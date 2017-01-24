Fleeing Iran With a Young Daughter

We landed in Florida, where my mom had a friend from college and hoped to have financial support for her PhD. Unfortunately, the professor she had arranged to meet with was not able to provide her support.

So my mom was alone in the U.S, with a five-year-old child and little money. However, she had previously been admitted to Iowa State University (and declined), so we traveled there to see if they would admit her again. As you’ve gathered by now, Mom is a resourceful woman. We met with the professor who went on to become her PhD advisor, and he agreed to support her! The only downside was we had to wait a few months. Luckily, Mom had a cousin who was living in the Bay Area at the time, so we flew out there and stayed with her for a few months before going back to Iowa.

Having a PhD myself now, I cannot imagine going through it alone, in a new country, with a young unforgiving child. But she did it, completing her horticulture PhD in four years.

After her post-doctoral studies, we moved to California, where I remained until just a couple of years ago. Only then could we apply for Green Cards, because prior to then she was on a student visa. We got these when I was 14, and shortly after that mom made her first trip back to Iran. (I couldn’t go because I was in school.) Once we had our Green Cards, we applied for citizenship, which obviously takes several years. We eventually both took our citizenship exams and became proud citizens when I was 22.

Going through the naturalization process was a bit bizarre for me, as the questions you have to prepare for are simpler than those on the AP U.S. History test I had taken in high school. Having come here at such a young age, I was pretty much an American taking an American citizenship test. Mom is an avid reader, so she didn’t have much trouble either.

The day of the ceremony we were so impressed by the number of people gathered together swearing their allegiance to their new country. For us this meant many things, including the freedom to travel the world. I had spent a semester in Paris in college and watched enviously as all my classmates traveled all over Europe. Since this was before the EU and before we became American citizens, I had to remain in France. I was, therefore, acutely aware of how many more opportunities I would have with my new American passport. After all these years, we finally proudly became citizens of the world’s most important democracy.

I went to the University of Southern California with a full-tuition scholarship and studied biomedical engineering and French. From there I went to Stanford Medical School and later on to residency in general surgery and a PhD in education. I am now an assistant professor of surgery at Washington University in St. Louis. I’m attaching a picture from a recent trip we took to South America, at Iguazu Falls.

As I said at the beginning, mom’s story is amazing. And in the current political climate, I fear we are losing what it means to be American.