the biotech field who cleared up a common misconception about cancer. This next reader, David, runs through several misconceptions about his work as a preschool teacher:
You’re so lucky. You get summers off.
Many teachers work in the summer.They don’t make enough money during the school year. More than a few teachers have to pay for supplies for their own classroom. They are not given a big enough budget by the school.
You’re so lucky. You get off work at 2:30, right?
Faculty meetings, prep for the next day’s classes, emails and phone calls to parents ... you get the picture. It is 8:30 pm as I write this, and I’m taking a break from preparing for tomorrow’s school day. I’ve only taken time off for dinner and a short walk since the kids left.
You’re so lucky. You get to play with kids all day.
This was said to me by a parent—and preschool teacher too—at a parent conference. For the youngest children, play is work. And in these days of Common Core and the Every Student Succeeds Act, preschool is pre-high-stakes testing. Five year olds have work to do in their handwriting workbooks. After that, they work on what number combinations make 5. Morning meeting lasts at least a half hour. And all this is before any recess.
A daughter of a teacher adds:
I stopped visiting my parents over Christmas because my mom was WAY too busy to do anything with me while on her winter break. Much better to go in late July or early August, after the prior school year was put to bed, but before it was time to start setting up for the next year. (And she usually still coerced me into doing prep work for her :)
Another teacher is a bit miffed that “people perceive teachers as being ‘secular saints’—and that we are expected to be: mother/father, nurse, social worker, psychologist, and a host of other things to our students that go above and beyond our job description.” Another reader looks through a gendered lens:
Teaching went from a male-dominated career to female vocation. Once that occurred, it was considered an almost pastoral calling for unmarried women. They were expected to take jobs for almost no money because they were just so moved to nurture children and were waiting to get married.
This expectation left a residue. People expect perfect nurturing and caring for their kids and to be asked nothing. Meanwhile, classrooms have gotten more complex and challenging. What could go wrong?
This next reader gets a little political:
According to the Tea Party types, teachers are just a lazy and incompetent bunch of (unionized) people that are doing their best to “ruin” the youth of our nation, while feeding off the public trough, via their taxes. Nothing could be further from the truth, at least from what I see of the tremendous work that is being done with students at the public school where I work, in an inner city neighborhood.
Update: Some pushback from a reader:
The way I understood it, the complaint [among Tea Party types] wasn’t that teachers were lazy and incompetent, but that lazy and incompetent teachers could never ever be got rid of. They’d simply go through the nod-wink process of sitting in “rubber rooms” all day, with full pay and benefits, for months or years while their cases were being “reviewed.” This kind of feather-bedding is very galling to private-sector citizens during economic downturns.
This is one reason why I feel I made the right decision to put my kids in a charter elementary school. We had a couple of sub-standard teachers along the way, but they didn’t last long.
Here’s one more reader, who works as an English teacher:
Having to defend why my job is important is a little frustrating. Here are some reasons why English is important:
Media literacy (i.e. discerning what is fake news, what is good journalism)
Reading novels helps us learn empathy and ethics. We are able to relate to what a character is thinking and feeling, which helps us examine our own morality. Also, if a character is in a situation similar to ours, it can both make us feel better and help us solve it.
Writing helps us be able to articulate our thoughts clearly. Communicating in written form (as well as spoken form) is key for success in many occupations.
Imagination! Creativity! Exploring the world of books helps cultivate these things, which are extremely important for innovation and problem solving.
Books can serve as warnings for human nature and world development. Think Nineteen-Eighty-Four.
Being able to analyze text helps strengthen one’s critical and analytical thinking abilities. Look at the president-elect. The man has probably read very few books in his life and clearly has a very limited understanding of the world. He doesn’t appreciate nuance or complexity of issues. He is completely incurious, which, as you can see, is dangerous. The more one reads and learns through reading, often guided by an English teacher, the more one is able to see multiple sides of an issue and address it with the seriousness and thought it deserves. Furthermore, look at his vocabulary. Had he read more, he would be able to express himself in more sophisticated language.
