Pastors Are People Too

Almost every clergywoman I know has been told she looks “too young” to be a minister until approximately her late 40s. Some of us were ministers before that age.

People sometimes simply do not recognize you out of context. I had an elderly parishioner say to me once in the parking lot of the local post office: “Well, I certainly never expected to see you at a post office!!” Um, why not? I don’t live in the floor of the church, only coming up on Sundays. It reminds me of the way some small children think of their teachers.

On another occasion, I had done a funeral for an elderly single lady in Charles Town, WV, which her niece had handled. The niece lived in Hagerstown, MD. Four days after the funeral, I attended a meeting in a church in Hagerstown, and before returning home I made a quick stop at the town’s WalMart to run an errand. I encountered the niece there and said hello. She didn’t recognize me. I repeated my greeting. She finally got this look of recognition in her eyes and said, “Oh! I didn’t recognize you without your robe!” I laughed and said, “Well, I don't wear it to WalMart,” and she responded, as though the thought had never occurred to her, “Yes ... I guess that’s right!”

The worst one of those happened to a good friend of mine. She pastored a church in Baltimore at the time, and there was a couple that had visited the church maybe three or four times. She ran into them at the local pharmacy, and the husband apparently wished to note that he’d not seen her in street clothes before, without her robe. But what he said, in a nice booming voice for all to hear, was, “Well, it certainly is unusual to see you with your clothes on!”