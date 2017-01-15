The Problem With Obama's Faith in White America, Cont'd

This is the root of the irony, and why this essay falls flat in its purpose: the same assumption that validates the author’s experience simultaneously must debunk her conclusions about President Obama. This article becomes a rant—a dismissal of Obama based on “seems” and sociology. Neither of those are sufficient. In the end, the problem with “The Problem...” was a lack of empathy—not for me, nor for white people, but for the President of the United States, a man I hold in high esteem.

McMillan Cottom’s assertions that Coates’ theory on Obama were “wrong” were immediately followed by suspicions—supposed insight into how Obama was shaped by white people, devoid of agency—and followed by platitudes on blackness. I will never understand blackness; however, I recognize that I can never understand Obama’s substance just as I can never understand blackness. This is something the author never does. The piece squanders what credibility it could have generated by refusing to exercise any sort of critical thought into experiences besides those immediately relevant to the author.

There is a brutal and pertinent sort of irony that persists throughout this article, where the insistence that the author knows whites, or knows Obama, is accompanied by the assertion that they cannot know her. It’s clear, albeit implicitly, that her knowledge of others, and of race, is both generational and experiential. (Hell, that has to be the core of it, unless there is a White People 101 that I missed.) This experiential knowledge, and its legitimacy, has to be partially based on the fact that others, namely President Obama or white people like me, could never comprehend the insight because they could never understand that experience.

On the other hand, reader Blake is “so thankful for Ms. Cottom’s wonderful analysis, which does well to correct some of Mr. Coates’s rose-colored hagiography of Obama.” This next reader, Janet, is far more scathing of the president:

Predictably, blacks during Obama’s eight-year presidency were ignored. He was afraid to identify with any of them except Michelle and his daughters (“safe” blacks like him), lest “his” whites draw a conclusion he dreaded: Ah, he is , after all, one of them . Obama wanted to be seen as a person who was above race—in mindset, character, and conscience. But trying so hard, and for so long, to live above race left no energy to invest in the courage to be a man , in the highest sense.

Obama knew very well what whites feared in a black man who got righteously angry, who showed passionate outrage over indignities expressed brazenly in his face. He knew that they wouldn’t care one bit that his anger and outrage were justified. They feared that an angry, outraged black man would become—let’s not be cute here—violent. Who could predict how such fierce emotions in a black president would express themselves, especially against the white race among whom were to be found his greatest enemies? Obama wouldn’t allow even the possibility of such a fear to arise in the hearts of “his” white people.

Despite McMillan Cottom’s assessment, Obama knew his whites, and he knew them damn well. He knew that what they feared most was an angry, passionate black man. He had absorbed the fears of white people and was determined to allay them—by not sweating any kind of stuff , small or big, and by not allowing the whites of his eyes to radiate rage over indignities voiced against him, his wife, his children, and his office. He would be “cool,” no matter what.

His “coolness” extended to foreign policy. He refused to be a president renowned for continued war. Peace would reign under him, he insisted. But as I watched him order drone strikes on presumably “enemy” targets, which also killed scores of innocent civilians, as I watched him tolerate Assad’s abominable atrocities, as I watched him leave Guantanamo open, and finally, as I watched him behave ever so diplomatically in his meeting with Donald Trump—a man who questioned Obama’s birth, for Heaven’s sake—I thought:

I’m a black woman. I voted for him twice and believed in him. I acknowledge that when he took office, the odds were mightily against him: white Congressmen viewed with contempt his best efforts at compromise and refused to cooperate with him. Yet President Obama stubbornly refused to allow his faith in the inherent goodness of whites to falter. He refused to allow himself to get heated up in righteous rage, to scare the living shit out of his enemies.