Update from a math teacher at a private school in NYC:
This is my seventh year teaching, and I’ve taught at two different schools (one fancy, one decidedly unfancy). I have some disagreements with the picture painted by teachers in this post. One wrote:
Many teachers work in the summer. They don’t make enough money during the school year.
Many teachers work in the summer because we want (or need) more money. Many don’t. That’s the whole reason why summers are a great perk: You get to choose. Teachers talk often about how “summer isn’t vacation,” but in my opinion this is nuts. I know teachers who vacation, and others (like me) who try to teach summer school.
Faculty meetings, prep for the next day’s classes, emails and phone calls to parents ... you get the picture. It is 8:30 pm as I write this, and I’m taking a break from preparing for tomorrow’s school day. I’ve only taken time off for dinner and a short walk since the kids left.
One of the crazy things about education is that there are incredibly different working conditions for teachers of younger vs. older students. Elementary teachers teach more of the day with less planning time; we middle and high school teachers have many many more planning periods throughout the day. I still find myself working sometimes at night (marking papers, planning for first period, writing report card comments, etc.) but it’s manageable. The other thing is that more experienced teachers eventually find ways to work less at nights, I think, for obvious burnout-related reasons.
And while I hear the “it’s not fun to be around children’s play” line, being around children and learning is absolutely something that’s great about the job, and it’s why so many of us put up with a degree of professional ridiculousness. We like working with kids and that’s a great part of the job. Right? This seems obvious to me, but I think for rhetorical reasons teachers like to play up the negative aspects of teaching. We forget that so many of us stick around teaching because the work is meaningful.
A reader who works in biotech responds to the TAD question, “What is a common and/or annoying misconception about your vocation?”
Here’s an interesting one I just thought of for my field in cancer research: Sometimes I’m asked why we haven’t come up with a “cure for cancer.” This may sometimes come packed with assumptions that the biopharmaceutical industry is deliberately trying to avoid “curing” cancer because there’s so much money in drugs.
The reality is, cancer is hundreds of different diseases, and it’s still deeply complex and far from fully understood. So since there’s no clear solution to stopping cancer, therapy is the next best answer, since patients are suffering now. I’m definitely not saying that companies in my industry are doing their absolute best (they’re only as good and smart as the people who run them), but the collective of scientific knowledge says that nothing about this line of research is easy.
Here’s a quick reply from a reader who spent 15 years working in Big Pharma:
That fact alone—that cancer is a collection of diseases—dissuades Pharma from attacking it, with the absence of blockbuster potential. It’s becoming reminiscent of antibiotics, albeit for somewhat different reasons.
The first reader adds:
But antibiotics are an interesting case as well; they’re not getting any more effective. Before long we will need another means of fighting dangerous bacterial infections. Some serious work to be done in that area.
One by one, over the years, the drugs used to fight the most stubborn infections have fallen by the wayside as bacteria have evolved resistance to them. For certain infections, the only drug left is colistin. Then on November 18, 2015, scientists published a report in the British medical journal TheLancet: A single, easily spreadable gene makes the bacteria that carry it resistant to colistin, our antibiotic of last resort.
Chinese scientists had found this gene, called mcr-1, in pig farms and on meat in supermarkets. Why pigs? Herein lies in the irony. Colistin is an old drug and, by modern standards, not a great one. It can cause severe kidney damage. As scientists developed better antibiotics over the decades, colistin fell out of human use. So in China, farmers started using it by the tons in animals, where low doses of antibiotics can promote growth.
Now it’s come full circle. Bacteria have evolved resistance to so many of those “better” antibiotics that colistin is critical for human health again. China didn’t use colistin in humans, but many countries including the U.S. do as a last resort.
Even more worrisome in the Lancet report was evidence that mcr-1 had already leapt from pigs to humans.
[On January 12, 2017, the CDC] released a report about a Nevada woman who died after an infection resistant to 26 antibiotics, which is to say all available antibiotics in the U.S. The woman, who was in her 70s, had been previously hospitalized in India after fracturing her leg, eventually which led to an infection in her hip. There was nothing to treat her infection—not colistin, not other last-line antibiotics.
An expert response to that piece came from Dr. James M. Wilson, the director of the Nevada State Infectious Disease Forecast Station (“we forecast infectious disease activity like you do with the weather”—examples here and here):
I think it is crucial to keep in mind the context of this case. This occurred in our community, and it was astute frontline healthcare providers who asked the right questions regarding a travel history. They were able to get control of the situation so the pathogen did not colonize the ICU. When you read these MMWRs [Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports], you need to keep in mind the public health officials are leveraging untold heroism on the clinical side.
When I was asked about this event by the media, I emphasized two key points for the state of Nevada:
That further importations will continue to occur. We do not live on an island.
That we actually have erosion of drug susceptibilities across multiple drug classes for a wide range of bacteria. For example, at the population level, our E. coli isolates exhibit drug resistance to an alarming diversity of drugs.
Bottom line, while the media is reacting to this single imported case, we have been relentlessly losing ground with our own endemic bacteria.
From another doctor among our readership:
Many years ago at medical school in Sydney, the Infectious Disease doctors were very strict about what antibiotics could be used in the hospital vs the community. They would point at the “Brigham effect,” where ciprofloxacin use around Boston hospitals had led to resistance. They fought against other doctors to severely limit what was available on prescription.
They also fought against Big Pharma that wanted to sell more product. Yet again, this is a result of the intersection of business and the populace. It is a great example of market failure and will ultimately cost humanity.
Using probiotics when on antibiotics is useful [link]. Perhaps more useful is microbiome manipulation—the use of fecal transplant to reset gut microbiology and introduce susceptible bacteria.
The TAD group of long-time Atlantic readers started a really interesting discussion this week that centers on the question, “What is the most common and/or annoying misconception about your vocation?” The most up-voted entry came from a clergywoman:
Oh, boy. It’s a long list.
People assume that clergy want to discuss religion all the time. Not remotely true. I’ve had hairdressers start in with, “What do you think is the most pressing problem in the church today?” I’m thinking, “Dude, really? You don’t have to do this. Just let me read my magazine in peace.”
People also think they have to watch every word they say around you. (I realize English teachers sometimes get this as well, but for a different reason.) Or, as a friend of ours put it when hubs and I were going to be dinner guests along with another couple, “I told that couple that you’re a minister, but you’re nice.” Gee, thanks.
The one that I find the most troubling is that some people act as though my prayers “count” more or do more than those of others. That is absolutely not a part of my theology. I do not have a red phone nor a direct line. And God doesn’t like me better than you.
Almost every clergywoman I know has been told she looks “too young” to be a minister until approximately her late 40s. Some of us were ministers before that age.
People sometimes simply do not recognize you out of context. I had an elderly parishioner say to me once in the parking lot of the local post office: “Well, I certainly never expected to see you at a post office!!” Um, why not? I don’t live in the floor of the church, only coming up on Sundays. It reminds me of the way some small children think of their teachers.
On another occasion, I had done a funeral for an elderly single lady in Charles Town, WV, which her niece had handled. The niece lived in Hagerstown, MD. Four days after the funeral, I attended a meeting in a church in Hagerstown, and before returning home I made a quick stop at the town’s WalMart to run an errand. I encountered the niece there and said hello. She didn’t recognize me. I repeated my greeting. She finally got this look of recognition in her eyes and said, “Oh! I didn’t recognize you without your robe!” I laughed and said, “Well, I don't wear it to WalMart,” and she responded, as though the thought had never occurred to her, “Yes ... I guess that’s right!”
The worst one of those happened to a good friend of mine. She pastored a church in Baltimore at the time, and there was a couple that had visited the church maybe three or four times. She ran into them at the local pharmacy, and the husband apparently wished to note that he’d not seen her in street clothes before, without her robe. But what he said, in a nice booming voice for all to hear, was, “Well, it certainly is unusual to see you with your clothes on!”
With a penstroke, President Trump withdrew the U.S. from Trans-Pacific Partnership, imposed a federal hiring freeze, and reinstated the ‘Mexico City policy’ on defunding international abortion-related services.