One more reader, Clark, defends Obama by making a case for pragmatism:

Sometime in the spring of 2004, a friend of my mother’s who lived in Illinois told me about Barack Obama. Shortly thereafter I read his memoir before he gave his speech at the DNC that summer. The fact that I was a relatively early Obama adopter has been and always will be a source of pride. Since then I graduated from college and worked as a field organizer on his 2008 campaign, interned in his White House in law school, and volunteered on his 2012 campaign. You will be hard pressed to find a bigger Barack Obama partisan than myself. I could barely stomach the thought of not having him in public life when I thought Hillary Clinton would be his successor; the thought of Donald Trump succeeding him is frequently nauseating.

I thought that laying out my perspective and biases up front would be helpful given that I disagree with Tressie McMillan Cottom’s great essay. She writes:

My first black president seems to think that he can raise his daughters to believe in systemic racism without legitimizing the idea of systemic reparations. He thinks that he can be his brother’s keeper without changing the world that keeps his brothers in bad jobs, poor neighborhoods, bad educational options, and at the bottom of the social hierarchy. My first black president seems to think he can have black cool without black burden. For all his intimacies with his white mother and white grandparents, my first black president doesn’t appear to know his whites.

I think what Cottom misses is that there is a huge difference between what President Obama thinks and what he can say and that is largely because of confusion over his role. President Obama is a politician. His ultimate goal is to wield power to improve people’s lives as much as possible. The way you do that is not by pointing out and acknowledging inconvenient racist truths of the past. The way you do that is by offering “catnip” to white voters—and evangelical voters, and gun owners, and all sorts of people with whom you may disagree; that is how you build winning coalitions in order to govern.

President Obama is not an essayist like Cottom or Ta-Nehisi Coates. Their goal is to write fierce, persuasive, truthful, resonant articles that help us understand the world. And they do their jobs phenomenally well. But their jobs are entirely different than the President’s. If Cottom or Coates wrote an article in the voice that Obama speaks, they would be fired; and if Obama spoke about the world as Cottom and Coates do, he would be the smartest legislator in the Illinois State Senate.

I understand the desire to want to have the leader of the free world speak to one’s lived truth. It is empowering to hear your thoughts and life experiences given the voice and weight of the Presidency of the United States. And, as a straight white male, I can only imagine how frustrating it must be for black Americans to see their best chance of having the authority of the office speak to that truth, only for it to slip through their fingers.

But I don’t think we can say that Obama doesn’t “get it.” For instance, the president said to Coates:

But what I do believe is that if somebody didn’t have a problem with their daddy being employed by the federal government, and didn’t have a problem with the Tennessee Valley Authority electrifying certain communities, and didn’t have a problem with the interstate highway system being built, and didn’t have a problem with the GI Bill, and didn’t have a problem with the [Federal Housing Administration] subsidizing the suburbanization of America, and that all helped you build wealth and create a middle class—and then suddenly as soon as African Americans or Latinos are interested in availing themselves of those same mechanisms as ladders into the middle class, you now have a violent opposition to them—then I think you at least have to ask yourself the question of how consistent you are, and what’s different, and what’s changed.

Do we think a man as brilliant as Barack Obama, a person who could say that, doesn’t understand the implication of that line of argument?

As much as I would love to have the experience, I am not privy to what he says to Michelle or Valerie [Jarrett] or Marty [Nesbitt]. I suspect he would be more inclined to follow his above argument to its logical conclusion in their company. And as much as it pains me to say it, that is likely for the best. I would rather have had him as my president than my confidant (though if you’re free, call me Barack!).

I would argue that Barack Obama made a trade. In exchange for not speaking to the full extent of black America’s truth, he chose to wield as much power as he could. As a result (for the time being, at least), the rate of uninsured Americans is at an all-time low, we have in place an international plan to combat climate change, marriage equality is the law of the land, we have opened up relations with Cuba, two wars ended, the American auto industry was saved, the leading terrorist was brought to justice, the sentencing disparity between crack and cocaine is more equal, and more Americans are receiving commutations following the unjust and racist prosecution of the drug war.

I suspect that as Obama leaves office, he will be more likely to speak without filter. But he will always be a political animal, so we will likely never know a fully unbound Barack Obama. And I am happy with the trade he made. We are going to miss him more than we know.