President Trump marked his first full business day in office with three major executive orders, each one aimed at fulfilling campaign promises he made last year.
His most significant order immediately withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a multilateral free-trade agreement between the U.S. and eleven other Pacific Rim countries. The pact, aimed at counterbalancing China’s growing economic clout in east Asia, was among the Obama administration’s signature foreign policy achievements and a cornerstone of the pivot to Asia.
But the agreement also drew its share of domestic criticism on both sides of the campaign aisle. Both Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who initially supported it, and her primary rival Bernie Sanders criticized the pact for not doing enough to support American workers. Trump was among its most vociferous critics, at one point calling it “a continuing rape of our country.”
Saturday’s unprecedented show of opposition punctured a core myth of the Trump presidency. Will it change his behavior? And can it be sustained?
George W. Bush campaigned as a uniter, not a divider, then presided for eight polarizing years, provoking protests like the one against the Iraq War on February 15, 2003, that sent hundreds of thousands of Americans into the streets of major cities. Those protests stopped neither the Iraq War nor the reelection of the president.
Months after Barack Obama was sworn in, on April 15, 2009, protesters associated with the Tea Party held rallies in 350 cities, attracting more than 300,000 Americans. They were angry about the financial crisis, the Bush administration’s response to it, and the progressive agenda of the polarizing new president and Congress. The following year, 84 Republican freshmen joined the House during the 2010 midterms. By 2012, the Tea Party had fueled victories for politicians including Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Scott Brown, and Nikki Haley. President Obama’s ability to advance a domestic agenda was all but finished, though he retained enough popularity to be reelected easily in the 2012 campaign.
Billy Barr moved to the Rocky Mountains four decades ago, got bored one winter, and decided to keep a notebook that has become the stuff of legend.
It was a year into his life alone in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains when Billy Barr began his recordings. It started as a curiosity, a task to busy his mind during the winter. By no means, Barr told me, having skied down from his cabin to use the nearest phone, did he set out to make a vital database for climate change scientists. “Hell no!” he said. “I didn’t know anything about climate change at the time.”
In 1973 Barr had dropped out of college and made his home an abandoned mining shack at the base of Gothic Mountain, a 12,600-foot stone buttress. The cold winds blew through the shack’s wood slat walls as if they didn’t exist; he shared the bare dirt floor with a skunk and pine marten, his only regular company for much of the year. Barr had moved from the East Coast to the Rocky Mountains precisely because of the solitude, but he couldn’t escape boredom. Especially that first winter. So he measured snow levels, animal tracks, and in spring the first jubilant calls of birds returning. He filled a notebook with these observations; then another notebook. This has continued now for 44 years.
An ethics watchdog group is suing President Trump over his continued failure to distance himself from his company.
Updated on January 23 at 4:02 p.m. ET
Despite assurances that he would do so before assuming the nation’s highest office, President Donald Trump has still not taken any of the steps he promised in order to mitigate his conflicts of interest. Though Trump has repeatedly stated that he would remove himself from the day-to-day operations of his businesses—a step that, as has been repeatedly noted, would actually do little to resolve his many conflicts—publicly available documents related to his businesses suggest that Trump has not even filed the requisite paper to do so.
Due to the size of the Trump Organization and its many offshoots, the president removing himself from his positions of authority would leave a long paper trail, requiring Trump to file “a long list of documents in Florida, Delaware, and New York,” according to ProPublica. But as of the afternoon of Trump’s inauguration, none of the authorities ProPublica reached for comment on the subject had received the requisite paperwork. Moreover, looking at the publicly available records on Trump’s largest companies, including his namesake organization and foundation, which are based in New York; his Mar-A-Lago Club, golf course, and holding company, which are operated out of Florida; and his recently opened hotel in Washington D.C., revealed that no changes had been made to their purported ownership structures. And though Delaware’s laws regarding limited-liability companies makes information regarding Trump’s many LLCs difficult to attain, ProPublica was able to confirm with state officials that no changes had been made to the ownership structure of Trump’s largest businesses there.
If the president and his aides will tell easily disproven falsehoods about crowd sizes and speeches, what else will they be willing to dissemble about?
One of the many things that is remarkable about the Trump administration is its devotion, even in its first days, to a particular variety of pointless falsehood.
Mendacity among politicians and the spokespeople hired to spin for them runs across eras and aisles, though it is true that some are more honest than others, and Donald Trump was a historically dishonest presidential candidate. But the Trump administration has displayed a commitment to needlessly lying that is confounding to even the most cynical observers of American politics.
The president has reinstated a contentious policy that blocks funding to international family-planning organizations unless they agree not to promote abortion.
On Monday, just days after hundreds of thousands of women marched on Washington, as well as in hundreds of cities around the nation and the world, to call for, among other issues, the protection of women’s reproductive rights, President Donald Trump signed offon the first anti-abortion policy of his term.
It was expected: Almost immediately upon entering office, every new administration since 1984 has repealed or reinstated, according to its party’s position on abortion rights, a rule that prohibits foreign organizations that receive U.S. family-planning funds “from providing counseling or referrals for abortion or advocating for access to abortion services in their country.”
This rule, known as the Mexico City policy, blocks U.S. family-planning assistance to these groups, even if their abortion-related activities—including information, referrals, or services—are conducted with non-U.S. funds. Opponents to the restriction have dubbed it the “Global Gag Rule” because it hinders communication between health-care providers and patients.
Narcissism, disagreeableness, grandiosity—a psychologist investigates how Trump’s extraordinary personality might shape his possible presidency.
In 2006, Donald Trump made plans to purchase the Menie Estate, near Aberdeen, Scotland, aiming to convert the dunes and grassland into a luxury golf resort. He and the estate’s owner, Tom Griffin, sat down to discuss the transaction at the Cock & Bull restaurant. Griffin recalls that Trump was a hard-nosed negotiator, reluctant to give in on even the tiniest details. But, as Michael D’Antonio writes in his recent biography of Trump, Never Enough, Griffin’s most vivid recollection of the evening pertains to the theatrics. It was as if the golden-haired guest sitting across the table were an actor playing a part on the London stage.
“It was Donald Trump playing Donald Trump,” Griffin observed. There was something unreal about it.
How reporters around the world cover leaders hostile to them
Here is a short list of the ways President Donald Trump has attacked the media recently:
The day after his inauguration, he told a crowd of intelligence officers he has “a running war with the media,” whose members he called “the most dishonest human beings on Earth.” He then accused news outlets of lying about the size of his inauguration crowds.
During inauguration week, the Trump International Hotel in Washington banned journalists from the building—Trump’s ownership of which is a controversy in its own right.
After going a record-long span without press conferences, he used his first to berate a CNN reporter, calling him “fake news,” and Buzzfeed News, dismissing it as a “failing pile of garbage” for its release of an unverified dossier containing damaging allegations about Trump.
His transition team said it was considering a plan to evict the media from their traditional roost in the White House press room. “They are the opposition party,” a senior official told Esquire. “I want ‘em out of the building.”
He used one of his first post-election meetings with reporters and editors, held in Trump Tower in November, to insult their “outrageous” and “dishonest” coverage.
A history of the first African American White House—and of what came next
In the waning days of President Barack Obama’s administration, he and his wife, Michelle, hosted a farewell party, the full import of which no one could then grasp. It was late October, Friday the 21st, and the president had spent many of the previous weeks, as he would spend the two subsequent weeks, campaigning for the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton. Things were looking up. Polls in the crucial states of Virginia and Pennsylvania showed Clinton with solid advantages. The formidable GOP strongholds of Georgia and Texas were said to be under threat. The moment seemed to buoy Obama. He had been light on his feet in these last few weeks, cracking jokes at the expense of Republican opponents and laughing off hecklers. At a rally in Orlando on October 28, he greeted a student who would be introducing him by dancing toward her and then noting that the song playing over the loudspeakers—the Gap Band’s “Outstanding”—was older than she was.